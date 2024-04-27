Top six ‘not enough’ for Owen Dodgson as Dundee bid to end long wait for European football

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Top six ‘not enough’ for Owen Dodgson as Dundee bid to end long wait for European football

The Burnley loanee says a positive result against Celtic will set the Dee up for a "massive" game against St Mirren.

By Craig Cairns
Owen Dodgson celebrates with fellow Dundee loanee Owen Beck at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Owen Dodgson celebrates with fellow Dundee loanee Owen Beck at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Dundee’s Owen Dodgson is aiming for even more success this season.

The Dark Blues secured top-six football with a draw at Pittodrie two weeks ago.

Following that up with a crucial point at home to Rangers in their game in hand moved them to within two points of St Mirren and fifth place.

Given the Scottish Cup finalists, that position will now bring the reward of European football – something Dundee have not experienced since 2003.

There is a real belief now that they can overturn the two-point gap to the Buddies who they face a week on Saturday.

Dundee’s Owen Dodgson said a good start against Celtic is crucial. Image: SNS.

Before that is the small matter of title-chasing Celtic at Dens.

‘Good start is key against Celtic’

“We went into the Rangers game with no fear,” said Dodgson.

“We knew we’d made it to the top six but were not thinking that was it, our season is done.

“We knew what we had to do and I think we should have got the three points.

Owen Dodgson wants a similar Dundee performance to the recent draw with Rangers. Image: SNS.

“Now we can take that into the Celtic game and put the same levels of intensity and performance into it.

“That’s key, we want to show the fans how good we are.

“Just getting to the top six isn’t enough now, we want to show all the other teams we’re playing against that we are a good side.

“We want to show we’re not one-season wonders.

“This is a young group, we all know how to play with each other.

The Dundee players celebrate at Pittodrie
The Dundee players celebrate at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

“Getting top six was massive, but fifth is now what we want because that will make it even more successful.”

That is not to say that the Dee have not stopped to take stock of their achievements so far, with the players enjoying a recent golf day.

There is still work to do, but now without the pressure of dropping into the relegation play-off.

Owen Dodgson eyes ‘next stage’

“All the lads are still buzzing, getting top six was vital for the club, players and fans,” added Dodgson, who moved to Dens Park on loan from Burnley in January.

Owen Dodgson.
Dundee’s Owen Dodgson is on loan from Burnley. Image: SNS

“The next stage is trying to get into fifth and Europe.

“It will be tough starting off against Celtic but it’s a realistic thing to be aiming at.

“We are ready for what’s to come and that starts on Sunday.

“It will be similar to the Rangers game we had recently and if we can get something, it sets us up for St Mirren – which will be a massive game.

“The lads have been working hard all week, we’re ready for what’s coming and the last push to the end of the season.”

More from Dundee FC

Tony Docherty said Dundee captain Joe Shaughnessy will be out long-term. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss reveals new Joe Shaughnessy role as Tony Docherty lays out extent of…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty to miss weekend Celtic clash through suspension
Dundee boss Tony Docherty.
Dundee motivation clear against Celtic insists Tony Docherty as Dens boss praises city rival…
Dundee FC
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee plan to build new training complex at Riverside Drive
9
Owen Beck has been ruled out for a number of key Dundee games.
Dundee loan star Owen Beck ruled out for Premiership run-in
Manager Tony Docherty celebrates with players and fans at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
RAB DOUGLAS: The Dundee difference that could lead to special European memories
Dundee ran out 4-0 winners over St Mirren in their last fixture. Image: SNS
5 final Dundee FC fixtures analysed: Why Dark Blues should be confident in Euro…
Joe Shaughnessy limps off after injuring his knee against Rangers.
Dundee defensive blow as skipper Joe Shaughnessy out for rest of the season
Tony Docherty's Dundee are eyeing a spot in the Uefa Conference League. Images: SNS.
Which dates can Dundee and St Mirren look out for in bid for Conference…
Dens Park
Dundee v Celtic tickets - has the Hoops allocation been cut?

Conversation