Kirkcaldy Links Market: All you need to know including opening times, rides and parking

Thousands of people will flock to Europe's longest street fair this week.

Revellers at the Links Market in Kirkcaldy.
Kirkcaldy Links Market returns this week. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Neil Henderson

The famous Kirkcaldy Links Market returns this week with thousands of people expected to visit.

Europe’s longest street fair, which dates back more than 700 years, opens on Wednesday – featuring a range of fairground rides and stalls.

With excitement building ahead of the 2024 event, run by the Scottish branch of the Showmen’s Guild, we have all you need to know to make the most of your visit.

Where is Kirkcaldy Links Market 2024 taking place?

The market stretches almost a mile long the Esplanade – running from the Nicol Street junction right up to Pratt Street adjacent to Morrisons supermarket.

What are the Kirkcaldy Links Market opening times?

The market launches at 2pm on Wednesday (April 17) continuing through to next Monday (April 22).

The opening hours are:

  • Wednesday 2pm-10.30pm
  • Thursday 1pm-10.30pm
  • Friday 1pm-11pm
  • Saturday 1pm-11pm
  • Sunday 1pm-9pm
  • Monday 1pm-10pm

What does Kirkcaldy Links Market cost?

There is no entry fee for Kirkcaldy Links Market.

Rides and attractions are paid for on an individual basis.

Thousands expected to flock to Kirkcaldy Links Market during its six-days.
Thousands of people will attend the market. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

What rides are at Kirkcaldy Links Market?

The event boasts more than 35 adult rides and nearly 70 children’s rides, including Freak Out and Superbowl.

Other rides and attractions confirmed for 2024 include Skydiver, Star Fighter, Fast & Furious Miami, AIR and Atmos Fear, along with five waltzers, a giant big wheel, dodgems, two ghost trains and a classic funhouse.

There will also be plenty of stalls and a wide selection of food on sale.

Kirkcaldy Links Market attracts some of the most acclaimed UK fairground rides.
Dozens of rides will be on offer. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

What road closures are in place?

Kirkcaldy Esplanade, from Charlotte Street to Morrisons, is shut from now until 4pm next Wednesday (April 24).

An alternative route for vehicles is via Charlotte Street, Volunteers Green,
Nicol Street, Abbotshall Road, Pratt Street and Bridge Street.

What parking is available at Kirkcaldy Links Market?

The multi-storey car park on the Esplanade offers ample parking and there are several smaller car parks further along the Esplanade.

Drivers are being warned to be aware of parking restrictions applying across neighbouring streets including Links Street, Gas Wynd, Hendry’s Wynd, Heggies Wynd, and Fergus Wynd.

