A919 in Guardbridge closed due to ‘high volume gas leak’

SGN engineers are on the scene.

By Kieran Webster
Police at the scene in Guardbridge.
Police in Guardbridge following a gas leak. Image: fifejammerlocations.com

The A919 in Guardbridge is closed after a “high-pressure gas leak”.

SGN confirmed the discovery just after 5pm on Friday.

Drivers are being urged to allow extra time due to the closure.

A diversion is in place.

A spokesperson on X said: “We’re dealing with a high volume gas escape on the A919 at Guardbridge in Fife.

“The road is closed with a diversion in place while we work on this emergency.

“This is a busy route for motorists, so please leave extra time for travel.

“We’re sorry for the inconvenience caused.”

Police Scotland confirmed officers are in attendance.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

