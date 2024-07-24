EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United closing in on Kenya international as part of DOUBLE transfer swoop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United closing in on Kenya international as part of DOUBLE transfer swoop

United hope to take their tally of new signings to 9 by the end of the week.

Richard Odada in white, in action for Kenya
Odada in white, in action for Kenya. Image: Shutterstock.
By Alan Temple

Dundee United are closing in on the signing of Kenya international Richard Odada, Courier Sport can reveal.

Odada, 23, is set to arrive from MLS outfit Philadelphia Union, albeit he spent last season on loan with AaB in the Danish top-flight.

The well-travelled midfielder has also plied his trade in Serbia with Red Star Belgrade, Graficar Beograd and Metalac, and has previously been on trial with Serie A giants Inter Milan and Juventus.

Richard Odada, in red, powers through two challenges
Odada, in red, powers through two challenges. Image: Shutterstock.

Standing at 6ft3ins, Odada is seen as the ideal capture to add physicality and mobility to an engine room that has looked a little porous during the Tangerines’ Premier Sports Cup group phase.

Jort van der Sande in Scotland

Jort van der Sande is also expected to sign on at Tannadice this week, having touched down in Scotland on Tuesday afternoon.

Van der Sande in full flow for ADO den Haag
Van der Sande in full flow for ADO den Haag. Image: Shutterstock

The versatile former NAC Breda, FC Eindhoven and FC Den Bosch man scored 13 goals in 39 appearances last term, and can operate as a No.9, No.10 or cutting in from wide areas.

Van der Sande, who has been capped by the tiny Caribbean nation of Bonaire, will add to an attacking pool that includes Louis Moult and Tony Watt, as well as the less experienced options of Owen Stirton and Rory MacLeod.

United have already snapped up Dave Richards, Jack Walton, Vicko Sevelj, Will Ferry, Ryan Strain, David Babunski and Kristijan Trapanovski this summer and hope to take their tally of new faces to NINE by the end of the week.

Conversation