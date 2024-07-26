JIM SPENCE: Jort van der Sande could be player Dundee United fans thought they were getting in Tony Watt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

JIM SPENCE: Jort van der Sande could be player Dundee United fans thought they were getting in Tony Watt

The new recruit seems to be a like for like replacement for United star Watt.

Jort van der Sande will fight Louis Moult and Tony Watt for a place in attack
Jort van der Sande. Image: Dundee United FC
By Jim Spence

Dundee United legend Freddie Van Der Hoorn sent me a picture of him looking very happy at the Old Course at St Andrews yesterday.

He wasn’t here on a golfing holiday though. He was accompanying his client and latest United signing, Jort van der Sande, who has agreed a two-year deal at Tannadice.

I’ve stayed in touch with Freddie over the years and he tells me he has high hopes that Jort will deliver.

The signing of a man who scored 13 times in 39 appearances for ADO den Haag last season, who can play with a 9 or 10 on his shirt, and offers threat from wide areas makes me wonder what the future is for Tony Watt.

‘Planning for life after Tony Watt?’

Van der Sande sounds like a similar type of player to Watt, who between his hefty wages and inability to command a start in this season’s opening three league cup games, looks like a player with limited prospects at Tannadice.

Whether another club will be prepared to relieve United of the financial burden of a highly paid player who appears to have a future of warming the bench is a moot point, but he’s too expensive to the club to be inactive.

Will Tony Watt soon be leaving Dundee United?
Tony Watt. Image: SNS

With boss Jim Goodwin praising Van der Sande’s scoring record and link-up play it sounds like United are gaining the type of player many fans thought they were getting when Watt initially signed.

Jim Goodwin is rebuilding his side and I suspect planning for life after Watt.

With a year left on his contract and a ready-made replacement in place, a parting of the ways looks inevitable and in the best interests of both player and club.

More from Dundee United

Richard Odada training with Dundee United
Richard Odada becomes Dundee United signing No.9 as Jim Goodwin hails 'versatility and courage'
Dundee United's Jack Walton has returned to United following a splendid 2023/24 campaign
Jack Walton insists 'work in progress' Dundee United WILL be ready for derby day
3
Jort van der Sande is ready for the battle in Scotland
Jort van der Sande insists Dundee United 'legend' has prepared him for Tannadice adventure
8
Lewis Neilson is a Scotland U/21 international
St Johnstone eye swoop for ex-Dundee United defender Lewis Neilson from Hearts
Richard Odada in white, in action for Kenya
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United closing in on Kenya international as part of DOUBLE transfer swoop
13
Ross Docherty led the team out for their first pre-season friendly against Brechin City
Ross Docherty injury return timeline as Dundee United await specialist decision on Ryan Strain
2
Tony Watt remained on the bench for Dundee United despite the overwhelming need for goals
4 Dundee United talking points: The Ryan Strain butterfly effect and Tony Watt role…
2
Dundee United players celebrate
Jim Goodwin left 'clutching at straws' as Dundee United lapses prove costly despite 5-goal…
19
Cameron Craig and Ben Johnston
Mask-wearing Aberdeen fans aimed abuse at Dundee United supporters
Dundee United's Louis Moult waves to Dundee United fans
Louis Moult hails impact of ‘fearless’ Dundee United teen and has message for fellow…

Conversation