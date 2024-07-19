Dundee United in transfer talks with ADO den Haag striker Jort van der Sande

Dundee United hope to complete the capture of striker Jort van der Sande from Dutch side ADO den Haag.

As first reported by The Scottish Sun, the Tangerines are in advanced talks with the 28-year-old front-man, who has been capped by the Caribbean island of Bonaire.

Courier Sport understands that a deal is yet to be inked and the player is still training with the Eerste Division outfit ahead of the new season.

Nevertheless, all parties are confident of an agreement being struck, with van der Sande thought to be keen to try his luck in the Scottish Premiership.

The classy forward notched 13 goals and eight assists in 39 appearances last season and has also turned out for the likes of NAC Breda, FC Eindhoven and FC Den Bosch. He can also play in wide areas or attacking midfield.

Van der Sande would add to a senior attacking pool of Louis Moult and Tony Watt at Tannadice, with Rory MacLeod and Owen Stirton currently serving as youthful back-up.

United have already made seven summer signings ahead of their return to the Premiership, with Jack Walton, Dave Richards, Vicko Sevelj, Will Ferry, Ryan Strain, Kristijan Trapanovski and David Babunski checking in.