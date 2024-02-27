Ryan Gauld lands Vancouver Whitecaps honour as ex-Dundee United star reiterates Scotland goal

Ryan Gauld has been appointed captain of Vancouver Whitecaps ahead of his side’s opening game of the MLS season.

The former Dundee United and Sporting Lisbon prospect has been at the Canadian club for three years and the 28-year-old signed a four-year extension last month.

He has been rewarded for his loyalty by being made skipper of the club.

Gauld said: “To wear the captain’s armband is a huge honour, especially for a club with such a great history.

“I’m going to continue to give everything I have for this club and I know that everyone else will be doing the same. It’s a great group of boys on this team and we’re excited to push forward to help make everyone in the city proud.”

The 28-year-old was voted the club’s player of the year last season, registering 11 goals and 12 assists for the Whitecaps to help guide them into the play-offs.

Last month, he insisted he still held out hope of forcing his way into Steve Clarke’s Scotland plans, having yet to be capped at full level.

He said: “It’s one of the main goals for any player, to play for their national side.”

Vancouver play their first game in the MLS season on Sunday at home to Charlotte FC.