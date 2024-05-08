Former Marco Polo takeaway in Dundee set to reopen under new brand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Former Marco Polo takeaway in Dundee set to reopen under new brand

Kebab Box is said to be "coming soon".

By James Simpson
The former Marco Polo takeaway will become Kebab Box. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
The former Marco Polo takeaway will become Kebab Box. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

The former Marco Polo takeaway in Dundee city centre is set to reopen under a new brand.

The Hawhkhill outlet, which was popular with weekend revellers due to its proximity to bars, nightclubs, the casino and the taxi rank, closed several weeks ago.

At the time, the Marco Polo sign was taken down – but the owners vowed to reopen after a refurbishment.

Posters have now been put up advertising a new name – Kebab Box – with a tagline: “You chill, we grill.”

Kebab Box Dundee ‘coming soon’

The posters say the restaurant is “coming soon” but a reopening date has not been confirmed.

A spokesperson for Marco Polo confirmed the takeaway has the same owner but is being given a new name.

Details of the Kebab Box menu have also yet to be unviled.

It comes as there are plans for a new sports bar round the corner in the former Kaspa’s dessert parlour.

The Courier has been looking into affecting Dundee’s high street and held a summit with key figures.

Conversation