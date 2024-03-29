EXCLUSIVE: Dylan Easton on new contract prospects as Raith Rovers hero prepares for Dundee United title clash

Dylan Easton has handed Raith Rovers a massive boost ahead of their top-of-the-table showdown with Dundee United after revealing he is hopeful of agreeing a new contract ‘soon’.

The talismanic forward was the hero the last time the Stark’s Park outfit headed to Tannadice in December.

On that occasion, a wonderful solo effort earned the Kirkcaldy men a 1-0 victory that lifted them five points clear at the summit of the Championship.

A repeat performance would see Ian Murray’s side leapfrog their title rivals into top spot again, with a game in hand still to come.

And the news that Easton is keen to stay on at Rovers beyond this season will be music to the ears of everyone associated with the club.

The 29-year-old’s current deal expires in a couple of months’ time and the likes of Sam Stanton and Lewis Vaughan have already been tied down on fresh terms.

But Easton insists he is relishing life with Raith and is optimistic initial discussions bear fruit.

“We’ve been talking and that’s on-going,” he told Courier Sport of his contract situation.

Easton: ‘I love it here’

“I love it here, this is probably the most I’ve enjoyed my football.

“This season especially. Last season was a bit more difficult, due to injuries and squad rotation.

“I couldn’t really get settled.

“But this season I’ve loved every minute of it.

“It suits me and my family and stuff as well.

“Hopefully we can get something sorted soon.”

Raith have just six games remaining in the regular campaign after this weekend’s trip to Tannadice.

There is, of course, the prospect of another shot at promotion via the play-offs if they fall short in their title challenge with United.

But, despite trying to play it down, Easton accepts the teams’ mouthwatering head-to-head clash could prove a pivotal moment in the season.

‘A great opportunity’

“The game speaks for itself,” he added. “If you’re not up for it then there’s something wrong.

“We’re going to try to treat it like any other game.

“But we know how big a game it is.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to go up there and maybe get the three points, and that would put us in a great position.”