Home News Perth & Kinross

Couple charged after alleged £600 ‘dine-and-dash’ spree throughout Tayside

The restaurants involved are said to be in Perth, Arbroath and Dundee.

By Lindsey Hamilton
The pair were arrested after allegedly failing to pay for a meal in Arbroath. Image: Google Street View
The pair were arrested after allegedly failing to pay for a meal in Arbroath. Image: Google Street View

A couple who went on an alleged dine-and-dash spree throughout Tayside have been arrested and charged.

The pair, a man aged 41 and a 34-year-old woman, are alleged to have racked up more than £600 in unpaid bills for meals in July.

They were arrested on Thursday after allegedly failing to pay for their meal at a restaurant in Arbroath.

Other restaurants involved are said to be in Perth and Dundee.

They will now be reported to the procurator fiscal.

Restaurant bills of £600 ‘left unpaid’ across Tayside

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A couple has been arrested and charged in connection with a series of frauds at restaurants across Tayside.

“The 41-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were arrested on Thursday, July 25, after failing to pay for their meal at a restaurant in Arbroath.

“The pair is responsible for over £600 worth of unpaid bills at restaurants in Perth, Arbroath and Dundee throughout July.

“They will both be reported to the procurator fiscal.”

