Fife A919 in Guardbridge closed due to 'high volume gas leak' SGN engineers are on the scene. By Kieran Webster July 26 2024, 5:44pm The A919 in Guardbridge is closed after a "high-pressure gas leak". SGN confirmed the discovery just after 5pm on Friday. Drivers are being urged to allow extra time due to the closure. A diversion is in place. A spokesperson on X said: "We're dealing with a high volume gas escape on the A919 at Guardbridge in Fife. "The road is closed with a diversion in place while we work on this emergency. "This is a busy route for motorists, so please leave extra time for travel. "We're sorry for the inconvenience caused." Police Scotland confirmed officers are in attendance.
