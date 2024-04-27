Aldi advertising jobs for new Broughty Ferry supermarket

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Aldi advertising jobs for new Broughty Ferry supermarket

The Tom Johnston Road store is set to open later this year.

By Andrew Robson
Broughty Ferry Aldi under construction.
Broughty Ferry Aldi under construction. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Aldi has started advertising jobs at its new supermarket in Broughty Ferry.

The store, which is under construction near Sainsbury’s on Tom Johnstone Road, is expected to open later this year.

An exact opening date is still to be revealed.

The store will be Aldi’s fourth site in Dundee.

Jobs advertised for Broughty Ferry Aldi

Three jobs are being advertised for the new Broughty Ferry Aldi, including a deputy manager’s position which pays up to £14.20 per hour.

Additional roles include a store cleaner and a store assistant.

Other positions are also listed, but people need to register their interest in opportunities that might come up in future.

The supermarket is expected to employ around 35 people in total.

The new store under construction on Tom Johnston Road.
The new store under construction on Tom Johnston Road. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The new Aldi Broughty Ferry store will open later this year.
The store will open later this year. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Construction works at the site
Construction works at the site. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
CGI image of the new Aldi store in Broughty Ferry
How the Aldi could look once completed.

Plans for the new Broughty Ferry store were initially knocked back, but that was overturned after the retailer appealed to the Scottish Government.

Aldi has been contacted for an update on the opening plans for its Broughty Ferry store.

It comes as the German retailer had plans for a Kinross-shire store refused for breaching Holyrood’s 20-minute neighbourhood policy.

Aldi already has supermarkets in Dundee at The Stack Retail Park, on Myrekirk Road and on Arbroath Road.

More from Dundee

Sheriff Jack Brown. Image: Newsline Media.
Sheriff from Dundee found unfit for office after sexual harassment allegations
Hollywood Bowl in Dundee bowling alley
How 3 lucky locals can win a year's free bowling at new Dundee Hollywood…
Alice Bovill and her dog 'Brodie' with some of the local residents who use the at risk bus stop outside the St Mary's Community Centre. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Dundee residents call to save under-threat bus stop amid council axe proposals
The Ambassador Bar on Clepington Road, Dundee is set for demolition
Dundee pub going to auction with £338k starting bid just days after being sold
Police Scotland.
Missing Dundee man, 38, traced 'safe and well'
Police are investigating one of the assaults outside Marks and Spencer on Murraygate. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Bid to find teenage boy who was 'attacked twice' in Dundee city centre
Police have taped off WHSmith in Dundee city centre. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
Police tape off WHSmith shop in Dundee city centre after break-in
Some of the caravans at Camperdown Park. Image: DC Thomson
'Unauthorised' Traveller group with 12 caravans pitches up at Camperdown Park
9
Craigie Cottage care home. Image: Google Maps.
Dundee children's home ordered to improve after unannounced inspection raises safety concerns
Former SNP council leader appears in court accused of sexual offences in Dundee

Conversation