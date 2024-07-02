Ryan Gauld to rub shoulders with Messi, Suarez and Busquets as former Dundee United ace earns star-studded MLS All-Star recognition

Former Dundee United forward Ryan Gauld has been named in the squad for Major League Soccer’s star-studded All-Star match.

Vancouver Whitecaps captain Gauld boasts nine goals and four assists in 19 MLS starts this season, with the Canadian outfit currently in eighth spot in the race for a playoff place in the Western Conference.

And Gauld has been rewarded for his dazzling form with a place in the 30-man squad for the annual showpiece fixture.

The MLS All-Star side faces Liga MX’s best at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio, on July 24.

Since joining the Whitecaps in July 2021 from Portuguese side SC Farense, Gauld has scored 35 goals and added 38 assists. However, he is yet to earn a full Scotland cap and, should he pursue citizenship, would be eligible to represent Canada in the future.

Former United youth coach Ian Cathro named Estoril boss

Meanwhile, Gauld’s former mentor in the United academy ranks, Ian Cathro, has returned to front-line management for the first time since his ill-fated spell in charge of Hearts.

The Dundonian tactician has been named as head coach of Portuguese Primeira Liga side Estoril.

Cathro, 37, was most recently part of Nuno Espirito Santo’s coaching staff at Al-Ittihad, working with global superstars such as Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante in Saudi Arabia.

He has also worked with Nuno at Rio Ave, Tottenham Hotspur and Wolves.

A varied career has also seen Cathro serve as a first-team coach under Rafa Benitez at Newcastle.

However, his formative years came as a youth coach at Tannadice.