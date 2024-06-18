First look inside freshly-restored Taymouth Castle as new Kenmore pub plans revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth & Kinross

First look inside freshly-restored Taymouth Castle as new Kenmore pub plans revealed

The Courier has been given exclusive access to Taymouth Castle following its £100m facelift

By Morag Lindsay
Taymouth Castle interior
The Chinese Room at Taymouth Castle. Image: Supplied.

Courier readers are being given a sneak peak at the newly restored Taymouth Castle as the first mega-rich guests begin to arrive at the luxury Perthshire resort.

Owner Discovery Land Company has spent more than £100 million transforming the 19th century castle into a private members’ clubhouse.

The village store in nearby Kenmore, which it also owns, is due to open within days.

And The Courier can reveal that the old Taymouth Trading Company building on the shores of Loch Tay will also be re-opening as a new village pub.

The milestones come five years after the US real estate firm purchased the Taymouth Castle estate.

Drone shot of Taynouth Castle surrounded by greenery next to Loch Tay
The Courier has been inside Taymough Castle. Image: Supplied.

More than 140 people are now employed here.

And the first of almost 150 members-only housing plots, starting at £4m, are being marketed to potential buyers.

General manager David O’Donohue says there is a “high level of interest” in the housing among the first guests to stay at Taymouth Castle.

“It has taken a huge amount of effort to get to this point,” he added.

“A huge number of people have shown a huge amount of passion, and it has been wonderful to welcome the first people back to the house.”

David O'Donoghue stabding outside Taymouth Castle
David O’Donoghue. Image: Supplied.

So what does £100m get you these days?

Let’s take a look…

Local involvement in Taymouth Castle restoration

Taymouth Castle, the former home of the Campbells of Breadalbane, was near-derelict when Discovery Land Company bought it in 2019.

It is now back in business as a private members’ clubhouse, boasting 23 suites, two restaurants, bars and gym.

Taymouth Castle library with elaborate wood panelled ceiling and long oak table
Queen Victoria dined at this table in the Taymouth Castle Library. Image: Supplied.

Queen Victoria and Prince Albert stayed here during their honeymoon in 1842.

It’s said to have given them the inspiration for Balmoral.

And each room is grander than the last.

The painstakingly restored ceiling in the Chinese Room was originally decorated by Fredrick Grace, whose other commissions included Buckingham Palace.

Chinese toom ceiling and chandelier at Taymouth Castle.
A chandelier in the Chinese Room. image: Supplied.

The library ceiling shares a designer with the Houses of Parliament.

And the library gallery featured in the film Mrs Brown, starring Judi Dench and Billy Connolly.

Elsewhere, the stained glass window in the Barons Hall has taken various specialists more than two years to restore from its broken, soot-stained state.

Taymouth Castle interior
The Taymouth Castle library gallery. Image: Supplied.

It alone cost more than £500,000.

The lead architect on the restoration was Eric Strickland, from MSA Architects in Aberfeldy.

And Discovery Land Company says local artisans were employed on the re-fit wherever possible.

Elaborate stained glass window at Taymouth Castle.
Taymouth Castle is home to some of the finest stained glass windows in the world. Image: Supplied.

The floral displays in the grand staircase hall are supplied by a florist a few miles away.

And the kitchens are making good use of produce from the Glen Lyon Estate, another Discovery Land Company enterprise.

Taymouth Castle hallway ceiling
Looking up through three storeys to the ceiling of the main hallway. Image: Supplied.

Gary Robinson, former head chef to the Prince of Wales (now King Charles) is in charge here.

He has big plans for a heritage orchard and has been doing outreach work with local primary schools.

Writing the next chapter

The next major milestone will be the re-opening of the Taymouth Castle golf course, designed by James Braid.

It’s being renovated by Beau Welling Design and is due to be completed next year.

Taymouth Castle exterior
The golf course stretches out in front of Taymouth Castle and is historically significant in its own right. Image; Supplied.

The Kenmore Hotel is expected to follow in 2026.

And evidence of Discovery Land Company’s involvement in the community can already be seen in improvements to the beach, the reopened public toilets and the refurbished village store.

The project has not been without controversy.

The Protect Loch Tay protest group has collected almost 160,000 signatures to its online petition opposing further development on the estate.

It accuses Discovery Land Company of creating “exclusive gated worlds for the super-rich”.

But many locals say they welcome the restoration – and the opportunities it might bring.

Kenmore village shop, at end of row of pretty whitewashed cottages
Kenmore village shop is reopening any day now. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Speaking at the weekend Discovery Land Company tycoon Mike Meldman said the firm was investing £30 million in the village.

And Mr O’Donoghue said guests were already getting out into the local countryside, supporting local businesses and getting to know local people.

The next chapter in Taymouth Castle’s history has begun. And whatever happens, it won’t be dull.

Conversation