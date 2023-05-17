Where Ryan Gauld ranks among MLS top earners — as official figures reveal former Dundee United star banks £2 MILLION a year

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ryan Gauld is the highest paid British player in Major League Soccer (MLS) with earnings in excess of £2 million a year, official documents have revealed.

The former Dundee United star boasts a base salary of $2.4 million (£1.9 million) — around £36,500 per week.

But, after bonuses, his guaranteed compensation stands at $2.55 million (£2 million) as he continues to shine with Vancouver Whitecaps.

The 27-year-old joined the Canadian outfit in 2021 and has contributed 14 goals and 15 assists in 66 outings to date.

Gauld’s earnings put him at No.20 for the entire league, with former Napoli hero Lorenzo Insigne topping the list with an eye-watering base salary of $7.5 million (£6 million) a year — roughly £115,000 per week.

The figures were released by the MLS Players Association this week and are accurate to April 2023.

Another former Tannadice hero, Johnny Russell, earns $1 million a year (£800,000) with Sporting Kansas City, slightly less than compatriot Lewis Morgan, who banks $1.2 million (£960,000) following his switch to New York Red Bulls.

Scots in MLS (base salary)

Ryan Gauld (Vancouver Whitecaps) — £1.9 million

Lewis Morgan (New York Red Bulls) — £960,000

Johnny Russell (Sporting Kansas City) — £800,000

Danny Wilson (Colorado Rapids) — £265,000

Sam Nicholson (Colorado Rapids) — £260,000

Top 5 highest earners (base salary)

Lorenzo Insigne (Toronto FC) — £6 million

Xherdan Shaqiri (Chicago Fire) — £5.9 million

Javier Hernandez (LA Galaxy) — £4.8 million

Hector Herrera (Houston Dynamo) — £3.8 million

Christian Benteke (DC United) — £3.4 million