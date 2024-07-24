EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United closing in on Kenya international as part of DOUBLE transfer swoop

Dundee United are closing in on the signing of Kenya international Richard Odada, Courier Sport can reveal.

Odada, 23, is set to arrive from MLS outfit Philadelphia Union, albeit he spent last season on loan with AaB in the Danish top-flight.

The well-travelled midfielder has also plied his trade in Serbia with Red Star Belgrade, Graficar Beograd and Metalac, and has previously been on trial with Serie A giants Inter Milan and Juventus.

Standing at 6ft3ins, Odada is seen as the ideal capture to add physicality and mobility to an engine room that has looked a little porous during the Tangerines’ Premier Sports Cup group phase.

Jort van der Sande in Scotland

Jort van der Sande is also expected to sign on at Tannadice this week, having touched down in Scotland on Tuesday afternoon.

The versatile former NAC Breda, FC Eindhoven and FC Den Bosch man scored 13 goals in 39 appearances last term, and can operate as a No.9, No.10 or cutting in from wide areas.

Van der Sande, who has been capped by the tiny Caribbean nation of Bonaire, will add to an attacking pool that includes Louis Moult and Tony Watt, as well as the less experienced options of Owen Stirton and Rory MacLeod.

United have already snapped up Dave Richards, Jack Walton, Vicko Sevelj, Will Ferry, Ryan Strain, David Babunski and Kristijan Trapanovski this summer and hope to take their tally of new faces to NINE by the end of the week.