Former Marco Polo takeaway in Dundee set to reopen under new brand

The former Marco Polo takeaway in Dundee city centre is set to reopen under a new brand.

The Hawhkhill outlet, which was popular with weekend revellers due to its proximity to bars, nightclubs, the casino and the taxi rank, closed several weeks ago.

At the time, the Marco Polo sign was taken down – but the owners vowed to reopen after a refurbishment.

Posters have now been put up advertising a new name – Kebab Box – with a tagline: “You chill, we grill.”

Kebab Box Dundee ‘coming soon’

The posters say the restaurant is “coming soon” but a reopening date has not been confirmed.

A spokesperson for Marco Polo confirmed the takeaway has the same owner but is being given a new name.

Details of the Kebab Box menu have also yet to be unviled.

It comes as there are plans for a new sports bar round the corner in the former Kaspa’s dessert parlour.

