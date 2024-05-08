Ex-Dundee FC man has key new role at law firm Gilson Gray

Former Dundee FC star David Winnie has been appointed head of sports at law firm Gilson Gray.

Winnie was part of St Mirren’s Scottish Cup-winning team in 1987.

He played in defence for Aberdeen FC between 1991 and 1995, scoring one goal in 63 appearances for the Pittodrie club.

After spells at Middlesbrough – on loan – and Hearts, he joined Dundee FC, netting once in 26 appearances for the Dark Blues.

He returned to St Mirren in 1997 and went on to play for Icelandic club KR Reykjavík, Ayr United and Australian outfit Canberra Cosmos.

In his two spells with KR Reykjavik he helped them win the Icelandic Premier League and cup for the first time in 30 years.

The Scotland Under 21 international also became assistant manager there before coaching roles in Scotland.

He managed Dumbarton for a spell, June 2002 to March 2003, before quitting football.

Winnie’s new career got off to a flyer

Winnie graduated from Paisley University with a first-class honours degree in law in 20o5 and qualified as a solicitor in 2009.

Now 57, he heads up a new specialist area for Gilson Gray, focusing on legal matters related to all sports and immigration. It sees him representing players, clubs, governing bodies and more.

He has joined Gilson Gray from London-based Burlingtons Legal, where he was a partner and head of sports.

Winnie is also an arbitrator for the Scottish Football Association and its English equivalent, the Football Association.

He was recently appointed to the panel for Sport Resolutions, an international dispute resolution service dealing with high-profile cases.

In his new role at Gilson Gray, he will offer client counsel in professional sports on matters including contracts and sponsorship agreements, litigation and dispute resolution, immigration, regulation and disciplinary proceedings.

David’s expertise takes our practice to yet another level.” Glen Gilson, chairman and managing partner, Gilson Gray

The firm’s growing corporate team now spans locations including Aberdeen, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee and London.

Glen Gilson, chairman and managing partner of Gilson Gray, said: “We have represented numerous sports people and sporting institutions over the years.

“David’s expertise takes our practice to yet another level. His general corporate and immigration expertise makes him a valuable addition to our team.

“Lawyers like David who enjoy a UK-wide client base are an ideal fit for our growing business.”

Winnie said: “Gilson Gray has developed a reputation as a disruptor in the legal market.

“The firm’s leadership, ambition and culture struck a chord with me and I jumped at the opportunity to join the growing team.

“I look forward to leading the sports offering and developing this service line.”