Blairgowie Tesco remains closed as engineers continue to repair gas main

The Tesco supermarket in Blairgowrie remains closed and an emergency cordon is still in place almost 24 hours on from a major gas leak in the town.

A number of roads including Gas Brae, Commercial Street and a section of Back Brae are still shut on Thursday.

SGN engineers have worked through the night and are continuing to repair a damaged gas main discovered on Terminus Street.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service also have one appliance on standby as a precaution at the scene.

Blairgowrie Tesco store remains closed

One Tesco staff member who asked not to be named told The Courier that employees had been told the store would remain closed until “lunchtime at the earliest”.

They said: “We have been told that the store will remain closed throughout Thursday morning.

“I’ve been informed that it could be lunchtime at the earliest before we could reopen.

“There is to be a meeting between emergency services and the engineers and we expect an update after that.

“There is speculation that the cordon could be lifted at 2pm but that still depends on the outcome of the meeting and the advice of the engineers.”

Repairs to the damaged Blairgowrie gas main continue

High Street shops appeared to be unaffected and were trading as usual.

A spokesperson for SGN said: “Our engineers are on site dealing with third-party damage to our gas main in Terminus Street, Blairgowrie.

“To allow specialist repairs to be carried out and to ensure everyone’s safety, Gas Brae, Commercial Street and a section of Back Brae have been closed.

“The nearby Tesco superstore and petrol station have been evacuated as a precaution for safety reasons.

“At the moment, it’s too early to say when the surrounding roads will re-open.”

Police erected a cordon around the Terminus Street area shortly after the leak was detected at 2pm on Wednesday.

Staff from a number of businesses were also evacuated as a precaution.

A Tesco spokesperson said: “We hope to reopen our Blairgowrie Welton Superstore as soon as possible.

“We apologise for the inconvenience.”

The Courier has contacted SGN for an update.

