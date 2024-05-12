Tayport boat trip promises to unlock Fife town’s tourist gems – did it deliver?

It was 10am on a bright Thursday morning and I was soaking up every single ray of sunshine going.

Yes, folks – the big yellow thing in the sky was shining and I was determined to make the most of it.

I’d booked a trip on the recently launched boat shuttle between Broughty Ferry and Tayport and my expectations were high.

I’d been on a River Tay adventure with boat operator Ian Ashton in 2017 and had a whale of a time.

That trip took in the Ferry and Dundee waterfronts and a section of the Fife coastline and was a chance to learn about the area’s maritime history.

Ian’s new trip sees passengers spend a much shorter time on the water – it’s roughly five minutes each way – and more time on land.

It’s about the destination

In his words: “It’s about the destination, not the journey”.

The focus is on exploring the glories of the area, especially around Tayport and Tentsmuir National Nature Reserve.

And yet, for folk like me who don’t spend a great deal of time around boats, there’s a huge sense of exhilaration as we zip across the Tay, the tang of salt in the air and the anticipation of getting splashed.

There’s also a high chance of seeing some seals and dolphins. And in fact, Ian had spotted a pod of bottlenose dolphins a few hours earlier.

Boat shuttle trips proved roaring success

Ian, 49, who runs Dundee-based boat tour firm SaltDog Marine, launched the trips last month, running them for a trial period during the Easter holidays.

They proved a roaring success – so he pledged to run them year round.

Passengers travelling between Tayport and Broughty Ferry will have three hours to explore the other side.

“Tayport? What on earth will you do there for three hours?” an incredulous friend asked me, the day before the trip.

I wasn’t too sure other than that I knew it wasn’t too far from Tentsmuir Forest.

Dad-of-two Ian himself admits it can be a challenge making people aware of what the small Fife town has to offer.

And he’s had folk question the point in getting a boat there, when they could just drive.

Romantic and adventurous

He reckons there’s “something romantic, adventurous and exciting” about getting away from it all and taking a boat across the water to go exploring.

Plus, you can avoid the Tay Road Bridge roadworks.

“There’s so much to see!” enthused Ian.

“There’s Tayport, with its harbour, cracking views of Broughty Ferry, and miles of sandy beach to wander along.

“The area is a great spot for nature lovers and history and heritage buffs, with the nature reserves of Morton Lochs and Tentsmuir, and evidence of World War Two along the shoreline.

“There are some fantastic places to eat – the Larick Cafe and Harbour Cafe for starters.”

Boat shuttle to Tayport

As we left the Ferry pier, a strong wind whipped up and Ian warned we might get a tad wet if he drove the boat slowly. His solution? Drive the boat fast!

He’s a great captain, and deftly steered us through the waves and out of sea spray – although I was hit by a tiny bit of splash in the middle of the estuary.

Not that I cared – it added to the experience!

En route we passed the iconic Larick Beacon, known locally as The Pile.

Built in 1845, this wooden lantern structure is one of only a few surviving pile lighthouses in the UK, although it’s not been used since the 60s.

When we arrived at Tayport harbour, with its pristine rows of yachts and boats, and tinkling sounds of rigging being lashed about by the wind, I was pleasantly surprised.

What a stunning wee place! – possibly best appreciated from the water.

Walking along the coastal path, we spotted eider ducks, curlews and oyster catchers on the strand.

Evidence of Second World War

We also passed rows of concrete blocks along the Tentsmuir coastline, which Ian referred to as “dragon’s teeth”.

Built by the Polish Army in the early 1940s, they were a defence against invading enemy tanks during the Second World War.

Moving into lovely Tentsmuir forest, we passed a field full of horses, a ruined corn mill, and then strolled inland, through heathland, towards Morton Lochs.

These bodies of water are hidden gems, consisting of three lochs and five wildlife hides.

They’re the perfect place to grab a glimpse of a teal, spot a flash of a kingfisher or watch red squirrels scurrying up the trees.

The area is also one of the best sites in Fife for seeing dragonflies and damselflies.

A quick watch check revealed we’d walked almost 10,000 steps so it was no surprise to feel the rumblings of hunger.

Luckily Ian had a plan – lunch at the gorgeous Larick Centre.

It was warm enough to sit outside to eat – and the food, by the way, was delicious. We were joined by a friendly customer’s dog who gazed up at us adoringly.

While I was accompanied on my tour by Ian, folk who book the shuttle trip will be on their own.

If anyone needs inspiration, he can offer suggestions for self-guided walking tours which can be downloaded onto your phone.

The wonders of Tayport and Tentsmuir

“The ambition of these shuttle trips is to promote both areas – and to open people to the wonders of Tayport and Tentsmuir,” said Ian.

“There’s a lot going on at the Larick Centre, with fitness classes, groups meeting, and community meals. It also has a lovely campsite overlooking the Tay.

“There’s so much to see across the water and I’d love people to experience it for themselves.”