Top six ‘not enough’ for Owen Dodgson as Dundee bid to end long wait for European football

Dundee’s Owen Dodgson is aiming for even more success this season.

The Dark Blues secured top-six football with a draw at Pittodrie two weeks ago.

Following that up with a crucial point at home to Rangers in their game in hand moved them to within two points of St Mirren and fifth place.

Given the Scottish Cup finalists, that position will now bring the reward of European football – something Dundee have not experienced since 2003.

There is a real belief now that they can overturn the two-point gap to the Buddies who they face a week on Saturday.

Before that is the small matter of title-chasing Celtic at Dens.

‘Good start is key against Celtic’

“We went into the Rangers game with no fear,” said Dodgson.

“We knew we’d made it to the top six but were not thinking that was it, our season is done.

“We knew what we had to do and I think we should have got the three points.

“Now we can take that into the Celtic game and put the same levels of intensity and performance into it.

“That’s key, we want to show the fans how good we are.

“Just getting to the top six isn’t enough now, we want to show all the other teams we’re playing against that we are a good side.

“We want to show we’re not one-season wonders.

“This is a young group, we all know how to play with each other.

“Getting top six was massive, but fifth is now what we want because that will make it even more successful.”

That is not to say that the Dee have not stopped to take stock of their achievements so far, with the players enjoying a recent golf day.

There is still work to do, but now without the pressure of dropping into the relegation play-off.

Owen Dodgson eyes ‘next stage’

“All the lads are still buzzing, getting top six was vital for the club, players and fans,” added Dodgson, who moved to Dens Park on loan from Burnley in January.

“The next stage is trying to get into fifth and Europe.

“It will be tough starting off against Celtic but it’s a realistic thing to be aiming at.

“We are ready for what’s to come and that starts on Sunday.

“It will be similar to the Rangers game we had recently and if we can get something, it sets us up for St Mirren – which will be a massive game.

“The lads have been working hard all week, we’re ready for what’s coming and the last push to the end of the season.”