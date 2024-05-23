Taymouth Castle golf course wins 9am booze licence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Taymouth Castle golf course wins 9am booze licence

Bosses say Taymouth Castle golfers could be in a rush for a round after jetting in from all over the world

By Morag Lindsay
Taymouth Castle with golf flag in foreground
Alcohol will be served from carts on the Taymouth Castle golf course. Image: Supplied.

Taymouth Castle chiefs will be allowed to sell alcohol on their golf course from 9am.

Councillors were persuaded to permit the early start after hearing the luxury resort’s residents could be crossing time zones to get to the first tee.

They were told members would be paying upwards of £4 million for a plot on the estate.

And lawyers for the £790m Taymouth Castle project successfully argued golfers should be entitled to “a modest tipple” along the way.

Perth and Kinross licensing board granted the Kenmore estate’s provisional licence application on Wednesday.

It will permit the sale and consumption of alcohol on the golf course from 9am to 11pm.

Board policy does not normally allow alcohol sales before 11am.

But licensing lawyer Stephen McGowan urged councillors to bear in mind the “exceptional” nature of the Taymouth Castle application.

Taymouth Castle with mountains and forests behind
Golf will be a big part of the draw at Taymouth Castle. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.

“The people who are members and residents will be coming from all over the world and all time zones,” he said.

“They will be very keen to get on the golf course regardless of when they arrive.

“It’s perhaps understandable that groups of members coming from other parts of the world might be looking for a beverage.”

Taymouth Castle staying ‘true to spirit of golf’

The board was told alcohol would be served from golf carts by trained and experienced staff.

“They will be able to supervise and monitor any person who does choose to take a beverage from the cart,” said Mr McGowan.

And he insisted drinking would merely be an add-on to the main event, the golf itself.

Glass of beer on the background blur of golf course.
Taymouth Castle golf members will be able to enjoy a round with their round. Image: Shutterstock.

“Consumption of alcohol will be ancillary to the primary activity,” he said.

“I don’t think this will be associated with antisocial behaviour.”

Members also learned Taymouth Castle would be discouraging motorised golf buggies since they are “not true to the spirit of golf”.

The licence will also extend to the occasional marquee for members-only golf tournaments and similar events, as well as parts of the castle.

Taymouth estate plots will start at £4m

The Taymouth Castle estate was purchased by US real estate firm Discovery Land Company in 2019.

The business, owned by tycoon Mike Meldman, has already spent millions on renovating the 19th century castle, which had fallen into disrepair, and the golf course.

Large stone gates at entrance to Taymouth Castle in village of Kenmore
The gates to Taymouth Castle at Kenmore. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Once completed, the castle will feature 23 suites, two restaurants, multiple bars and gym facilities.

A spa and equestrian centre are also planned, along with approximately 145 private homes.

Discovery Land Company operates a similar model at its resorts around the world.

Taymouth Castle will be its second in Europe and first in the UK.

General Manager David O’Donoghue gave licensing board members an insight into the kind of people it might attract.

“We are a real estate business. We sell dirt,” he said.

“Lots will start at £4m and go up from there.”

Taymouth Castle exterior with people in hard hats and hi-vis jackets outside
Taymouth Castle has been undergoing a major refurbishment. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.
People in hard hats and high vis jackets looking up at elaborately decorated ceiling
The refurbishments inside are impressive.

He said Discovery Land Company members were “50% from the US, 50% from Europe”.

They are “well travelled”, he added, with the “financial freedom” to flit between multiple homes, including others in the Discovery Land Company portfolio.

Development heralds massive change

A recent economic impact statement predicted the Taymouth Castle estate could generate £390m for the Perth and Kinross economy in its first 25 years.

Many residents have welcomed the investment – and the promise of jobs.

Taymouth Castle bosses have also purchased a number of properties in neighbouring Kenmore, including the hotel and village shop.

However, critics have accused Discovery Land Company of turning the area into a “billionaires’ playground”.

An online petition, started by the Protect Loch Tay protest group, has attracted almost 160,000 signatures.

More from Perth & Kinross

A section of the A9 was closed. Image Google Street View
Collapse of tree forces temporary closure of A9 at Ballinluig
Former Perthshire subpostmaster Chris Dawson.
Perthshire Post Office scandal victim blasts disgraced ex-CEO's ‘crocodile tears’ at Horizon inquiry
Former Forteviot bowling clubhouse
Inside 'unusual' Perthshire bowling clubhouse turned Airbnb that needs council go-ahead
The M90 near Craigend. Image: Google Street View
Police called to two-vehicle crash on M90 near Perth
Taylor Swift, Beyonce and Tom Cruise have all been linked to Tayside and Fife.
7 rumours involving A-list celebrities in Tayside and Fife
Elma Low, Theo Maddox and Lisa Low of Perth Phoenix Basketball club. Image: Stuart Cowper
Perth basketball team slams 'absolutely scandalous' decision to close Bell's Sports Centre
Marlene Wood and Fiona Graham standing at Crieff baking hub counter
Crieff banking hub opens with popular Comrie postmistress at helm
Mill Street is practically deserted following mass bus cancellations from Stagecoach.
Stagecoach could lose school bus contract after Carse of Gowrie pupils left stranded
Kevin Pringle is taking up his post with the Scottish Government this month.
Perth political strategist Kevin Pringle out of John Swinney's new SNP team
2
Form 8 pupils pictured with Orla Blues, 12, at Craigclowan School and Nursery, Perth.
'Remarkable' Orla, 12, returns to Perth school after 85 weeks of treatment for a…

Conversation