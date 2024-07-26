Meet the ice hockey player who is Tayside’s first female police chief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meet the ice hockey player who is Tayside’s first female police chief

Nicola Russell, 43, is a local woman who is "unbelievably proud" to be in her new role.

By James Simpson
Tayside Divisional Commander, Chief Superintendent Nicola Russell outside Bell Street Police Headquarters in Dundee
Tayside Divisional Commander, Chief Superintendent Nicola Russell outside Bell Street Police Headquarters in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Tayside’s first female divisional commander, Chief Superintendent Nicola Russell, is already officially one month into her new role.

Nicola, 43, is from the local area and has more than 20 years of policing experience.

She currently co-chairs the LGBTQI+allies network for Scotland.

And in her spare time plays ice hockey for Caledonia Steel Queens.

She is getting ready to set out her vision for policing in the region after being unveiled to the media.

Nicola Russell is the first female divisional commander Chief Superintendent. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Since joining the force in 2004 Ch Supt Russell has taken on many different roles to protect and serve the public.

Nicola said the opportunity to take on the top job locally was an “incredibly proud moment”.

Serving her first eight years in Surrey she concluded her time down south as a sergeant in the serious organised crime unit.

Her career began to diversify when she returned home to Tayside and covered several local patches.

Service at Pitlochry, Blairgowrie, Perth and Dundee

She said: “I transferred back to legacy Tayside back in 2012.

“I’m local to the area so it was great to be coming back home to see friends and family.

“When Police Scotland was established in 2013 I was serving as a sergeant in Pitlochry before transferring to Blairgowrie.

“I then went on to become an inspector in Perth and undertook the role of duty response officer for two years covering Perth and Kinross.”

After taking on the deputy commander role Nicola moved into doing project work for the division.

It was in 2017 that she became the Dundee Area Commander, a job she undertook for two years.

She added: “That was a fantastic job, I moved onto work for the the professional standards in 2019.

“During the pandemic I moved back in local policing work to help with the response to Covid-19.”

After being promoted to superintendent she was posted again in Tayside as the partnership superintendent.

The opportunities that became available to officers when the force went national has been “fantastic”, Nicola said.

Australia secondment added to knowledge

She added: “I’ve always been keen to increase my skills and knowledge.

“Having a national police force has given myself and other officers a fantastic opportunity to do that.

“I applied and was successful in undertaking a secondment to the Australian Federal Police in March 2022.

“I worked there for four months, working with global partners and a number of different agencies.”

Upon returning to Police Scotland she took on the head role at Police Scotland’s International Academy.

She led several different projects, working with the Scottish Government and the Global Policing Exchange (GPX) Leadership Programme.

Nicola became a temporary commander in the criminal justice division in October 2023, spending six months there.

‘Unbelievably proud’ to be first female divisional commander

She added: “In April I was told I was coming to Tayside to be divisional commander.

“I was successful in the promotion process at the end of last month, so I’m now here permanently as divisional commander.

“To now be sitting here as the first female divisional commander is an unbelievably proud moment for me.

“Tayside is full of fantastic police officers and staff, which recruits so many people from diverse backgrounds.”

Conversation