Montrose florist to retire after 44 years of serving Angus town

A Montrose florist is set to call time on a 44-year career serving customers in the Angus town.

Helen Robb, 74, has run Flair Florist since 1980, operating on both Hume Street and Murray Street.

She will serve customers for the final time on Saturday, July 27.

When asked by The Courier why she has decided to retire, Helen said: “My age, I’m way past retirement age.

“I really enjoy working and serving customers but I think now is the right time to retire. I’ve been here for a long time.”

Popular Montrose florist to retire

Helen opened Flair in 1980, having worked with her parents George and Bet at Gove’s in Arbroath.

The shop, which offers flowers for a variety of occasions, moved from Hume Street to Murray Street in 1991, where it has been based since.

A popular fixture of Montrose’s town centre, Helen shared that custom has improved since the pandemic.

She said: “There has definitely been a change in the way people buy flowers over the years.

“When I started, people only really bought flowers whenever a new baby had arrived.

“Now people come in to buy for birthdays, weddings, all sorts of events.

“When Covid happened business kept going as normal. The only difference is that a lot more people decided to come in to order rather than doing so through the phone.

“It’s been even busier since then, and customers have kept the habit of coming in to order.”

Despite Helen calling time on her career, Flair will remain open, with local business owners Dennis and Natasha Laidlaw taking over from Monday July 29.

Helen said: “There won’t be much difference, the shop will still be called Flair and the inside will look fairly similar.

“My daughter Carole, who has worked with me for many years, and my other employee Katie will still be here too so people will be greeted by familiar faces.

“For me, I have a garden that I’ll have time to take care of, but I’m happy to now have the time to relax.”