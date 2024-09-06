Charity set up by Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson to expand to Fife after agreement struck with Raith Rovers

Raith Rovers have struck a partnership with the charity founded by summer signings Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson.

The agreement will see the community work carried out by the organisation extend to Kirkcaldy from its base in Edinburgh.

The Hanlon Stevenson Foundation (HSF) was set up in 2019 with funds from the two players’ testimonial years at former club Hibernian.

Its mission is to help ‘those most in need’ through education, relieving poverty, promoting equality and diversity, and improving health and well-being.

HSF will now work with Raith Rovers Community Foundation, the Championship club’s own charity arm, to assist worthy recipients in the Kirkcaldy area.

They will also purchase of 50 Raith season tickets for local children, as well as funding mascot packages for each Rovers match and the ball attendants at Stark’s Park.

HSF chairman Graeme Cadger said: “HSF are delighted to extend the work we do in Edinburgh to Kirkcaldy.

“Amongst the initiatives we will be doing with Raith Rovers this season, we will be buying two mascot packages per match who will accompany Paul and Lewis onto the pitch, sponsorship of the ball attendants and buying 50 season tickets for deserving children.

“We will work with Raith Rovers Community Foundation who will identify worthy recipients.

A great cause

“We look forward to creating opportunities for children and will announce further initiatives throughout the season.”

Raith say they will work with both HSF and the Community Foundation to ‘create opportunities for children facing hardships’.

A statement read: “We’re thrilled to be working with such a great cause and doing what we can to help change lives and build brighter futures for children in our community.”

Both players left Hibs at the end of last season, with Stevenson signing for his hometown team first before being joined at Raith by pal Hanlon during the close-season.

Hanlon hinted at the expansion of HSF’s work in an interview with Courier Sport in July.

“It’s open, to be honest,” he said. “Just the way it was, with us both being at Hibs, most initiatives have been around Edinburgh and kind of Hibs-related stuff.

“But there’s no reason why it can’t branch out.

“We want to help as many people as we can with funding and helping worthwhile initiatives that are going on – whatever the area.

“It’s definitely not limited just to Edinburgh.”

HSF say every penny raised is directed toward supporting selected charities and projects that share their vision, with a pure focus on giving back, ensuring that all funds benefit those who need it most.

The work of HSF can be found online at https://hanlonstevensonfoundation.co.uk/.