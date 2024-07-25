Jort van der Sande insists Dundee United ‘legend’ has prepared him for Tannadice adventure

Jort van der Sande insists he is fully prepared for life at Dundee United following expert advice from ex-Tannadice favourite Freddy van der Hoorn.

Van der Sande, 28, has penned a two-year contract and joins from Dutch second tier outfit ADO den Haag. He becomes their eighth summer signing.

The versatile former NAC Breda, FC Eindhoven and FC Den Bosch man scored 13 goals in 39 appearances last term, and can operate as a No.9, No.10 or cutting in from wide areas.

And van der Sande told the club’s official website: “This is a big club with a rich history, and I’m ready to make some more.

“I heard a few weeks ago that the club was interested so looked them up on the internet, and immediately I thought this could be me.

“My agent is Freddy van der Hoorn, he talked to me a lot about his career at United. He is a legend here so for him it is nice for him to put one of his players here. It’s like a circle and is beautiful for him.

“He told me this is a good club, that it would fit me well and that he was jealous…he wishes he was young and had the chance to go to United again! I will take inspiration from him.”

Van der Sande added: “He was a defender, he knew how to fight with the strikers so he can tell me what it’s like in Scotland. He has prepared me well for Scottish football.”

Bonaire no-brainer

Van der Sande, who has been capped by the tiny Caribbean nation of Bonaire, adds to an attacking pool that includes Louis Moult and Tony Watt, as well as the less experienced options of Owen Stirton and Rory MacLeod.

Van der Sande added: “I was two years old when I moved to Bonaire with my parents so they called me two years ago asking if I wanted to play for the national team.

“It was a no-brainer because it feels like my second home and I’m proud to play for my island. I want to keep playing for them and if the club allows me to go I will be there for sure.”

Goodwin: Van der Sande is “different dynamic”

The arrival of van der Sande follows the captures of Dave Richards, Jack Walton, Vicko Sevelj, Will Ferry, Ryan Strain, David Babunski and Kristijan Trapanovski.

As revealed by Courier Sport on Wednesday, the arrival of Kenya international Richard Odada is also imminent.

Goodwin lauded: “His goalscoring record in Dutch football speaks volumes about his pedigree, having been at the top end of the second tier’s scoring charts on numerous occasions throughout the past decade.

“Linking up with teammates whilst playing with his back to goal is also a pivotal strength of his game, one which will bring a different dynamic to our frontline and have a positive impact on the versatility of the unit as a whole.”