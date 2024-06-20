Raith Rovers confirm capture of freed Hibs stalwart Paul Hanlon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers confirm capture of freed Hibs stalwart Paul Hanlon

The 34-year-old has signed a three-year deal.

By Iain Collin
New Raith Rovers signing Paul Hanlon holds up a scarf.
Paul Hanlon has signed a three-year deal with Raith Rovers. Image: Lindsey Dalziel Photography Ltd / RRFC.

Raith Rovers have pulled off a significant signing coup with the capture of freed Hibernian defender Paul Hanlon.

The 34-year-old has penned a three-year contract in an ambitious agreement for the Stark’s Park club.

The Easter Road stalwart was released by the capital outfit at the end of the campaign after 16 years with his boyhood side.

Paul Hanlon signs for Raith Rovers.
Paul Hanlon signs for Raith Rovers. Image: Lindsey Dalziel Photography Ltd / RRFC.

His move across the Forth sees him join team-mate and pal Lewis Stevenson, who last month joined Rovers on a two-year deal.

The pair were both colleagues of Raith boss Ian Murray at Hibs as well as coached by Rovers technical director John Potter.

Murray commented: “Paul is an excellent signing for us and a lot of work went into getting him.

“Left-footed centre-halves are hard to find. But Paul has played at the highest level in Scotland for a number of years and brings us real quality in defence and in terms of leadership, calmness and aggression.

“He reads the game exceptionally well and makes the squad stronger.

Hanlon: ‘Absolutely delighted’

“We look forward to working with him and look forward to what he will bring to us also.”

Raith fell just short in their Championship title challenge to Dundee United last season and then again in the Premiership play-off final against Ross County.

The hope is the experience of Hanlon and Stevenson will help the Kirkcaldy outfit go one better next term.

Speaking to the Raith website, Hanlon said: “I’m absolutely delighted to sign for The Rovers until 2027.

“I can’t wait to meet the boys, start training and build on the great work that was done last season.”

Paul Hanlon in the Raith Rovers dressing room.
Paul Hanlon says he is ‘absolutely delighted’ to join Raith Rovers. Image: Lindsey Dalziel Photography Ltd / RRFC.

The capture of Hanlon, in the face of stiff competition from Championship rivals and interest from the top-flight, is another piece of good news for Raith.

In addition to Hanlon and Stevenson, Rovers have also snapped up Airdrie player-assistant Callum Fordyce, midfielder Shaun Byrne on a permanent deal and youngsters Kai Montagu and Lewis Gibson.

