Six fire crews called to blaze at Fife paper mill

Six crews of firefighters are tackling a blaze at a paper mill in Fife.

Emergency services were called to Sapphire Paper Mill on Glenwood Road, Leslie, just before 5.15am.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed six appliances are at the scene.

They said: “We can confirm there is an industrial premises alight and crews are still working to extinguish the fire.

“We now have six appliances there.

“Appliances have come from Glenrothes, Methil, Lochgelly, Kirkcaldy and Cupar.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

