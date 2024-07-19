Dundee Police treating two vehicle fires in Dundee as ‘wilful’ Police were called to the Elders Court area shortly after 4am on Friday. By Chloe Burrell July 19 2024, 9:54am July 19 2024, 9:54am Share Police treating two vehicle fires in Dundee as ‘wilful’ Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5041663/vehicle-fires-elders-court-dundee/ Copy Link Elders Court, Dundee. Image: Google Street View Police are treating two vehicle fires in Dundee as deliberate. Officers were called to Elders Court in the Lochee area of the city at around 4.20am on Friday. A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got the call at 4.12am to attend two vehicle fires. “We mobilised two appliances from Macalpine Road. The stop message came in at 4.53am and we left just after 5am.” A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.20am on Friday, July 19, 2024, officers received a report of two vehicles on fire on Elders Court, Dundee. “The fires are being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing.”