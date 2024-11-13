Scott Brown hailed as ‘immense’ as Raith Rovers captain pens contract extension

Neill Collins has hailed Scott Brown as ‘immense’ after the Raith Rovers captain signed a lengthy new contract.

The former St Johnstone and Peterhead midfielder has penned a deal that commits him to Stark’s Park until the summer of 2027.

Brown was one of a number of first-team stars with agreements expiring at the end of the current season.

But the Kirkcaldy outfit have moved quickly to get the 29-year-old tied down on fresh terms.

Raith boss Collins said: “Since Scott has been back fit he’s been immense in the heart of the midfield and is a vital part of what we want to continue to build at Raith Rovers.

“Scott epitomises the hunger and desire I want to see in a Rovers jersey.

‘Take this club forward’

“I look forward to working with him over the coming months to take this club forward.”

Brown picked up a serious calf injury in the Premier Sports Cup defeat to Ross County in July and subsequently missed the next ten weeks of the campaign.

He made his return as a substitute in the 1-0 victory that ended Falkirk’s long unbeaten run and he has started the last five games for Raith since being restored to full fitness.

Since joining in May 2022, Brown has become an integral part of Rovers and his leadership on and off the pitch have been clear since he quickly took on the captain’s armband.

He commented: “I’m so happy to be here for the next two and a half years, and hopefully we can make it as successful as possible.“