Raith Rovers set to complete signing of freed Hibs defender Paul Hanlon

Raith Rovers are poised to announce the capture of freed Hibernian defender Paul Hanlon.

The ambitious move will reunite the Easter Road stalwart with his former team-mate and friend Lewis Stevenson, who signed on at Stark’s Park last week.

The arrival of the experienced Scotland caps represents a massive signing coup for the Kirkcaldy club.

Hanlon was released by Hibs at the end of the season after 16 years in the first-team and was thought to be considering opportunities to stay in the Premiership.

However, it is understood the offer of a three-year deal swung things in favour of Raith.

Manager Ian Murray is also a former Hibs colleague of both players and technical director John Potter coached the duo during his time at Easter Road.

The Fife outfit showed their new ambition by battling Dundee United almost all the way in the Championship title race this season.

But they fell some way short in their two-legged Premiership play-off final against Ross County.

Boss Murray confessed the 6-1 aggregate defeat showed improvements were required this summer if they were to make another push for promotion to the top-flight.

Defensive gaps filled

The signing of Hanlon and Stevenson, as well as the news this week that Dylan Easton has penned a new two-year contract, is an indication of the determination at Rovers to go one better next season.

Raith announced on Tuesday that six players – including defenders Keith Watson, Ross Millen and Adam Masson – would not be staying.

The expiry of the loans for St Johnstone’s James Brown and Dundee stopper Lee Ashcroft also left gaps to be filled in defence.

Rovers are in talks with left-back Liam Dick and centre-half Dylan Corr, both of whom are out of contract this summer.

But the capture of Stevenson and now Hanlon will help give Rovers an experienced foundation for the new campaign.