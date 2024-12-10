Latest as Raith Rovers face anxious wait on injuries to 2 key players

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Latest as Raith Rovers face anxious wait on injuries to 2 key players

Skipper Scott Brown and defender Fankaty Dabo both had to be substituted during the 3-0 defeat to Falkirk.

By Iain Collin
A sitting Fankaty Dabo is in agony as he receives treatment for an injury.
Fankaty Dabo is in agony after picking up an injury against Falkirk. Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group.

Raith Rovers are facing an anxious wait to discover the extent of the worrying injuries picked up in Saturday’s defeat to Falkirk.

Both skipper Scott Brown and full-back Fankaty Dabo limped off during the first-half of the 3-0 loss to the Bairns.

They were badly missed as the Stark’s Park men meekly went down to what manager Neill Collins described as a ‘sobering’ result.

Brown appears to be the biggest worry after Collins said post-match that the 30-year-old has injured his calf.

Raith captain Scott Brown sits on the ground at the Falkirk Stadium.
Raith Rovers skipper Scott Brown goes down injured during the defeat to Falkirk. Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group.

It is understood there are concerns the midfielder has suffered a recurrence of the problem that kept him sidelined for two months at the start of the season.

The former St Johnstone player has only recently penned a new contract tying him to Raith until 2027 and is seen as a key figure in Collins’ line-up.

With a massive Fife derby against rivals Dunfermline coming up this weekend, his absence could not be timed much worse.

Dabo, meanwhile, suffered a hamstring issue just moments after Brown had departed at the Falkirk Stadium.

Scans

The former Chelsea defender clutched the back of his leg after trying to block an Ethan Ross cross from the bye-line.

The short-term signing has been a permanent fixture for Rovers since building up his fitness following his arrival as a free agent in September.

However, with his contract expiring in the new year, a lay-off will be bad news for both player and club.

With scans scheduled for both, Raith are expecting to know more about the severity of the injuries in the next 48 hours.

Callum Smith is helped off the pitch against Ayr United after picking up an injury.
Callum Smith (centre) is helped off the pitch against Ayr United. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Meanwhile, striker Callum Smith is set to go under the knife on his knee injury on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old had to be substituted shortly before half-time in the 2-0 victory over Ayr United on November 1.

And following scans and specialist appointments, it was revealed he had damaged his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

The former Airdrie and Dunfermline marksman is expected to be sidelined until next season.

Conversation