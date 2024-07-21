One Two Three Cup of Tea: Couple’s dream come true is well worth a visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
One Two Three Cup of Tea: Couple’s dream come true is well worth a visit

Brian Stormont took a trip to Tayport where he visited recently opened cafe, One Two Three Cup of Tea.

Brian Stormont tried a range of dishes on his visit to One Two Three Cup of Tea. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Brian Stormont tried a range of dishes on his visit to One Two Three Cup of Tea. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Brian Stormont

The opportunity to catch up with an old friend saw me making the short trip from my home in Carnoustie over the water to Tayport.

Our destination was One Two Three Cup of Tea in the town’s Castle Street, not far from the harbour.

I mention the harbour because I missed out an opportunity to take a
boat trip from Broughty Ferry to Tayport, which is operating during the summer months.

I will most definitely use that mode of transport next time.

After looking at the cafe’s Instagram page I was very much looking forward to sampling their fare.

What is the dream behind the Tayport cafe?

Gary Bruce has always dreamed of owning a coffee shop, but his wife, Nichola, took more convincing.

When they lost Gary’s beloved dad, Eric, suddenly last year, the couple realised life is too short for “what ifs”. So, with a very small amount of money left by him, One Two Three Cup of Tea was born.

It was a labour of love to open up in what was previously a charity shop with lots of people mucking in.

Eric suffered a near-fatal stroke 10 years before, and visiting little coffee shops gave him a sense of purpose to get out each day.

One Two Three Cup Tea in Castle Street, Tayport. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“We knew how important a smiling face or someone just to say hello to can be,” the couple told me.

Gary and Nichola believed it was important they created a space that was welcoming, dog and child-friendly.

When Nichola was on maternity leave, she felt restricted to where she could go.

“If I wanted to walk the dog and get my baby to sleep, there was nowhere I was actually able to go for a warm cuppa and just rest. It was so incredibly isolating.

“We are hoping in circumstances like this, we can make parenthood a teeny bit easier,” she added.

What does the Tayport cafe’s name mean?

One, Two, Three Cup of Tea aims to become a part of the community in Tayport.

Living in the town, Nichola and Gary wanted a business close to home, flexible and inviting for families, people to meet friends, or those who need a little extra time and space.

It was the couple’s dream to open the cafe. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The cakes, pastries, breads, coffee and much of the food is sourced locally.

Many people ask what the name means.

Nichola revealed: “Whenever I pick up my daughter Florence, I always say: ‘One two three,’ and she always replies: ‘Cup of tea.’ So, really, it means everything.”

What is One Two Three Cup of Tea like?

I can certainly attest to the couple creating something friendly.

The cafe is ideally suited for children and dogs, with a lovely play area for the little ones and water available for our four-legged friends.

My friend was accompanied by her almost three-year-old daughter who struck up a friendship with my own daughter, Cari, who is 18. Cari had fun helping her play with the toys.

I was impressed by the menu which was varied and appealing.

Breakfast is served all day and there is a great selection of sandwiches which are all freshly made to order and you can choose white, seeded, ciabatta or a bagel.

Gluten-free options are also catered for and there are inventive vegetarian options.

You can also choose from specials that include pork and black pudding sausage rolls, quiches and baked tatties.

Broccoli, chilli and miso soup. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

I don’t normally have a huge lunch but felt I needed to sample a few things purely for review purposes.

The soup of the day was very different and right up my street – broccoli, miso and chilli (£4.50) – and I was keen to try it.

It was a lovely texture and the broccoli combined well with the miso and chilli which did not overpower but added a gentle kick.

It was served with a generous helping of seeded bread and butter. I devoured the soup, taking note to try to make it at home.

How was the steak ciabatta at the Tayport cafe?

I followed that up with a ciabatta filled with steak, sriracha mayo, peppers, onions and cheese (£10.95).

Served with homemade slaw and crisps, the steak was beautifully cooked medium.

It melted in my mouth. I really enjoyed the combination of the peppers and onions with the not overly spicy mayo adding a nice touch of heat.

Delicious steak ciabatta. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The cheese melted into the steak and I devoured every last morsel.

My gluten-free vegetarian friend was delighted with a dish of sautéed potatoes, salsa, guacamole and soft fried eggs (£8.50) for lunch.

She followed this with a much-coveted gluten-free peppermint slice.

This is supplied by Sweetpea Cafe in Broughty Ferry and St Andrews.

Fantastic selection of cakes and pastries. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

And she was allowed plenty of peace to enjoy this feast as the well-equipped
play area in the corner occupied her little girl, who came back every now and then for a bite of cheese and ham toastie and the odd crisp.

My daughter, Cari, had ordered pesto chicken, tomatoes, red pepper and cheese ciabatta (£9.95).

The cafe served this with homemade slaw and crisps.

The chicken was lovely and moist and mingled perfectly with the sweet tomatoes and red pepper.

The cheese added a creamy texture to a tasty lunchtime treat.

Chicken pesto ciabatta. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Cari and I sampled the cakes, too.

I had a crackle millionaire which was really tasty, while Cari said her banana muffin was the perfect end to a lovely lunch.

The verdict

One Two Three Cup of Tea is a good addition to the local food scene, having achieved their goal of creating an eatery that is both friendly and inclusive.

Interior of the cafe. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The food is good quality and they are sourcing their baked goods from good local suppliers, such as Newport Bakery and Sweetpea Cafe.

If you are on your travels during the summer then it is certainly worth popping in – why not take a trip across on the boat from Broughty Ferry?

Information:

Address: 55 Castle Street, Tayport, DD6 9AA

Tel: 07874 953723

Website: https://www.instagram.com/onetwothreecupoftea_tayport

Price: £60.70 for all our lunches, as well as three cakes, one soft drink, a latte and a cappuccino

Disabled access: Yes

Dog-friendly: Yes

Scores:

Food 4/5

Service 4/5

Surroundings 4/5

