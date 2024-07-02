Ryan Gauld to rub shoulders with Messi, Suarez and Busquets as former Dundee United ace earns star-studded MLS All-Star recognition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ryan Gauld to rub shoulders with Messi, Suarez and Busquets as former Dundee United ace earns star-studded MLS All-Star recognition

Gauld has been selected as one of MLS' top 30 performers to face their Mexican counterparts.

By Alan Temple
Ryan Gauld celebrates one of his nine goals this season
Ryan Gauld celebrates one of his nine goals this season. Image: Shutterstock.

Former Dundee United forward Ryan Gauld has been named in the squad for Major League Soccer’s star-studded All-Star match.

Vancouver Whitecaps captain Gauld boasts nine goals and four assists in 19 MLS starts this season, with the Canadian outfit currently in eighth spot in the race for a playoff place in the Western Conference.

And Gauld has been rewarded for his dazzling form with a place in the 30-man squad for the annual showpiece fixture.

The MLS All-Star side faces Liga MX’s best at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio, on July 24.

Ryan Gauld in full flow for the Vancouver Whitecaps
Ryan Gauld in full flow for the Whitecaps. Image: Shutterstock.

Since joining the Whitecaps in July 2021 from Portuguese side SC Farense, Gauld has scored 35 goals and added 38 assists. However, he is yet to earn a full Scotland cap and, should he pursue citizenship, would be eligible to represent Canada in the future.

Former United youth coach Ian Cathro named Estoril boss

Meanwhile, Gauld’s former mentor in the United academy ranks, Ian Cathro, has returned to front-line management for the first time since his ill-fated spell in charge of Hearts.

Former Dundee United youth coach Ian Cathro dishes out instructions
Ian Cathro dishes out instructions. Image: Shutterstock.

The Dundonian tactician has been named as head coach of Portuguese Primeira Liga side Estoril.

Cathro, 37, was most recently part of Nuno Espirito Santo’s coaching staff at Al-Ittihad, working with global superstars such as Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante in Saudi Arabia.

He has also worked with Nuno at Rio Ave, Tottenham Hotspur and Wolves.

A varied career has also seen Cathro serve as a first-team coach under Rafa Benitez at Newcastle.

However, his formative years came as a youth coach at Tannadice.

