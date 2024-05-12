The best food and drink to try on a day in Montrose

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The best food and drink to try on a day in Montrose

Our rundown of the best places to eat and drink on your visit to Montrose.

There is plenty of tasty food to try in Montrose, including these quirky ice cream flavours from Scoops of Moo, including Mars bar cookie dough, bubble gum and sour raspberry and Nutella Caramac. Image: Scoops of Moo.
By Joanna Bremner

Wondering where the best places to eat in Montrose are? Then look no further, you’ve come across our handy Montrose food and drink guide.

We’ve put together a list of the best restaurants, cafes, pubs and more to try out on your next visit to Montrose.

From a cow-themed ice cream shop to a hidden gem Thai restaurant, there are plenty of great places to try out.

Breakfast

8am to 11am

For a cooked breakfast that will treat you right, you should visit the Pavilion Cafe in Montrose.

Situated in the pretty Melville Gardens, the cafe offers a range of great brunch options.

They are open for breakfast on Wednesday-Saturday mornings.

The Pavilion Cafe, Montrose.
The Pavilion Cafe, Montrose. Image: Pavilion Cafe.

Some of their morning specials include warm banana bread with berry crème fraiche, or the pan fried mushrooms with wild garlic on grilled sourdough.

They also serve full breakfasts, pancakes, a vegan breakfast and more.

I’d recommend you book as it can get pretty busy.

Address: Melville Gardens, Montrose DD10 8HG

Coffee and cake

11am to 12pm

A Cup Above in Montrose serves up a range of bakes to brighten even the rainiest of days.

You really can’t go wrong with a cuppa and a slice of cake when things aren’t going your way.

There are tasty bakes available at A Cup Above in Montrose. Image: A Cup Above.

The cafe offers all of your favourites, including cheesecake, millionaire’s shortbread, carrot cake, chocolate brownies, red velvet cake and toffee shortbread.

As well as lovely cakes, A Cup Above also serves breakfast and lunch.

Address: 156 High St, Montrose DD10 8JB

Lunch

12pm to 3pm

Wondering where to eat at lunchtime in Montrose?

If you’re a fan of seafood and you’re looking for where to eat in Montrose for some locally caught fish, lobster, crawfish and more then you should also visit The Plaice.

The iconic name aside, this deli and fish bar also has an amazingly varied offering.

The 'sailor's select' dish from The Plaice, Montrose.
The 'sailor's select' dish from The Plaice, Montrose. Image: The Plaice.

Their lunch options include the Sailor’s Select, which contains prawn, crayfish, honey roast smoked salmon and smoked trout salad with a side of Marie Rose sauce.

Or you can go for a traditional prawn cocktail, topped with crevettes and honey-roast smoked salmon.

The majority of their catch comes from Peterhead Fish Market or Shetland.

Address: 63 Murray St, Montrose DD10 8JZ

Another option for a lunch stop on your day in Montrose is Madisons Cafe & Bistro.

They serve up tasty soup, sandwiches, paninis as well as homemade traybakes.

While you can find this cafe on Montrose’s High Street, they have another location in the Montrose Sports Centre, as well as another venues in Forfar, Brechin and Carnoustie.

Address: 79 High Street, Montrose DD10 8QY Scotland

Snack

3pm to 6pm

For a delicious snack on your day testing out the food and drink offering in Montrose, there’s somewhere you need to visit.

Scoops of Moo ice cream shop on the High Street has a seemingly endless number of flavours to choose from.

These include Oreo, cookie dough, cream egg (yum!), creamy tablet, blueberry ripple, banana mallow and so many more.

Two tubs of ice cream sit on the counter at Scoops of Moo, a must stop off on your tour of the Montrose food and drink scene. The tubs have a cow-themed pattern and a caramel sauce is dribbled over the ice cream.
Tubs of ice cream at Scoops of Moo, Montrose. Image: Scoops of Moo.

Why not enjoy your ice cream on a walk around Montrose’s Butterfly Park? It’s five minutes walk away from the cow-themed ice cream parlour.

Address: 76 High St, Montrose DD10 8JF

Another one for all with a sweet tooth is Rosie’s.

Rosie’s has been on the go for seven years now, and is named after the current owner’s, Pamela Flett’s, mum.

Ice cream from Rosie's in Montrose.
Ice cream from Rosie's in Montrose. Image: Rosie's.

This sweet and ice cream shop serves up pick n mix, sweetie cones, ice cream, Mr Whippy, milkshakes, razzles, slushies and more.

Address: 16 High Street, Montrose, DD10 8JL

Dinner

6pm to 8pm

Now you’re hungry for another big feed again, you’ve just got to check out Ma Yom Thai restaurant.

Their menu is full of your favourite dishes like Pad Thai and Panang red curry, and the food tastes fresh and looks beautiful.

Wondering where to eat dinner in Montrose? Check out this Thai duck red curry. The image shows diced duck with chillies and onions on a bed of lettuce.
The Thai duck red curry from Montrose restaurant May Yom. Image: Ma Yom Thai Restaurant.

If you’re looking for something different though, you should try out the Larb Moo (spicy minced pork loin salad) or Tom Kha (coconut milk soup).

Address: 139 High Street, Montrose, DD10 8QN

Another Montrose restaurant you could check out for dinner is Australian-themed eatery Roo’s Leap.

The venue is fun and has a laid-back, feel-good atmosphere to it.

Their menu is packed with a wide variety of options, many of which have quirky Aussie puns, like the Roo-chetta (their take on Bruschetta with the addition of feta) and the Roo’s roasties (roast potatoes with aioli and Roo’s red pepper sauce).

Fiery Spaniard Burger from Roo’s Leap. Image: Roo’s Leap.

The Roo’s Leap steaks are sourced from Yorkes of Dundee, and are dry-aged for a minimum of 35 days in Himalayan salt.

Then, they’re grilled over charcoal to get that delicious smoky flavour.

Their sharing cuts include the Tomahawk (£83) and the Chateaubriand (£71).

Address: 2 Traill Dr, Montrose DD10 8SW

Drinks

8pm till late

After a fab day out in Montrose, you might be looking for a place to get some drinks.

The South Esk Inn (affectionately known as the “Soothie”) is a bar on Montrose’s Wharf Street.

They put on cocktail classes as well as afternoon teas with prosecco and gin and tonic. The afternoon tea costs £25 per person. There are also cocktail classes for the same price.

The cocktails are a decent price of £8.50, with their most popular being a Pornstar Martini.

The outdoor seating area would be a lovely spot for sipping some cider in the evening – provided the weather is on your side.

Address: 36 Wharf Street, Montrose,  DD10 8BD

The Market Arms is a great traditional pub for grabbing a pint on your visit to Montrose.

That is, of course, if you aren’t the designated driver.

The interior of The Market Arms, Montrose. Image: The Market Arms.

They have outdoor seating, and live music performances, including Two Wheels Good the Dundee rock and blues cover band.

Address: 95 High St, Montrose DD10 8QY

Have any other Montrose food and drink recommendations? Leave them in the comments below.

Conversation