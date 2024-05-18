Kirriemuir campaigner Graham helps thousands ‘enjoy life’ after dementia diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Kirriemuir campaigner Graham helps thousands ‘enjoy life’ after dementia diagnosis

Kirriemuir-based Bonfest organiser Graham Galloway has just taken on the role of CEO at newly-established charity Meeting Centres Scotland.

Graham Galloway has just become the CEO of Meeting Centres Scotland.
Graham Galloway has just become the CEO of Meeting Centres Scotland. Image: Kim Cessford.
By Gayle Ritchie

Graham Galloway’s message is loud and clear – a dementia diagnosis is not the end of the road.

Life continues and there’s so much to enjoy, so much to live for.

Kirriemuir-based Graham has just taken on the role of CEO at newly-established charity Meeting Centres Scotland.

It’s a job that sees the dad-of-two overseeing dementia centres across the country. He is helping to get across the message that for those with the disease, life can be fun, exciting and filled with joy and creativity.

“It’s about showing people with dementia that a diagnosis is not the end.”

Scenes from this year's AC/DC Bonfest event earlier in May.
Scenes from this year’s AC/DC Bonfest event earlier in May. Image: Mhairi Edwards.

“There’s lots you’re still capable of. You can continue to contribute and enjoy life after that diagnosis.”

Local hero in Kirriemuir for dementia work

Graham, 50, is a well-kent figure around Angus. He has run the community project DD8 Music, which helped grow the annual AC/DC themed music festival Bonfest. It also offers youth music sessions in their recording studio.

“That was a big focus of my life for a long time and is still very dear to my heart,” he says.

Bonfest organisers John Crawford and Graham Galloway of DD8 Music in 2019.
Bonfest organisers John Crawford and Graham Galloway of DD8 Music in 2019.

He recently stepped down from his role as CEO of Kirriemuir Connections, a dementia-friendly community hub set up in 2015.

His visionary leadership and unwavering dedication were instrumental in shaping the centre’s success.

In 2019, it became Scotland’s very first dedicated ‘meeting centre’.

This means it follows an international ‘dementia help’ model which had been developed in the Netherlands at the University of Amsterdam.

Kirrie Connections' new CEO Jacqui Dillon with Graham Galloway of Meeting Centres Scotland and (l to r) Nora Bruce, Dave Kettles and Pam Sherriffs at Kirrie.
Kirrie Connections’ new CEO Jacqui Dillon with Graham Galloway of Meeting Centres Scotland and (l to r) Nora Bruce, Dave Kettles and Pam Sherriffs at Kirrie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The concept is based around a club where people can meet to talk to others and get help that focuses on what they need.

And since Kirrie became the first meeting centre, the initiative has been expanded to other Angus towns. These include Forfar, Montrose and Arbroath, with a centre in development in Brechin.

Dementia centres across Scotland

Graham’s new role is as the CEO of the newly-established charity Meeting Centres Scotland.

It’s a job that will see him travelling across Scotland. That means from Stornoway to Glasgow, to get the 20-plus centres to get off the ground.

Kirrie Connections CEO Graham Galloway (right) with guests at the official opening. Pic: Frank Proctor.

“In 2019, we opened the first one in Scotland.

“That was hugely successful. It’s now open five days a week in our building on The Roods in Kirrie.”

Huge demand for dementia facilities in Kirriemuir

Graham is excited about work that has just started to build a new community £500,000 annexe expansion for the award-winning organisation.

“There’s a huge demand,” he says.

“The need for more facilities in the town has been recognised. So it’s a community centre that does work outwith the dementia work we do.

Graham Galloway is the new CEO of Meeting Centres Scotland.
Graham Galloway is the new CEO of Meeting Centres Scotland. Image: Kim Cessford.

“I’ve been looking at supporting other organisations to develop the model we started in Kirrie.

“There are five centres in Angus, and more than 20 in Scotland, including ones under development.

“It’s very much a grassroots model with communities developing their own centres and having their own input.

I go to support these organisations and get things off the ground.”

Kirriemuir has ‘something special’

While Graham has taken on the CEO role at newly-established charity Meeting Centres Scotland, he won’t be forgetting about Kirrie Connections.

“I’m in there all the time chatting to folk and grabbing cups of tea!” he laughs.

“It was an honour to serve as CEO with Kirrie Connections and witness the resilience, compassion, and strength of our community.

“Together, we built something truly special.”

Conversation