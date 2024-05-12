Tayport boat trip promises to unlock Fife town’s tourist gems – did it deliver?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Outdoors

Tayport boat trip promises to unlock Fife town’s tourist gems – did it deliver?

Gayle hopped on a new boat shuttle between Broughty Ferry and Tayport for a nature and history walk - and lunch - in Fife.

Gayle on the SaltDog Marine boat shuttle docked at Broughty Ferry. Image: Ian Ashton.
Gayle on the SaltDog Marine boat shuttle docked at Broughty Ferry. Image: Ian Ashton.
By Gayle Ritchie

It was 10am on a bright Thursday morning and I was soaking up every single ray of sunshine going.

Yes, folks – the big yellow thing in the sky was shining and I was determined to make the most of it.

I’d booked a trip on the recently launched boat shuttle between Broughty Ferry and Tayport and my expectations were high.

I’d been on a River Tay adventure with boat operator Ian Ashton in 2017 and had a whale of a time.

Ian Ashton, owner of SaltDog Marine, on his boat.
Ian Ashton, owner of SaltDog Marine, on his boat. Image: Mhairi Edwards.

That trip took in the Ferry and Dundee waterfronts and a section of the Fife coastline and was a chance to learn about the area’s maritime history.

Ian’s new trip sees passengers spend a much shorter time on the water – it’s roughly five minutes each way – and more time on land.

It’s about the destination

In his words: “It’s about the destination, not the journey”.

The focus is on exploring the glories of the area, especially around Tayport and Tentsmuir National Nature Reserve.

And yet, for folk like me who don’t spend a great deal of time around boats, there’s a huge sense of exhilaration as we zip across the Tay, the tang of salt in the air and the anticipation of getting splashed.

Gayle on the boat shuttle from Broughty Ferry to Tayport.
Gayle on the boat shuttle from Broughty Ferry to Tayport. Image: Ian Ashton.

There’s also a high chance of seeing some seals and dolphins. And in fact, Ian had spotted a pod of bottlenose dolphins a few hours earlier.

Boat shuttle trips proved roaring success

Ian, 49, who runs Dundee-based boat tour firm SaltDog Marine, launched the trips last month, running them for a trial period during the Easter holidays.

They proved a roaring success – so he pledged to run them year round.

Passengers travelling between Tayport and Broughty Ferry will have three hours to explore the other side.

“Tayport? What on earth will you do there for three hours?” an incredulous friend asked me, the day before the trip.

Gayle on the banks of the Tay at Tayport.
Gayle on the banks of the Tay at Tayport. Image: Ian Ashton.

I wasn’t too sure other than that I knew it wasn’t too far from Tentsmuir Forest.

Dad-of-two Ian himself admits it can be a challenge making people aware of what the small Fife town has to offer.

And he’s had folk question the point in getting a boat there, when they could just drive.

Romantic and adventurous

He reckons there’s “something romantic, adventurous and exciting” about getting away from it all and taking a boat across the water to go exploring.

Plus, you can avoid the Tay Road Bridge roadworks.

“There’s so much to see!” enthused Ian.

“There’s Tayport, with its harbour, cracking views of Broughty Ferry, and miles of sandy beach to wander along.

Gayle chills out on the banks of the Tay at Tayport. Image: Ian Ashton.
Gayle chills out on the banks of the Tay at Tayport. Image: Ian Ashton.

“The area is a great spot for nature lovers and history and heritage buffs, with the nature reserves of Morton Lochs and Tentsmuir, and evidence of World War Two along the shoreline.

“There are some fantastic places to eat – the Larick Cafe and Harbour Cafe for starters.”

Boat shuttle to Tayport

As we left the Ferry pier, a strong wind whipped up and Ian warned we might get a tad wet if he drove the boat slowly. His solution? Drive the boat fast!

He’s a great captain, and deftly steered us through the waves and out of sea spray – although I was hit by a tiny bit of splash in the middle of the estuary.

Not that I cared – it added to the experience!

The boat shuttle from Broughty Ferry to Tayport passes the iconic Larick Beacon.
The boat shuttle from Broughty Ferry to Tayport passes the iconic Larick Beacon. Image: Mhairi Edwards.

En route we passed the iconic Larick Beacon, known locally as The Pile.

Built in 1845, this wooden lantern structure is one of only a few surviving pile lighthouses in the UK, although it’s not been used since the 60s.

When we arrived at Tayport harbour, with its pristine rows of yachts and boats, and tinkling sounds of rigging being lashed about by the wind, I was pleasantly surprised.

Tayport Harbour.
Tayport Harbour. Image: Steve MacDougall.

