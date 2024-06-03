Dylan Easton signs contract extension to stay at Raith Rovers

Raith Rovers are celebrating after Dylan Easton penned a new two-year deal to stay at Stark’s Park.

The fans’ favourite was out of contract and had been attracting interest from a range of suitors.

Premiership side Motherwell were said to be keen, whilst a host of Championship rivals were waiting to pounce if the 30-year-old left Raith.

Uncertainty spread after negotiations were put on the back burner to concentrate on the Kirkcaldy club’s promotion push.

However, an agreement has now been reached to disappoint rival clubs and fans – and delight Raith.

Boss Ian Murray said: “I’m very glad Dylan has re-signed for the club.

“I think the Rovers and Dylan have been good for each other and I personally enjoy working with Dylan.

“We all know about his quality and ability, and I’m sure there would have been a lot of interest in Dylan from other clubs.

“We are delighted he has decided Stark’s Park is the best place for him.”

Easton joined Rovers in 2022 on a two-year deal to follow Murray to Kirkcaldy from Airdrie just 24 hours after the manager’s appointment.

‘Rise to the big occasion’

Arriving as PFA Scotland League One player of the year, he had a clear determination to continue his career on an upward trajectory.

After early spells with Livingston and St Johnstone, the talented attacker then bounced around the lower leagues. Elgin City, Clyde and Forfar Athletic were all stopping off points before he dropped into the Lowland League with Kelty Hearts.

That he was subsequently linked with a possible move to the top-flight this summer is an indication of the success of his switch to Raith.

He netted 12 times in 47 appearances this season after a more modest seven goals in 44 outings in an injury-affected first year at the club.

His stunning winner against Dundee United in December’s top-of-the-table encounter at Tannadice was evidence he can rise to the big occasion.

And, despite the bitter disappointment of a 6-1 aggregate defeat, an outstanding display in the second-leg of the Premiership play-off final defeat to Ross County will have won further admirers.

But Easton has always spoken of how much he has enjoyed his time with Rovers. He told Courier Sport back in March that he was hopeful of agreeing fresh terms.

Easton said on the Raith Rovers website: “I’ve really enjoyed my past two years here. So, I was delighted to be offered an extension to my contract.

“The group of boys here are great. I love working under the gaffer and the fans have all made me feel at home.

“Obviously, we fell just short last season. But I’m looking forward to pushing on again next season and hopefully going one better than last.”