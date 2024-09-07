Neill Collins opens up on his ‘style’ and one thing fans can expect from his Raith Rovers team

Neill Collins has pledged to bring ‘a lot of goals’ and an attacking style to Raith Rovers under his management.

The 41-year-old ended the Kirkcaldy club’s 30-day wait for a new boss when he was appointed as Ian Murray’s successor on Tuesday evening.

And he will make his debut in the dugout in Sunday’s SPFL Trust Trophy encounter with Championship leaders Ayr United at Somerset Park.

The former Sunderland, Wolves and Sheffield United defender is relishing the challenge of revitalising a sub-standard start to the campaign from the Stark’s Park side.

And, with promotion to the Premiership a stated ambition, Collins is determined to entertain along the way.

“It’s a common thing now, the style of football,” said Collins, who led Barnsley to a 7-0 victory in his first game in charge at the start of last season.

“I think in large ways it might be dictated to by who do we have available? Who do we bring in?

“At certain times, if you have your full-strength team, you can go straight at it.

“But if you’re missing a couple of key guys you might have to adapt.

‘A style the fans enjoy’

“The big thing we want to do is score a lot of goals. I think if you score a lot of goals you’re not going too far wrong.

“Generally I’ve been able to do that with the teams that I’ve managed so we’ll be looking to do that.

“And I think we [Raith] did that at times last year. We need to win some games, but we also want to do it in a style that the fans enjoy.”

Barnsley were the third-top scorers in England’s third-tier under Collins when he was sacked with just one game remaining last season.

And it was their 13th game of the campaign before they failed to find the net at least once.

However, he has taken over a team who have drawn a blank in three of their last four matches.

Instant success may be too much to ask for. But Collins has hailed the quality at his disposal in the squad he inherited from predecessor Murray.

“Without causing any rifts in the changing room – because there’s obviously a lot of good players – I think Scott Brown always catches the eye,” said Collins when asked to assess his options.

“He’s been here a while, he’s the captain, the driving force in there.

Collins: ‘So lucky’

“And we are so fortunate to come into the building and have two senior players like Lewis Stevenson and Paul Hanlon as well.

“I think the players are so lucky to have two guys like that.

“I’ve watched them, and the level of professionalism – and I’m talking across my own career – is top.

“For a club like this to have them as we’re trying to improve sets a great standard.

“Someone like Euan Murray, who I watched at Kilmarnock when he was there, is a great defender at this level and has been successful.

“Across the squad, to varying levels I know [the players].

“But the players’ attitude has been brilliant, really, really good. If we can get that it’s going to be very enjoyable.”

Raith will welcome back midfielder Shaun Byrne after suspension and there is hope that both Sam Stanton and Kieran Freeman will return to the squad against Ayr after injuries.