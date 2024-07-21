Former Dundee High pupil Rebecca shouts out supportive teachers as she launches debut fantasy novel at 27

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Former Dundee High pupil Rebecca shouts out supportive teachers as she launches debut fantasy novel at 27

Author RM Brown has been dreaming of the day she'd see her name in print since she was a small child.

Then and now: Rebecca Brown writing one of her first 'books' as a child, and at her debut launch in 2024. Image: Supplied.
Then and now: Rebecca Brown writing one of her first 'books' as a child, and at her debut launch in 2024. Image: Supplied.
By Rebecca Baird

As a P1 pupil at Hillside Primary School in Dundee, Rebecca Brown wrote stories about her dog.

A fairly normal childhood activity – only Rebecca didn’t have a dog.

“I used to write little stories in primary school, and I’d fold up bits of paper and do wee silly illustrations,” says communications worker Rebecca.

“My mum worked at the school and she would get people in the staff room coming up to her and being like: ‘Oh, I heard you got a dog’.

“She’d be like: ‘No?’ And apparently it was just because I was writing stories about this made-up dog!”

Later she did get a dog, her beloved King Charles Spaniel, Monty. But when it came to writing her dreams into existence, Rebecca didn’t stop there.

RM Brown has been writing since she was a child. Image: Supplied.

Throughout her schooling at Hillside and then Dundee High School, she relentlessly pursued her love of reading and writing.

And now, after graduating from Dundee University with a degree in English and Creative Writing, Rebecca has finally landed a book deal for her Scotland-inspired fantasy book series, Song of the Stag, under the name RM Brown.

‘Shout out’ to teachers who made a mark

“I’ve got to shout out to my P3 teacher Donna Officer,” smiles Rebecca, 27. “She takes credit for all of my successes that have been and ever will be.

“She used to let us do like little plays in primary school in front of the class that were nothing but chaos. And she would encourage our creativity.”

Indeed, Rebecca says supportive teachers throughout her school career made a huge difference to her achieving her dreams as a young adult.

Her Dundee High English teacher encouraged Rebecca to keep writing. Image: Supplied.

“Samantha Wishart in P7 – well she might have a different last name now – was so supportive,” she recalls.

“And at high school, my English teacher Jane Phillips would let me give her chapter samples of rubbish beginnings of books, and she’d always read them and give me feedback.”

Political thread to ‘lunch break’ book

Written in “snatches and lunch hours” between working full-time, getting married to her husband “and chief critic” David, and running a Scottish heritage charity, the first Song of the Stag book has been a long time in the making.

“Six drafts,” breathes Rebecca. “Four years. It started as a total stream-of-consciousness babble. And once I had that down, I was just trying to form a story out of it.”

Author RM Brown at Song of the Stag book launch, with her husband, mother and publication team. Tinsmith Dundee. Image: Supplied.

The story itself takes place in a fantasy version of Scotland named Storran. It follows naive country girl Cait as she moves from her “conservative, idyllic village” to the capital city of Thorternock.

“She realises when she’s there that life isn’t quite as idyllic and nice for everyone else and that a lot of people are struggling to get by,” explains Rebecca.

“And it kind of acts as her political awakening.”

And though it takes place in a fantasy land, Cait’s story strongly echoes Rebecca’s own.

“It’s no secret that the book is an allegory for the fight for Scottish independence,” she explains.

Dundee-born author RM Brown. Image: Ringwood Publishing.

“When the referendum was first announced, I was surrounded by a lot of people that landed on the ‘No’ side for various valid reasons.

“My school was overwhelmingly ‘No’ leaning, a lot of members of my family were too, and I just kind of accepted it.

“Then when I started learning about it myself and looking into it, I realised that my beliefs didn’t really align with that. That really acted as my political awakening and fundamentally steered the direction of my beliefs going forward.”

Tribute to Dundee with textile city

Though the city of Thorternock is inspired by Edinburgh, Rebecca reveals that her home city of Dundee also makes an appearance in the book, under the name ‘Carse’ – a tribute to her position as receptionist at the Invercarse Hotel throughout university.

“I adore Dundee. It’s my favourite place in the world,” says Rebecca. “I wanted to pay homage to it, so there’s a city in the book called Carse.

Song of the Stag by RM Brown is out now.

“It’s kind of squirreled away up the north-east and they do a roaring trade in textiles, like Dundee. Plus it’s quite looked down upon by outsiders, but the people that live there advocate for it.”

And whenever she got stuck for names of places or characters, Rebecca reveals a walk around Balgay Cemetery usually sorted that out.

“There are countless names there,” she smiles. “And Balgay Hill has such a magical vibe, it’s great for inspiration.”

Dream come true for author Rebecca

Launched in Dundee at the author’s old uni haunt Tinsmith, Song of the Stag is the first book in a duology.

And though Rebecca promises the sequel “won’t take as long as the first one”, she’s taking a moment to stop and drink in her achievement.

RM Brown signs her debut novel in a ‘surreal’ moment. Image: Supplied.

“I got the offer letter for publication on Halloween last year,” she recalls. “And it just feels like since then I’ve been in this like weird other world.

“Because this is something I’ve always wanted to do and I’ve always thought about doing. Like: ‘Oh, one day I’ll be an author’.

“And now I am.”

Song of the Stag by RM Brown is published by Glasgow-based publishing house Ringwood. It is available from the Ringwood website and all other major retailers. RRP £12.99. Rebecca will be speaking about independence, fantasy writing and more at Waterstones Dundee on July 25 2024 from 6pm.

More from Entertainment

Then and now: Rebecca Brown writing one of her first 'books' as a child, and at her debut launch in 2024. Image: Supplied.
Jim Gellatly: Dundee DJ opens up on Fat Sam's nights, Strathallan suspension threats and…
Gayle indulges in some goat therapy at Lunan Bay Farm. Image: Kim Cessford.
I tried goat therapy at newly launched Lunan Bay farm to fibre experience -…
Then and now: Rebecca Brown writing one of her first 'books' as a child, and at her debut launch in 2024. Image: Supplied.
Folk star Eddi Reader unstuck from old Fairground Attraction rift as she returns to…
Former F1 mechanic Derek Wild launched his racing memoir at the Jim Clark Museum.
Formula 1 mechanic 'thought he would die' in car with Fife racing legend Jim…
Katrina Leskanich of Katrina and the Waves.
Walking On Sunshine singer Katrina says there are no backstage hugs for 'insecure' 80s…
Then and now: Rebecca Brown writing one of her first 'books' as a child, and at her debut launch in 2024. Image: Supplied.
My Methil: Singing star Cammy Barnes' favourite things about his hometown
Dundee DJ Gav Will.
What's it like to be a DJ in the daytime? Dundee deckmaster Gav Will…
Jon Bon Jovi (Ian West/PA)
Jon Bon Jovi remembers mother as ‘force to be reckoned with’ after death at…
Danny Dyer suffered ‘major panic attack’ after blanking words on theatre stage (Ian West/PA)
Danny Dyer suffered ‘major panic attack’ after blanking words on theatre stage
ASAP Rocky and son RZA star in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty campaign (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
ASAP Rocky and son RZA star in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty campaign

Conversation