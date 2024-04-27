Aldi advertising jobs for new Broughty Ferry supermarket

Aldi has started advertising jobs at its new supermarket in Broughty Ferry.

The store, which is under construction near Sainsbury’s on Tom Johnstone Road, is expected to open later this year.

An exact opening date is still to be revealed.

The store will be Aldi’s fourth site in Dundee.

Jobs advertised for Broughty Ferry Aldi

Three jobs are being advertised for the new Broughty Ferry Aldi, including a deputy manager’s position which pays up to £14.20 per hour.

Additional roles include a store cleaner and a store assistant.

Other positions are also listed, but people need to register their interest in opportunities that might come up in future.

The supermarket is expected to employ around 35 people in total.

Plans for the new Broughty Ferry store were initially knocked back, but that was overturned after the retailer appealed to the Scottish Government.

Aldi has been contacted for an update on the opening plans for its Broughty Ferry store.

It comes as the German retailer had plans for a Kinross-shire store refused for breaching Holyrood’s 20-minute neighbourhood policy.

Aldi already has supermarkets in Dundee at The Stack Retail Park, on Myrekirk Road and on Arbroath Road.