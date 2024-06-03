Dylan Easton signs contract extension to stay at Raith Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dylan Easton signs contract extension to stay at Raith Rovers

The fans' favourite was said to be interesting a host of suitors, including Motherwell.

By Iain Collin
Dylan Easton holds up a Raith Rovers scarf in the Stark's Park tunnel.
Dylan Easton has signed a new contract with Raith Rovers. Image: Raith Rovers FC.

Raith Rovers are celebrating after Dylan Easton penned a new two-year deal to stay at Stark’s Park.

The fans’ favourite was out of contract and had been attracting interest from a range of suitors.

Premiership side Motherwell were said to be keen, whilst a host of Championship rivals were waiting to pounce if the 30-year-old left Raith.

Uncertainty spread after negotiations were put on the back burner to concentrate on the Kirkcaldy club’s promotion push.

However, an agreement has now been reached to disappoint rival clubs and fans – and delight Raith.

Dylan Easton holds up a Raith Rovers scarf in the Stark's Park tunnel.
Dylan Easton says he ‘feels at home’ at Raith Rovers. Image: Raith Rovers FC.

Boss Ian Murray said: “I’m very glad Dylan has re-signed for the club.

“I think the Rovers and Dylan have been good for each other and I personally enjoy working with Dylan.

“We all know about his quality and ability, and I’m sure there would have been a lot of interest in Dylan from other clubs.

“We are delighted he has decided Stark’s Park is the best place for him.”

Easton joined Rovers in 2022 on a two-year deal to follow Murray to Kirkcaldy from Airdrie just 24 hours after the manager’s appointment.

‘Rise to the big occasion’

Arriving as PFA Scotland League One player of the year, he had a clear determination to continue his career on an upward trajectory.

After early spells with Livingston and St Johnstone, the talented attacker then bounced around the lower leagues. Elgin City, Clyde and Forfar Athletic were all stopping off points before he dropped into the Lowland League with Kelty Hearts.

That he was subsequently linked with a possible move to the top-flight this summer is an indication of the success of his switch to Raith.

He netted 12 times in 47 appearances this season after a more modest seven goals in 44 outings in an injury-affected first year at the club.

His stunning winner against Dundee United in December’s top-of-the-table encounter at Tannadice was evidence he can rise to the big occasion.

Right arm saluting the crowd, Dylan Easton celebrates Raith Rovers' win over Partick Thistle.
Dylan Easton celebrates Raith Rovers’ dramatic play-off semi-final win over Partick Thistle. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.

And, despite the bitter disappointment of a 6-1 aggregate defeat, an outstanding display in the second-leg of the Premiership play-off final defeat to Ross County will have won further admirers.

But Easton has always spoken of how much he has enjoyed his time with Rovers. He told Courier Sport back in March that he was hopeful of agreeing fresh terms.

Easton said on the Raith Rovers website: “I’ve really enjoyed my past two years here. So, I was delighted to be offered an extension to my contract.

“The group of boys here are great. I love working under the gaffer and the fans have all made me feel at home.

“Obviously, we fell just short last season. But I’m looking forward to pushing on again next season and hopefully going one better than last.”

