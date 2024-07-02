New fish and chips restaurant set to open at Dundee Waterfront

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

New fish and chips restaurant set to open at Dundee Waterfront

The venue on Dock Street will offer buffet, sit-in and takeaway options.

By Ben MacDonald
New fish and chips restaurant opening in Dundee
A new fish and chips restaurant is set to open on Dock Street. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

A new fish and chips restaurant is set to open at Dundee Waterfront.

The venue, which appears to be called Fish Chips & Co, will open in the Koyla Indian restaurant unit on Dock Street.

Posters for the restaurant have been placed on the windows of the building, advertising the need for new staff.

It confirms that the restaurant will offer a buffet service as well as sit-in and takeaway options.

Adverts for staff at new Dundee Waterfront fish and chips restaurant

No opening date has been confirmed but the posters say the restaurant is opening “soon”.

Adverts for staff to work in the restaurant have also been shared on Facebook.

Those behind the venture have been contacted for comment.

The restaurant will sell fish and chips. Image: Shutterstock

The site was previously home to the Kobee steakhouse, which shut suddenly in 2019 before Koyla opened in the unit.

The new venue comes after couple James Anderson and Justine Torano breathed new life into the former Popular fish and chip restaurant on St Andrews Street, which is now J&J’s Cafe.

The Courier’s High Street Tracker provides up-to-date information on empty and occupied units in the city centre.

