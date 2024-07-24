Blairgowrie streets closed and premises evacuated due to gas leak

A number of streets in Blairgowrie have been shut off due to a gas leak in the town.

The leak in the Terminus Street area was first reported at around 2pm on Tuesday and some premises have been evacuated as a precaution.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We have one appliance at the scene on Terminus Street in Blairgowrie.

“We received the call at 2.05pm and arrived at the scene for 2.15pm.”

Police have asked the public to avoid the area.

