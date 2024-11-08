Raith Rovers boss Neill Collins addresses new contracts and squad shake-up decisions

Neill Collins admits he is constantly assessing his Raith Rovers squad as thoughts start to turn to discussions over new contracts.

The Kirkcaldy outfit have a number of players who have deals expiring at the end of the current season.

The likes of skipper Scott Brown, keeper Kevin Dabrowski, forwards Callum Smith and Aidan Connolly, and defenders Liam Dick and Euan Murray are amongst those with an uncertain future beyond next summer.

That also means they will be able to speak to potential suitors come the January transfer window, when – as things stand – short-term agreements for Fankaty Dabo and Cody David also expire.

Collins is mindful of all these scenarios.

But he is also determined to take his time evaluating where he might be able to strengthen the squad he inherited from Ian Murray when he was appointed as manager in September.

Such questions will inevitably influence decisions on new contracts.

‘Assessing the squad’

“I think the first two months have been good in respect of assessing the squad,” Collins told Courier Sport.

“But I think, because of the players we’ve had out with injury, I’d probably suggest by the end of November I’ll have even more of an idea of the players and their strengths.

“There’s some players that probably still feel that they’ve not had loads of opportunities to show themselves.

“But every day in training is still good, so it’s definitely getting there.

“We think we’ve got loads of good players in the building. But, also, we want to get better, we need to get better, we need to be looking, and that’ll be part and parcel of it.

“The point is always to try and keep the ones that you want to keep, and that’s a challenge because they’re generally the ones that other teams want.

“But I’m looking forward to continuing to shape the squad along with John [Potter, technical director] and the rest of the people in the club that are involved in that process.”