Dundee’s newest bar promises an end to ‘rip off’ culture with £5 organic pints

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Dundee’s newest bar promises an end to ‘rip off’ culture with £5 organic pints

Futtle Brewery has launched a new shop and bar on Dundee's Commercial Street, offering affordable organic beers and no-corkage wines in a relaxed, stylish atmosphere.

Nic and Stephen in their new shop and bar in Dundee with their dog Rita.
Lucy Hine and Stephen Marshall at the shop with their pointer Rita. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Rachel Mcconachie

Last weekend, Futtle, the East Neuk-based organic beer brewery, celebrated the opening of its new shop and bar in Dundee.

The venture, led by the warm and welcoming duo Lucy Hine and Stephen Marshall, brings a calm, inviting space to the heart of the city.

Walking into Futtle’s shop and bar on Commercial Street feels like stepping into a sanctuary.

Antique 1950s Czech glass lights cast a warm glow, while a huge table displays an impressive array of wines.

Spiritual, calming vibe

The stained glass on the bar, a gold candle holder, and dark wood furniture create a subtle, almost spiritual ambiance.

The bar in Futtle has stained glass along the front of it.
The bar has beautiful stained glass panes along the front. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Stephen mentioned that an artist contributed three large works depicting “three angels,” further adding to the serene atmosphere.

Despite the high costs of producing their organic beers and wines, Futtle remains committed to keeping their products reasonably priced.

Cheaper than expected pints

A pint at the bar costs £5 – a value that Stephen, who began drinking in the 1990s, believes is fair.

“We’re not trying to rip off customers,” he explained. “People selling beer at £8 or £9 a pint for something they’ve bought cheaply is just taking advantage.”

Lucy and Stephen behind the bar at Futtle and the Futtle beer pumps to the foreground.
The new bar has a license to serve alcohol until 10pm. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The same philosophy applies to their wine offerings. Bottles range from £20 to £50 – higher than typical retail prices, but without the hefty restaurant mark-up.

“You can enjoy a bottle with friends here at the price you’d pay to take it home, without any corkage fees,” Lucy added.

Quality and sustainable practises

Futtle’s beer and wine philosophy revolves around minimal intervention and a focus on natural ingredients.

“We think of our beer like food,” Lucy explained. “It’s like an agricultural product. Someone grows it, and then we take it, ferment it, and bottle it.”

The brewery sources its grain from organic farms in England, malted at Warminster Maltings using traditional floor malting techniques.

An interior pic of the Futtle shop and bar showing the seating area.
There is seating in the shop for customers to enjoy their drinks. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“It’s a centuries-old process that’s turned by hand,” Stephen said. “But it’s really expensive. Organic malt costs us double what conventional malt does.”

Their dedication to organic production extends to hops, which cost three times more than non-organic counterparts.

Despite this, the couple remains steadfast in their mission. “We’re not like craft beer,” Stephen emphasised. “Craft beer isn’t organic. What we make is different, and it takes much longer to produce.”

In case you’re wondering, Futtle is named after an east coast word (no longer in use) for the sound that stones make on the shore when they hit together as the sea pulls them up and down.

Balancing family and Futtle

For instance, Futtle is soon set to release a lager that has been maturing for 100 days – far longer than the typical 72-hour production cycle of commercial lagers.

“The result is a mature, complex flavour you won’t find in a fast-fermented lager,” Stephen said.

Lucy and Stephen with their dog Rita.
Lucy and Stephen with their dog Rita. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Stephen and Lucy plan to host events, much like at heir Bowhouse brewery in the East Neuk.

“We have a lot of friends who are musicians,” Stephen said, suggesting live performances might soon become a regular feature.

With three children at home, the couple balances family and business by closing the shop on Sundays.

“A day off is important,” Stephen said. Their license permits alcohol service until 10pm, and they recommend checking their website or signage for updated hours.

Will I be going to Futtle bar for a drink?

With its emphasis on quality, sustainability, and a welcoming environment, Futtle’s shop and bar is set to become a cherished spot in Dundee.

Beer enthusiasts can look forward to innovative brews like a farmer’s pale wheat beer with bay leaves, a table beer infused with foraged pineapple weed, and a classic table beer.

The exterior of Futtle on Dundee's Commercial Street is an eye-catching greeny blue colour.
Futtle is on Dundee’s Commercial Street. 2024. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

I don’t drink a lot, but what I do drink I want to be top quality. So I will definitely be popping in to Futtle to share a bottle of lovely wine with friends.

I took home a bottle of their French fizzy wine to celebrate a special occasion. It had a beer lid style top which I found strange but the taste was fantastic!

Our bottle of fizzy French wine from Futtle.

So smooth, with a light fizz and it really tasted of grapes! Granted it cost me £28, but we drank it over two nights as part of a celebration and enjoyed every sip.

We’ll get another bottle for Christmas Day.

My husband  liked the Futtle table beer and found it similar to regular quality lager but a little fuller in flavour and generally better.

I tend to go to The Winepress if I’m out in Dundee as I can get a glass of really good wine without buying a whole bottle – but now I have a choice!

Information

Address: 40 Commerical Street, DD13EJ

Price: Pint of Futtle, £5. Wines from £20 – £50 a bottle. Prices per glass variable.

More from Food & Drink

BESTPIC CR0051030 - Katy Gordon Story - Perthshire area - Restaurant review of Brown & Blacks in Scone -- Picture shows a view of the dishes reviewed - Brown & Blacks, Angus Road, Scone -- Wednesday 27th November 2024 - Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
What was the star of the show at Scone's dog-friendly Brown & Blacks?
5
Elizabeth and Jamie Grant stand outside their revamped cafe Fika in Aberfeldy. They wear blue aprons and stand next to a blackboard sign for their new cafe.
Aberfeldy's new café Fika brings a taste of Swedish culture
The Red Herring is now open in Bridge of Allan. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
First look inside new Bridge of Allan restaurant replacing Nick Nairn's
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. My Pittenweem - John Murray Picture shows; Pittenweem photographer John Murray and his photos of the village. . Pittenweem. Supplied by Image: John Murray Jr. Date; Unknown
My Pittenweem: Photographer and influencer John Murray's favourite spots in his hometown
The exterior of Deans in Perth.
Is Deans restaurant in Perth still as good under new ownership?
2
A generic photo of an indulgent hot chocolate with marshmallows.
5 delicious hot chocolates to warm you up in Dundee
Kate Carter-Larg outside the new food outlet The Rac Shack, holding a portion of raclette. She is smiling and wearing a beanie hat and a black puffer jacker.
The Rac Shack brings festive raclette to St Andrews’ East Sands
6
Dishes on offer from An Dárna's November tasting menu. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
How was the 5-course tasting menu at An Dárna in Stirling?
Rachel and retired Master Chef of Great Britain Sheila McConachie at Murrayshall Country Estate. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
A budget Christmas lunch in Dundee Vs a high-end experience in Perth. What difference…
Dune head chef Adam Kidd. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dune's head chef Adam Kidd is St Andrews’ answer to The Bear

Conversation