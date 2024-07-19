Dundee United in transfer talks with ADO den Haag striker Jort van der Sande

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United in transfer talks with ADO den Haag striker Jort van der Sande

The 28-year-old is currently on the books of ADO den Haag in the Dutch second tier.

By Alan Temple
Van der Sande is a fans' favourite at ADO den Haag
Van der Sande is a fans' favourite at ADO den Haag. Image: Shutterstock.

Dundee United hope to complete the capture of striker Jort van der Sande from Dutch side ADO den Haag.

As first reported by The Scottish Sun, the Tangerines are in advanced talks with the 28-year-old front-man, who has been capped by the Caribbean island of Bonaire.

Courier Sport understands that a deal is yet to be inked and the player is still training with the Eerste Division outfit ahead of the new season.

Nevertheless, all parties are confident of an agreement being struck, with van der Sande thought to be keen to try his luck in the Scottish Premiership.

Van der Sande takes the acclaim of ADO den Haag fans
Van der Sande takes the acclaim of ADO den Haag fans. Image: Shutterstock

The classy forward notched 13 goals and eight assists in 39 appearances last season and has also turned out for the likes of NAC Breda, FC Eindhoven and FC Den Bosch. He can also play in wide areas or attacking midfield.

Van der Sande would add to a senior attacking pool of Louis Moult and Tony Watt at Tannadice, with Rory MacLeod and Owen Stirton currently serving as youthful back-up.

United have already made seven summer signings ahead of their return to the Premiership, with Jack Walton, Dave Richards, Vicko Sevelj, Will Ferry, Ryan Strain, Kristijan Trapanovski and David Babunski checking in.

More from Dundee United

Dundee United's Owen Stirton hard at work during training.
EXCLUSIVE: Owen Stirton reveals Dundee United heroes and current mentor as Tannadice teen laps…
A distraught Ryan Strain on the Tannadice turf.
Ryan Strain injury latest as nervous Dundee United wait continues
The Dundee derby at a packed Tannadice
Dundee derby ticket prices revealed as fierce rivals prepare for blockbuster opening-day clash
7
David Babunski, pictured, was excellent on his United bow.
David Babunksi: Dundee United star talks 10 years at Barcelona, Ange Postecoglou in Japan…
7
Dundee United signing David Babunski
Who is David Babunski? Dundee United 'philosopher' with passion for neuroscience and Pep Guardiola…
19
David Babunski takes the acclaim of Dundee United fans
4 Dundee United talking points: Strain pain and Macedonian magic as one youngster shines…
9
Dundee United players surround the stricken Ryan Strain
Jim Goodwin admits Ryan Strain injury 'takes gloss' off Dundee United win as Tannadice…
5
Dundee United have made David Babunski their 7th summer signing
David Babunski joins Dundee United as Jim Goodwin reveals 'extended' chase
5
A frustrated Jim Goodwin makes his feeling known during Dundee United's defeat at Falkirk
LEE WILKIE: Early days but pressure has already ramped up for Jim Goodwin and…
6
Kristijan Trapanovski in action for Dundee United
EXCLUSIVE: Kristijan Trapanovski determined to dazzle Dundee United fans as winger hails Terrors welcome

Conversation