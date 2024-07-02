New fish and chips restaurant set to open at Dundee Waterfront

A new fish and chips restaurant is set to open at Dundee Waterfront.

The venue, which appears to be called Fish Chips & Co, will open in the Koyla Indian restaurant unit on Dock Street.

Posters for the restaurant have been placed on the windows of the building, advertising the need for new staff.

It confirms that the restaurant will offer a buffet service as well as sit-in and takeaway options.

Adverts for staff at new Dundee Waterfront fish and chips restaurant

No opening date has been confirmed but the posters say the restaurant is opening “soon”.

Adverts for staff to work in the restaurant have also been shared on Facebook.

Those behind the venture have been contacted for comment.

The site was previously home to the Kobee steakhouse, which shut suddenly in 2019 before Koyla opened in the unit.

The new venue comes after couple James Anderson and Justine Torano breathed new life into the former Popular fish and chip restaurant on St Andrews Street, which is now J&J’s Cafe.

The Courier’s High Street Tracker provides up-to-date information on empty and occupied units in the city centre.