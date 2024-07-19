EXCLUSIVE: Owen Stirton reveals Dundee United heroes and current mentor as Tannadice teen laps up ‘fairytale’ rise

Owen Stirton is reliving the moment.

Glenn Middelton scampers down the right flank and delivers a fine cut-back for the Tannadice teenager. One touch to kill the bounce. With his next, a thunderous drive that leaves Stenhousemuir goalkeeper Darren Jamieson stranded.

However, it strikes the underside of the bar. A lick of paint away from a boyhood dream being realised for the die-hard Arab.

“I couldn’t believe it when it came back off the bar – I was devastated,” Stirton tells Courier Sport. “I just wish it had gone in.”

More maddeningly, Stirton collected the follow-up after that shot struck the woodwork and fizzed another effort towards the target, only for that to be blocked.

But when the dust settles and frustration assuages, the 17-year-old has every reason to be proud of a lively cameo in just his sixth senior outing for United.

Entering the fray alongside experienced campaigners such as Middleton, Tony Watt and Kevin Holt, it was Stirton who made the most notable impact – holding the ball up, bringing others into the play and getting a couple of shots away.

“I managed to put myself about a bit and got on the end of a few chances – on another day one of those goes in and I’m up and running,” he added.

From Tannadice stands to the turf

The mere sight of Stirton leading the line is enough to be described as “a fairytale” by boss Jim Goodwin, who promoted the precocious forward to the United senior training group last summer.

The first graduate of United’s Baldragon Academy partnership to make a senior appearance for the Tangerines, Stirton was a Tannadice season ticket holder as recently as 2014.

Having idolised the likes of Ryan Gauld and Stuart Armstrong, he is now seeking to following in the footsteps of those same United youth products.

“When I came into the club last year, I never thought I would be anywhere near the first team,” continued Stirton. “But in the second week of pre-season last year, the gaffer invited me to first-team training. I’ve been working with them ever since.

“I’ve been a United fan all my life and had a season ticket for eight years, so it’s all a dream come true. I loved watching Gary Mackay-Steven, (Nadir) Cifcti, Ryan Gauld and Stuart Armstrong.

“To this day, I watch Ryan Gauld doing amazing things and scoring every week in the MLS!”

“My dad, Dean, was in the stands on Tuesday to watch me. My whole family are United fans and followed them home and away, going all the way back to the 1980s and all the European trips – so it’s great for them.”

On the prospect of his United-daft family seeing Stirton’s name in the matchday squad for the Premiership opener against fierce rivals Dundee, he smiled: “You can only hope and dream!”

Stirton: Tony Watt has taken me under his wing

While it is the faith of Goodwin that has afforded Stirton the platform to shine, he expresses his gratitude to coach Dave Bowman, who is known to put in extra hours on the training pitch with the United youngsters.

Stirton is matching that with his own additional graft, noting: “I go to the gym most days after training – sometimes twice a day. I want to keep getting stronger.”

He is also fulsome in his praise for Tannadice vice-captain Tony Watt.

“Tony has helped me a lot since I came in,” Stirton added. “He gives me tips for my game every day and has taken me under his wing from the start.

“The information an experienced player like that can pass on is invaluable – how to use my body, how to protect the ball. And I think he really believes in me, which is something that gives me a lot of confidence.”

Goodwin: Stirton rise is already a fairytale

Discussing the progress made by Stirton, who scored FOUR goals in a U/18s bounce game last weekend, Goodwin said: “Stirts’ story from 12 months ago when he came into the club as a 16-year-old from Baldragon has been a fairytale.

“He was coming in to play with the U/18s. The intention was to leave him there for at least 12 months to have a look at him and get him up to speed.

“But he has progressed a lot quicker. In 12 months, he must have put on five or six kilos in muscle. Technically, I think he is understanding what we are asking of him, as well.

“We are not putting too much pressure on him. He is still not fully developed – but is a very exciting one for the academy.”