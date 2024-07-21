One Two Three Cup of Tea: Couple’s dream come true is well worth a visit

The opportunity to catch up with an old friend saw me making the short trip from my home in Carnoustie over the water to Tayport.

Our destination was One Two Three Cup of Tea in the town’s Castle Street, not far from the harbour.

I mention the harbour because I missed out an opportunity to take a

boat trip from Broughty Ferry to Tayport, which is operating during the summer months.

I will most definitely use that mode of transport next time.

After looking at the cafe’s Instagram page I was very much looking forward to sampling their fare.

What is the dream behind the Tayport cafe?

Gary Bruce has always dreamed of owning a coffee shop, but his wife, Nichola, took more convincing.

When they lost Gary’s beloved dad, Eric, suddenly last year, the couple realised life is too short for “what ifs”. So, with a very small amount of money left by him, One Two Three Cup of Tea was born.

It was a labour of love to open up in what was previously a charity shop with lots of people mucking in.

Eric suffered a near-fatal stroke 10 years before, and visiting little coffee shops gave him a sense of purpose to get out each day.

“We knew how important a smiling face or someone just to say hello to can be,” the couple told me.

Gary and Nichola believed it was important they created a space that was welcoming, dog and child-friendly.

When Nichola was on maternity leave, she felt restricted to where she could go.

“If I wanted to walk the dog and get my baby to sleep, there was nowhere I was actually able to go for a warm cuppa and just rest. It was so incredibly isolating.

“We are hoping in circumstances like this, we can make parenthood a teeny bit easier,” she added.

What does the Tayport cafe’s name mean?

One, Two, Three Cup of Tea aims to become a part of the community in Tayport.

Living in the town, Nichola and Gary wanted a business close to home, flexible and inviting for families, people to meet friends, or those who need a little extra time and space.

The cakes, pastries, breads, coffee and much of the food is sourced locally.

Many people ask what the name means.

Nichola revealed: “Whenever I pick up my daughter Florence, I always say: ‘One two three,’ and she always replies: ‘Cup of tea.’ So, really, it means everything.”

What is One Two Three Cup of Tea like?

I can certainly attest to the couple creating something friendly.

The cafe is ideally suited for children and dogs, with a lovely play area for the little ones and water available for our four-legged friends.

My friend was accompanied by her almost three-year-old daughter who struck up a friendship with my own daughter, Cari, who is 18. Cari had fun helping her play with the toys.

I was impressed by the menu which was varied and appealing.

Breakfast is served all day and there is a great selection of sandwiches which are all freshly made to order and you can choose white, seeded, ciabatta or a bagel.

Gluten-free options are also catered for and there are inventive vegetarian options.

You can also choose from specials that include pork and black pudding sausage rolls, quiches and baked tatties.

I don’t normally have a huge lunch but felt I needed to sample a few things purely for review purposes.

The soup of the day was very different and right up my street – broccoli, miso and chilli (£4.50) – and I was keen to try it.

It was a lovely texture and the broccoli combined well with the miso and chilli which did not overpower but added a gentle kick.

It was served with a generous helping of seeded bread and butter. I devoured the soup, taking note to try to make it at home.

How was the steak ciabatta at the Tayport cafe?

I followed that up with a ciabatta filled with steak, sriracha mayo, peppers, onions and cheese (£10.95).

Served with homemade slaw and crisps, the steak was beautifully cooked medium.

It melted in my mouth. I really enjoyed the combination of the peppers and onions with the not overly spicy mayo adding a nice touch of heat.

The cheese melted into the steak and I devoured every last morsel.

My gluten-free vegetarian friend was delighted with a dish of sautéed potatoes, salsa, guacamole and soft fried eggs (£8.50) for lunch.

She followed this with a much-coveted gluten-free peppermint slice.

This is supplied by Sweetpea Cafe in Broughty Ferry and St Andrews.

And she was allowed plenty of peace to enjoy this feast as the well-equipped

play area in the corner occupied her little girl, who came back every now and then for a bite of cheese and ham toastie and the odd crisp.

My daughter, Cari, had ordered pesto chicken, tomatoes, red pepper and cheese ciabatta (£9.95).

The cafe served this with homemade slaw and crisps.

The chicken was lovely and moist and mingled perfectly with the sweet tomatoes and red pepper.

The cheese added a creamy texture to a tasty lunchtime treat.

Cari and I sampled the cakes, too.

I had a crackle millionaire which was really tasty, while Cari said her banana muffin was the perfect end to a lovely lunch.

The verdict

One Two Three Cup of Tea is a good addition to the local food scene, having achieved their goal of creating an eatery that is both friendly and inclusive.

The food is good quality and they are sourcing their baked goods from good local suppliers, such as Newport Bakery and Sweetpea Cafe.

If you are on your travels during the summer then it is certainly worth popping in – why not take a trip across on the boat from Broughty Ferry?

Information:

Address: 55 Castle Street, Tayport, DD6 9AA

Tel: 07874 953723

Website: https://www.instagram.com/onetwothreecupoftea_tayport

Price: £60.70 for all our lunches, as well as three cakes, one soft drink, a latte and a cappuccino

Disabled access: Yes

Dog-friendly: Yes

Scores:

Food 4/5

Service 4/5

Surroundings 4/5