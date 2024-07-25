Blairgowie Tesco remains closed as engineers continue to repair gas main

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Blairgowie Tesco remains closed as engineers continue to repair gas main

A police cordon is in place and several roads remain closed.

By Neil Henderson
Parts of Blairgowrie town centre remains cordoned off due to a gas leak.
Parts of Blairgowrie town centre remains cordoned off due to a gas leak. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

The Tesco supermarket in Blairgowrie remains closed and an emergency cordon is still in place almost 24 hours on from a major gas leak in the town.

A number of roads including Gas Brae, Commercial Street and a section of Back Brae are still shut on Thursday.

SGN engineers have worked through the night and are continuing to repair a damaged gas main discovered on Terminus Street.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service also have one appliance on standby as a precaution at the scene.

Blairgowrie Tesco store remains closed

One Tesco staff member who asked not to be named told The Courier that employees had been told the store would remain closed until “lunchtime at the earliest”.

Police on the scene of a gas leak in Blairgowrie.
Police on the scene after a gas leak in Blairgowrie. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

They said: “We have been told that the store will remain closed throughout Thursday morning.

“I’ve been informed that it could be lunchtime at the earliest before we could reopen.

“There is to be a meeting between emergency services and the engineers and we expect an update after that.

“There is speculation that the cordon could be lifted at 2pm but that still depends on the outcome of the meeting and the advice of the engineers.”

Repairs to the damaged Blairgowrie gas main continue

High Street shops appeared to be unaffected and were trading as usual.

A spokesperson for SGN said: “Our engineers are on site dealing with third-party damage to our gas main in Terminus Street, Blairgowrie.

“To allow specialist repairs to be carried out and to ensure everyone’s safety, Gas Brae, Commercial Street and a section of Back Brae have been closed.

Firefighters remain at the scene in Blairgowrie as a precaution.
Firefighters remain at the scene in Blairgowrie as a precaution. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

“The nearby Tesco superstore and petrol station have been evacuated as a precaution for safety reasons.

“At the moment, it’s too early to say when the surrounding roads will re-open.”

Police erected a cordon around the Terminus Street area shortly after the leak was detected at 2pm on Wednesday.

Staff from a number of businesses were also evacuated as a precaution.

A Tesco spokesperson said: “We hope to reopen our Blairgowrie Welton Superstore as soon as possible.

“We apologise for the inconvenience.”

The Courier has contacted SGN for an update.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

