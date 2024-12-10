Latest as Raith Rovers face anxious wait on injuries to 2 key players

Raith Rovers are facing an anxious wait to discover the extent of the worrying injuries picked up in Saturday’s defeat to Falkirk.

Both skipper Scott Brown and full-back Fankaty Dabo limped off during the first-half of the 3-0 loss to the Bairns.

They were badly missed as the Stark’s Park men meekly went down to what manager Neill Collins described as a ‘sobering’ result.

Brown appears to be the biggest worry after Collins said post-match that the 30-year-old has injured his calf.

It is understood there are concerns the midfielder has suffered a recurrence of the problem that kept him sidelined for two months at the start of the season.

The former St Johnstone player has only recently penned a new contract tying him to Raith until 2027 and is seen as a key figure in Collins’ line-up.

With a massive Fife derby against rivals Dunfermline coming up this weekend, his absence could not be timed much worse.

Dabo, meanwhile, suffered a hamstring issue just moments after Brown had departed at the Falkirk Stadium.

Scans

The former Chelsea defender clutched the back of his leg after trying to block an Ethan Ross cross from the bye-line.

The short-term signing has been a permanent fixture for Rovers since building up his fitness following his arrival as a free agent in September.

However, with his contract expiring in the new year, a lay-off will be bad news for both player and club.

With scans scheduled for both, Raith are expecting to know more about the severity of the injuries in the next 48 hours.

Meanwhile, striker Callum Smith is set to go under the knife on his knee injury on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old had to be substituted shortly before half-time in the 2-0 victory over Ayr United on November 1.

And following scans and specialist appointments, it was revealed he had damaged his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

The former Airdrie and Dunfermline marksman is expected to be sidelined until next season.