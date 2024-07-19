Montrose florist to retire after 44 years of serving Angus town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Montrose florist to retire after 44 years of serving Angus town

Helen Robb, 74, has run Flair Florist on both Hume Street and Murray Street since 1980.

By Ben MacDonald
Helen Robb to retire after 44 years
Helen Robb is set to retire from her Montrose florist. Image: Supplied/Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

A Montrose florist is set to call time on a 44-year career serving customers in the Angus town.

Helen Robb, 74, has run Flair Florist since 1980, operating on both Hume Street and Murray Street.

She will serve customers for the final time on Saturday, July 27.

When asked by The Courier why she has decided to retire, Helen said: “My age, I’m way past retirement age.

“I really enjoy working and serving customers but I think now is the right time to retire. I’ve been here for a long time.”

Popular Montrose florist to retire

Helen opened Flair in 1980, having worked with her parents George and Bet at Gove’s in Arbroath.

The shop, which offers flowers for a variety of occasions, moved from Hume Street to Murray Street in 1991, where it has been based since.

A popular fixture of Montrose’s town centre, Helen shared that custom has improved since the pandemic.

She said: “There has definitely been a change in the way people buy flowers over the years.

“When I started, people only really bought flowers whenever a new baby had arrived.

“Now people come in to buy for birthdays, weddings, all sorts of events.

Helen has run Flair for 44 years. Image: Supplied

“When Covid happened business kept going as normal. The only difference is that a lot more people decided to come in to order rather than doing so through the phone.

“It’s been even busier since then, and customers have kept the habit of coming in to order.”

Despite Helen calling time on her career, Flair will remain open, with local business owners Dennis and Natasha Laidlaw taking over from Monday July 29.

Helen said: “There won’t be much difference, the shop will still be called Flair and the inside will look fairly similar.

The shop will remain open with new owners Dennis and Natasha Laidlaw. Image: Flair Florist/Facebook

“My daughter Carole, who has worked with me for many years, and my other employee Katie will still be here too so people will be greeted by familiar faces.

“For me, I have a garden that I’ll have time to take care of, but I’m happy to now have the time to relax.”

Conversation