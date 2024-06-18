First look inside freshly-restored Taymouth Castle as new Kenmore pub plans revealed

Courier readers are being given a sneak peak at the newly restored Taymouth Castle as the first mega-rich guests begin to arrive at the luxury Perthshire resort.

Owner Discovery Land Company has spent more than £100 million transforming the 19th century castle into a private members’ clubhouse.

The village store in nearby Kenmore, which it also owns, is due to open within days.

And The Courier can reveal that the old Taymouth Trading Company building on the shores of Loch Tay will also be re-opening as a new village pub.

The milestones come five years after the US real estate firm purchased the Taymouth Castle estate.

More than 140 people are now employed here.

And the first of almost 150 members-only housing plots, starting at £4m, are being marketed to potential buyers.

General manager David O’Donohue says there is a “high level of interest” in the housing among the first guests to stay at Taymouth Castle.

“It has taken a huge amount of effort to get to this point,” he added.

“A huge number of people have shown a huge amount of passion, and it has been wonderful to welcome the first people back to the house.”

So what does £100m get you these days?

Let’s take a look…

Local involvement in Taymouth Castle restoration

Taymouth Castle, the former home of the Campbells of Breadalbane, was near-derelict when Discovery Land Company bought it in 2019.

It is now back in business as a private members’ clubhouse, boasting 23 suites, two restaurants, bars and gym.

Queen Victoria and Prince Albert stayed here during their honeymoon in 1842.

It’s said to have given them the inspiration for Balmoral.

And each room is grander than the last.

The painstakingly restored ceiling in the Chinese Room was originally decorated by Fredrick Grace, whose other commissions included Buckingham Palace.

The library ceiling shares a designer with the Houses of Parliament.

And the library gallery featured in the film Mrs Brown, starring Judi Dench and Billy Connolly.

Elsewhere, the stained glass window in the Barons Hall has taken various specialists more than two years to restore from its broken, soot-stained state.

It alone cost more than £500,000.

The lead architect on the restoration was Eric Strickland, from MSA Architects in Aberfeldy.

And Discovery Land Company says local artisans were employed on the re-fit wherever possible.

The floral displays in the grand staircase hall are supplied by a florist a few miles away.

And the kitchens are making good use of produce from the Glen Lyon Estate, another Discovery Land Company enterprise.

Gary Robinson, former head chef to the Prince of Wales (now King Charles) is in charge here.

He has big plans for a heritage orchard and has been doing outreach work with local primary schools.

Writing the next chapter

The next major milestone will be the re-opening of the Taymouth Castle golf course, designed by James Braid.

It’s being renovated by Beau Welling Design and is due to be completed next year.

The Kenmore Hotel is expected to follow in 2026.

And evidence of Discovery Land Company’s involvement in the community can already be seen in improvements to the beach, the reopened public toilets and the refurbished village store.

The project has not been without controversy.

The Protect Loch Tay protest group has collected almost 160,000 signatures to its online petition opposing further development on the estate.

It accuses Discovery Land Company of creating “exclusive gated worlds for the super-rich”.

But many locals say they welcome the restoration – and the opportunities it might bring.

Speaking at the weekend Discovery Land Company tycoon Mike Meldman said the firm was investing £30 million in the village.

And Mr O’Donoghue said guests were already getting out into the local countryside, supporting local businesses and getting to know local people.

The next chapter in Taymouth Castle’s history has begun. And whatever happens, it won’t be dull.