A919 in Guardbridge closed due to ‘high volume gas leak’

The A919 in Guardbridge is closed after a “high-pressure gas leak”.

SGN confirmed the discovery just after 5pm on Friday.

Drivers are being urged to allow extra time due to the closure.

A diversion is in place.

A spokesperson on X said: “We’re dealing with a high volume gas escape on the A919 at Guardbridge in Fife.

“The road is closed with a diversion in place while we work on this emergency.

“This is a busy route for motorists, so please leave extra time for travel.

“We’re sorry for the inconvenience caused.”

Police Scotland confirmed officers are in attendance.

