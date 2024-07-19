Neighbour shocked by ‘very scary’ car fire in Glenrothes

Fire crews were called to tackle a car fire in Glenrothes.

Emergency services attended the scene on Melville Close at around 2.20am on Friday.

It comes after a deliberate fire at a row of garages in the Hill View area of the Fife town on Monday, July 8.

One eyewitness described the early morning scene as “very scary”.

She said: “It’s absolutely shocking what’s going on in this quiet area.

“Luckily no one was injured. But very scary right on the doorstep.

“It just seems our area is being targeted for whatever reason.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson confirmed one appliance was sent to the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.20am on Friday, July 19, 2024, we were made aware of a car on fire in Melville Close, Glenrothes.

“Inquiries are at an early stage.”