Perth & Kinross

Taymouth Castle objectors plan protest rally and walk across estate

Campaigners say they expect up to 150 people to attend the Taymouth Castle protest

By Morag Lindsay
Taymouth Castle exterior
Taymouth Castle will be the focus of a protest this weekend.

Campaigners are planning a protest against the redevelopment of the Taymouth Castle estate this weekend

The Landworkers’ Alliance says it will stage a “peaceful rally” in Kenmore on Sunday afternoon.

This will be followed by a walk across Taymouth Castle land and a picnic.

The group says it expects between 100-150 people to attend.

It is demonstrating against Discovery Land Company’s purchase of the Perthshire estate and its plans to turn it into a luxury resort.

The American company has spent more than £100 million on refurbishing Taymouth Castle.

The 19th century landmark is now a private members’ clubhouse, employing more than 140 people.

Taymouth Estate gates with village of Kenmore behind
The Taymouth Castle protest is planned for Kenmore. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

In time, the estate will also feature a restored golf course and close to 150 homes costing £4m and upwards.

Housing and environment at heart of Taymouth Castle protest

The Landworkers’ Alliance say Sunday’s protest rally at Taymouth Castle will feature speeches from local community activists, farmers and representatives from rural land and housing organisations.

And it says the purpose of the walk through the estate is “to see the ongoing development being carried out by the Discovery Land Company and the damage this is causing to the local landscape”.

Describing Discovery Land Company as “a group of American billionaires who specialise in exclusive gated ‘worlds’ for the super rich”, it says: “The progress of the development is causing serious environmental and archaeological damage… and local people fear they will never regain their rightful access to the land.

“Meanwhile, there is a serious lack of affordable housing for people who live and work in the area.”

Taymouth Castle and its golf course, with Kenmore and Loch Tay in the distance
The protest group say they intend to walk across the Taymouth Castle estate. Image: Taymouth Castle.

The Landworkers’ Alliance was formed in Scotland in 2018.

Its website says it has more than 180 members across the country.

It campaigns on issues around agriculture, forestry and fisheries, the environment and housing.

And it says it is concerned that the new Land Reform (Scotland) Bill does not go far enough to protect the interests of local communities in large-scale land sales such as this.

Project signals major change

Discovery Land Company, led by American tycoon Mike Meldman, purchased the Taymouth Castle estate in 2019.

The castle was close to dereliction following a series of failed bids to re-open it in previous years.

Taymouth Castle interior with grand piano and gold wallpaper
The Chinese Room at Taymouth Castle. Image: Supplied.

The resort project has drawn opposition from some quarters. A petition steered by protest group Protect Loch Tay has amassed almost 160,000 signatures.

However, many locals reject the criticism and say they welcome the restoration of the estate, and the tourism opportunities it will bring.

A report commissioned by Discovery Land Company put the value of the resort at £790m.

And it said it would boost the Perthshire economy by £390m in its first 25 years.

The Taymouth Castle owners have also purchased a number of buildings in Kenmore, including the hotel and village store.

Kenmore Hotel exterior
The Kenmore Hotel is currently closed. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The village store reopened to the public earlier this summer following a refurbishment.

The hotel is due to open to the public, following major renovations, in 2026.

The company has also acquired the Moness resort in neighbouring Aberfeldy, and agricultural and shooting land in Glen Lyon.

