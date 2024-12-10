Dundee’s newest bar promises an end to ‘rip off’ culture with £5 organic pints

Last weekend, Futtle, the East Neuk-based organic beer brewery, celebrated the opening of its new shop and bar in Dundee.

The venture, led by the warm and welcoming duo Lucy Hine and Stephen Marshall, brings a calm, inviting space to the heart of the city.

Walking into Futtle’s shop and bar on Commercial Street feels like stepping into a sanctuary.

Antique 1950s Czech glass lights cast a warm glow, while a huge table displays an impressive array of wines.

Spiritual, calming vibe

The stained glass on the bar, a gold candle holder, and dark wood furniture create a subtle, almost spiritual ambiance.

Stephen mentioned that an artist contributed three large works depicting “three angels,” further adding to the serene atmosphere.

Despite the high costs of producing their organic beers and wines, Futtle remains committed to keeping their products reasonably priced.

Cheaper than expected pints

A pint at the bar costs £5 – a value that Stephen, who began drinking in the 1990s, believes is fair.

“We’re not trying to rip off customers,” he explained. “People selling beer at £8 or £9 a pint for something they’ve bought cheaply is just taking advantage.”

The same philosophy applies to their wine offerings. Bottles range from £20 to £50 – higher than typical retail prices, but without the hefty restaurant mark-up.

“You can enjoy a bottle with friends here at the price you’d pay to take it home, without any corkage fees,” Lucy added.

Quality and sustainable practises

Futtle’s beer and wine philosophy revolves around minimal intervention and a focus on natural ingredients.

“We think of our beer like food,” Lucy explained. “It’s like an agricultural product. Someone grows it, and then we take it, ferment it, and bottle it.”

The brewery sources its grain from organic farms in England, malted at Warminster Maltings using traditional floor malting techniques.

“It’s a centuries-old process that’s turned by hand,” Stephen said. “But it’s really expensive. Organic malt costs us double what conventional malt does.”

Their dedication to organic production extends to hops, which cost three times more than non-organic counterparts.

Despite this, the couple remains steadfast in their mission. “We’re not like craft beer,” Stephen emphasised. “Craft beer isn’t organic. What we make is different, and it takes much longer to produce.”

In case you’re wondering, Futtle is named after an east coast word (no longer in use) for the sound that stones make on the shore when they hit together as the sea pulls them up and down.

Balancing family and Futtle

For instance, Futtle is soon set to release a lager that has been maturing for 100 days – far longer than the typical 72-hour production cycle of commercial lagers.

“The result is a mature, complex flavour you won’t find in a fast-fermented lager,” Stephen said.

Stephen and Lucy plan to host events, much like at heir Bowhouse brewery in the East Neuk.

“We have a lot of friends who are musicians,” Stephen said, suggesting live performances might soon become a regular feature.

With three children at home, the couple balances family and business by closing the shop on Sundays.

“A day off is important,” Stephen said. Their license permits alcohol service until 10pm, and they recommend checking their website or signage for updated hours.

Will I be going to Futtle bar for a drink?

With its emphasis on quality, sustainability, and a welcoming environment, Futtle’s shop and bar is set to become a cherished spot in Dundee.

Beer enthusiasts can look forward to innovative brews like a farmer’s pale wheat beer with bay leaves, a table beer infused with foraged pineapple weed, and a classic table beer.

I don’t drink a lot, but what I do drink I want to be top quality. So I will definitely be popping in to Futtle to share a bottle of lovely wine with friends.

I took home a bottle of their French fizzy wine to celebrate a special occasion. It had a beer lid style top which I found strange but the taste was fantastic!

So smooth, with a light fizz and it really tasted of grapes! Granted it cost me £28, but we drank it over two nights as part of a celebration and enjoyed every sip.

We’ll get another bottle for Christmas Day.

My husband liked the Futtle table beer and found it similar to regular quality lager but a little fuller in flavour and generally better.

I tend to go to The Winepress if I’m out in Dundee as I can get a glass of really good wine without buying a whole bottle – but now I have a choice!

Information

Address: 40 Commerical Street, DD13EJ

Price: Pint of Futtle, £5. Wines from £20 – £50 a bottle. Prices per glass variable.