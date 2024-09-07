Neill Collins opens up on his ‘style’ and one thing fans can expect from his Raith Rovers team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Neill Collins opens up on his ‘style’ and one thing fans can expect from his Raith Rovers team

The new Stark's Park boss will make his debut in the dugout in Sunday's cup clash with Ayr United.

New Raith Rovers boss Neill Collins.
New Raith Rovers boss Neill Collins. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Neill Collins has pledged to bring ‘a lot of goals’ and an attacking style to Raith Rovers under his management.

The 41-year-old ended the Kirkcaldy club’s 30-day wait for a new boss when he was appointed as Ian Murray’s successor on Tuesday evening.

And he will make his debut in the dugout in Sunday’s SPFL Trust Trophy encounter with Championship leaders Ayr United at Somerset Park.

The former Sunderland, Wolves and Sheffield United defender is relishing the challenge of revitalising a sub-standard start to the campaign from the Stark’s Park side.

New Raith Rovers manager Neill Collins in front of the main stand at Stark's Park.
Neill Collins was announced as the new Ruth Rovers manager on Tuesday evening. Image: Tony Fimister / RRFC.

And, with promotion to the Premiership a stated ambition, Collins is determined to entertain along the way.

“It’s a common thing now, the style of football,” said Collins, who led Barnsley to a 7-0 victory in his first game in charge at the start of last season.

“I think in large ways it might be dictated to by who do we have available? Who do we bring in?

“At certain times, if you have your full-strength team, you can go straight at it.

“But if you’re missing a couple of key guys you might have to adapt.

‘A style the fans enjoy’

“The big thing we want to do is score a lot of goals. I think if you score a lot of goals you’re not going too far wrong.

“Generally I’ve been able to do that with the teams that I’ve managed so we’ll be looking to do that.

“And I think we [Raith] did that at times last year. We need to win some games, but we also want to do it in a style that the fans enjoy.”

Barnsley were the third-top scorers in England’s third-tier under Collins when he was sacked with just one game remaining last season.

And it was their 13th game of the campaign before they failed to find the net at least once.

Lewis Vaughan celebrates scoring for Raith Rovers against Inverness Caley Thistle last season.
Lewis Vaughan was top scorer for Raith Rovers last season with 19 goals. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

However, he has taken over a team who have drawn a blank in three of their last four matches.

Instant success may be too much to ask for. But Collins has hailed the quality at his disposal in the squad he inherited from predecessor Murray.

“Without causing any rifts in the changing room – because there’s obviously a lot of good players – I think Scott Brown always catches the eye,” said Collins when asked to assess his options.

“He’s been here a while, he’s the captain, the driving force in there.

Collins: ‘So lucky’

“And we are so fortunate to come into the building and have two senior players like Lewis Stevenson and Paul Hanlon as well.

“I think the players are so lucky to have two guys like that.

“I’ve watched them, and the level of professionalism – and I’m talking across my own career – is top.

“For a club like this to have them as we’re trying to improve sets a great standard.

New Raith Rovers boss Neill Collins in the Stark's Park tunnel.
Neill Collins has praised the Raith Rovers players’ attitude since his arrival as manager. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

“Someone like Euan Murray, who I watched at Kilmarnock when he was there, is a great defender at this level and has been successful.

“Across the squad, to varying levels I know [the players].

“But the players’ attitude has been brilliant, really, really good. If we can get that it’s going to be very enjoyable.”

Raith will welcome back midfielder Shaun Byrne after suspension and there is hope that both Sam Stanton and Kieran Freeman will return to the squad against Ayr after injuries.