What a stunning wee place! – possibly best appreciated from the water.

Walking along the coastal path, we spotted eider ducks, curlews and oyster catchers on the strand.

Evidence of Second World War

We also passed rows of concrete blocks along the Tentsmuir coastline, which Ian referred to as “dragon’s teeth”.

Built by the Polish Army in the early 1940s, they were a defence against invading enemy tanks during the Second World War.

Tentsmuir Forest anti-invasion defences.
Tentsmuir Forest anti-invasion defences. Image: Shutterstock.

Moving into lovely Tentsmuir forest, we passed a field full of horses, a ruined corn mill, and then strolled inland, through heathland, towards Morton Lochs.

These bodies of water are hidden gems, consisting of three lochs and five wildlife hides.

Blue waters at Morton Lochs.
Blue waters at Morton Lochs. Image: Alan Rowan.

They’re the perfect place to grab a glimpse of a teal, spot a flash of a kingfisher or watch red squirrels scurrying up the trees.

The area is also one of the best sites in Fife for seeing dragonflies and damselflies.

Gayle looks for wildlife inside a hide on one of the Morton Lochs.
Gayle looks for wildlife inside a hide on one of the Morton Lochs. Image: Ian Ashton.

A quick watch check revealed we’d walked almost 10,000 steps so it was no surprise to feel the rumblings of hunger.

Luckily Ian had a plan – lunch at the gorgeous Larick Centre.

It was warm enough to sit outside to eat – and the food, by the way, was delicious. We were joined by a friendly customer’s dog who gazed up at us adoringly.

Gayle is joined by a customer's friendly dog at the Larick Centre cafe.
Gayle is joined by a customer’s friendly dog at the Larick Centre cafe in Tayport. Image: Ian Ashton.

While I was accompanied on my tour by Ian, folk who book the shuttle trip will be on their own.

If anyone needs inspiration, he can offer suggestions for self-guided walking tours which can be downloaded onto your phone.

The wonders of Tayport and Tentsmuir

“The ambition of these shuttle trips is to promote both areas – and to open people to the wonders of Tayport and Tentsmuir,” said Ian.

“There’s a lot going on at the Larick Centre, with fitness classes, groups meeting, and community meals. It also has a lovely campsite overlooking the Tay.

“There’s so much to see across the water and I’d love people to experience it for themselves.”

Gayle checks out an interpretation board inside one of the wildlife hides on the Morton Lochs.
Gayle checks out an interpretation board inside one of the wildlife hides on the Morton Lochs. Image: Ian Ashton.
  • SaltDog Marine launched in 2023 and also offers hour-long tours of the River Tay, as well as trips to Perth and corporate days out. To book a trip, see here.

More from Outdoors

Perthshire filmmaker's new documentary charts amazing story of how three disabled adventurers cycle into the hills and stay overnight in a bothy - thanks to adaptive bikes. Image: Stefan Morrocco.
Secret bothy: New film charts disabled cyclists' ground-breaking expedition into remote Perthshire
Gayle outside the gothic wash house at Pitmuies.
The magic of Pitmuies: What's the story behind Angus garden's gothic washhouse and doocot?
Cupar Golf Club greenkeeper Gary Douglas is leaving the golf club to start a new job at Crail after 10 years in Cupar. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Cupar greenkeeper's lifelong emotional attachment to his golf club will never leave him
Peter Murray and his granddaughter Louise Whiteman at Anstruther Lifeboat Shed. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Anstruther RNLI granddaughter follows in grandad's yellow welly footsteps: 'He is my hero'
Gayle Ritchie at the secret hermit's cave of Acharn near Kenmore. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
I explore secret hermit's cave overlooking Perthshire's magical Falls of Acharn
Gayle Ritchie at the abandoned 18th Century lime kilns at Boddin Point.
Exploring abandoned lime kilns and clifftop cemetery with 'stinky stone' near Montrose
Members of Arbroath Footers Run Club run in Arbroath. Image: Supplied
11 best running clubs in Tayside and Fife to get a sweat on
Ninewells Community Garden team of staff and volunteers. Image: Alan Richardson
Volunteers are lifeblood of Ninewells Community Garden in Dundee
Gayle Ritchie explores the roofless ruins of Pitcur Castle near Coupar Angus.
I explore ruined castle near Coupar Angus inhabited by 'huge' laird killed in Battle…
War veteran Mark Harding, in his walking gear, is the ambassador for the 2024 Cateran Yomp.
Soldier shot by Taliban sniper inspiring Cateran 'yompers' to tackle Perthshire and Angus trails

Conversation