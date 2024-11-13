Scott Brown hailed as ‘immense’ as Raith Rovers captain pens contract extension

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

Scott Brown hailed as ‘immense’ as Raith Rovers captain pens contract extension

The midfielder is now tied to the Stark's Park club until summer 2027.

By Iain Collin
Scott Brown signs his new deal, flanked by Raith Rovers boss Neill Collins.
Scott Brown (right) signs his new deal, flanked by Raith Rovers boss Neill Collins. Image: Lindsey Dalziel Photography Ltd / RRFC Date; 13/11/2024

Neill Collins has hailed Scott Brown as ‘immense’ after the Raith Rovers captain signed a lengthy new contract.

The former St Johnstone and Peterhead midfielder has penned a deal that commits him to Stark’s Park until the summer of 2027.

Brown was one of a number of first-team stars with agreements expiring at the end of the current season.

Scott Brown holds up two fingers to celebrate his new contract at Raith Rovers.
Scott Brown celebrates two more seasons at Raith Rovers. Image: Lindsey Dalziel Photography Ltd / RRFC.

But the Kirkcaldy outfit have moved quickly to get the 29-year-old tied down on fresh terms.

Raith boss Collins said: “Since Scott has been back fit he’s been immense in the heart of the midfield and is a vital part of what we want to continue to build at Raith Rovers.

“Scott epitomises the hunger and desire I want to see in a Rovers jersey.

‘Take this club forward’

“I look forward to working with him over the coming months to take this club forward.”

Brown picked up a serious calf injury in the Premier Sports Cup defeat to Ross County in July and subsequently missed the next ten weeks of the campaign.

He made his return as a substitute in the 1-0 victory that ended Falkirk’s long unbeaten run and he has started the last five games for Raith since being restored to full fitness.

Scott Brown is all smiles as he pens his new Raith Rovers contract.
Scott Brown is all smiles as he pens his new Raith Rovers contract. Lindsey Dalziel Photography Ltd / RRFC Date; 13/11/2024

Since joining in May 2022, Brown has become an integral part of Rovers and his leadership on and off the pitch have been clear since he quickly took on the captain’s armband.

He commented: “I’m so happy to be here for the next two and a half years, and hopefully we can make it as successful as possible.“

More from Football

Ziyad Larkeche and Simon Murray celebrate the winner. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Dundee without Ziyad Larkeche: How key is flying full-back and who are 4 contenders…
Scott Brown watching his Ayr United team lose to East Kilbride.
St Johnstone fans revel in Ayr United crisis after Scott Brown link to Perth…
Ziyad Larkeche on Dundee debut in the derby. Image: SNS
Dundee dealt major double blow as Ziyad Larkeche and Scott Fraser injury extents revealed
Rory MacLeod is back in Scotland with the national Under-19 squad. Image: SNS
Dundee United teen Rory MacLeod opens up on timescale for making Southampton switch permanent
Dundee hatched a plan to play Celtic in the USA back in 2015. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Dundee could revive glamour Celtic match in America idea
2
Kevin Holt relished the physical challenge of going up against Jordan White
EXCLUSIVE: How Kevin Holt responded to Rangers hook as Dundee United defender makes EPL…
Raith Rovers boss Neill Collins.
Neill Collins explains Raith Rovers formation switches and what will remain the same
St Johnstone defender, David Keltjens, on the pitch at Ibrox before Saints played Rangers.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari issues fringe player challenge as David Keltjens' absence is…
Ryan McGowan.
EXCLUSIVE: Ryan McGowan lifts lid on shock St Johnstone departure
The proposed community football hub is situated at the city's Riverside pitches. Image: Dundee FC Community Trust/LJRH Architects
Riverside training ground can boost Dundee's talent production line as reasons behind Seb Lochhead's…
4

Conversation