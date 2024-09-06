Charity set up by Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson to expand to Fife after agreement struck with Raith Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charity set up by Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson to expand to Fife after agreement struck with Raith Rovers

The ex-Hibs pair established the Hanlon Stevenson Foundation in 2019 with funds from their testimonial activities.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers duo Lewis Stevenson and Paul Hanlon at Stark's Park.
Lewis Stevenson (left) and Paul Hanlon both joined Raith Rovers this summer. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Raith Rovers have struck a partnership with the charity founded by summer signings Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson.

The agreement will see the community work carried out by the organisation extend to Kirkcaldy from its base in Edinburgh.

The Hanlon Stevenson Foundation (HSF) was set up in 2019 with funds from the two players’ testimonial years at former club Hibernian.

Its mission is to help ‘those most in need’ through education, relieving poverty, promoting equality and diversity, and improving health and well-being.

Lewis Stevenson and Paul Hanlon give thumbs up to the camera during their final games for Hibs at Easter Road.
Lewis Stevenson (left) and Paul Hanlon set up their charity during their time with former club Hibs. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

HSF will now work with Raith Rovers Community Foundation, the Championship club’s own charity arm, to assist worthy recipients in the Kirkcaldy area.

They will also purchase of 50 Raith season tickets for local children, as well as funding mascot packages for each Rovers match and the ball attendants at Stark’s Park.

HSF chairman Graeme Cadger said: “HSF are delighted to extend the work we do in Edinburgh to Kirkcaldy.

“Amongst the initiatives we will be doing with Raith Rovers this season, we will be buying two mascot packages per match who will accompany Paul and Lewis onto the pitch, sponsorship of the ball attendants and buying 50 season tickets for deserving children.

“We will work with Raith Rovers Community Foundation who will identify worthy recipients.

A great cause

“We look forward to creating opportunities for children and will announce further initiatives throughout the season.”

Raith say they will work with both HSF and the Community Foundation to ‘create opportunities for children facing hardships’.

A statement read: “We’re thrilled to be working with such a great cause and doing what we can to help change lives and build brighter futures for children in our community.”

Both players left Hibs at the end of last season, with Stevenson signing for his hometown team first before being joined at Raith by pal Hanlon during the close-season.

Hanlon hinted at the expansion of HSF’s work in an interview with Courier Sport in July.

Raith Rovers defenders Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson.
Paul Hanlon (left) joined pal Lewis Stevenson in signing for Raith Rovers this summer. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

“It’s open, to be honest,” he said. “Just the way it was, with us both being at Hibs, most initiatives have been around Edinburgh and kind of Hibs-related stuff.

“But there’s no reason why it can’t branch out.

“We want to help as many people as we can with funding and helping worthwhile initiatives that are going on – whatever the area.

“It’s definitely not limited just to Edinburgh.”

HSF say every penny raised is directed toward supporting selected charities and projects that share their vision, with a pure focus on giving back, ensuring that all funds benefit those who need it most.

The work of HSF can be found online at https://hanlonstevensonfoundation.co.uk/.

