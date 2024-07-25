Jort van der Sande insists Dundee United ‘legend’ has prepared him for Tannadice adventure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jort van der Sande insists Dundee United ‘legend’ has prepared him for Tannadice adventure

The attacker arrives from ADO den Haag in the Dutch second tier.

By Alan Temple
Jort van der Sande is ready for the battle in Scotland
Jort van der Sande is ready for the battle in Scotland. Image: Dundee United FC

Jort van der Sande insists he is fully prepared for life at Dundee United following expert advice from ex-Tannadice favourite Freddy van der Hoorn.

Van der Sande, 28, has penned a two-year contract and joins from Dutch second tier outfit ADO den Haag. He becomes their eighth summer signing.

The versatile former NAC Breda, FC Eindhoven and FC Den Bosch man scored 13 goals in 39 appearances last term, and can operate as a No.9, No.10 or cutting in from wide areas.

Van der Sande in full flow for ADO den Haag
Van der Sande in full flow for ADO den Haag. Image: Shutterstock

And van der Sande told the club’s official website: “This is a big club with a rich history, and I’m ready to make some more.

“I heard a few weeks ago that the club was interested so looked them up on the internet, and immediately I thought this could be me.

My agent is Freddy van der Hoorn, he talked to me a lot about his career at United. He is a legend here so for him it is nice for him to put one of his players here. It’s like a circle and is beautiful for him.

“He told me this is a good club, that it would fit me well and that he was jealous…he wishes he was young and had the chance to go to United again! I will take inspiration from him.”

Fred van der Hoorn in action for United. Image: SNS

Van der Sande added: “He was a defender, he knew how to fight with the strikers so he can tell me what it’s like in Scotland. He has prepared me well for Scottish football.”

Bonaire no-brainer

Van der Sande, who has been capped by the tiny Caribbean nation of Bonaire, adds to an attacking pool that includes Louis Moult and Tony Watt, as well as the less experienced options of Owen Stirton and Rory MacLeod.

Jort van der Sande will fight Louis Moult and Tony Watt for a place in attack
Jort van der Sande will fight Louis Moult and Tony Watt for a place in attack. Image: Dundee United FC

Van der Sande added: “I was two years old when I moved to Bonaire with my parents so they called me two years ago asking if I wanted to play for the national team.

“It was a no-brainer because it feels like my second home and I’m proud to play for my island. I want to keep playing for them and if the club allows me to go I will be there for sure.”

Goodwin: Van der Sande is “different dynamic”

The arrival of van der Sande follows the captures of Dave Richards, Jack Walton, Vicko Sevelj, Will Ferry, Ryan Strain, David Babunski and Kristijan Trapanovski.

As revealed by Courier Sport on Wednesday, the arrival of Kenya international Richard Odada is also imminent.

Dundee United's Kenya international Richard Odada
Van der Sande’s arrival will soon be followed by Odada. Image: Shutterstock.

Goodwin lauded: “His goalscoring record in Dutch football speaks volumes about his pedigree, having been at the top end of the second tier’s scoring charts on numerous occasions throughout the past decade.

“Linking up with teammates whilst playing with his back to goal is also a pivotal strength of his game, one which will bring a different dynamic to our frontline and have a positive impact on the versatility of the unit as a whole.”

