Raith Rovers confirm capture of freed Hibs stalwart Paul Hanlon

Raith Rovers have pulled off a significant signing coup with the capture of freed Hibernian defender Paul Hanlon.

The 34-year-old has penned a three-year contract in an ambitious agreement for the Stark’s Park club.

The Easter Road stalwart was released by the capital outfit at the end of the campaign after 16 years with his boyhood side.

His move across the Forth sees him join team-mate and pal Lewis Stevenson, who last month joined Rovers on a two-year deal.

The pair were both colleagues of Raith boss Ian Murray at Hibs as well as coached by Rovers technical director John Potter.

Murray commented: “Paul is an excellent signing for us and a lot of work went into getting him.

“Left-footed centre-halves are hard to find. But Paul has played at the highest level in Scotland for a number of years and brings us real quality in defence and in terms of leadership, calmness and aggression.

“He reads the game exceptionally well and makes the squad stronger.

Hanlon: ‘Absolutely delighted’

“We look forward to working with him and look forward to what he will bring to us also.”

Raith fell just short in their Championship title challenge to Dundee United last season and then again in the Premiership play-off final against Ross County.

The hope is the experience of Hanlon and Stevenson will help the Kirkcaldy outfit go one better next term.

Speaking to the Raith website, Hanlon said: “I’m absolutely delighted to sign for The Rovers until 2027.

“I can’t wait to meet the boys, start training and build on the great work that was done last season.”

The capture of Hanlon, in the face of stiff competition from Championship rivals and interest from the top-flight, is another piece of good news for Raith.

In addition to Hanlon and Stevenson, Rovers have also snapped up Airdrie player-assistant Callum Fordyce, midfielder Shaun Byrne on a permanent deal and youngsters Kai Montagu and Lewis Gibson.