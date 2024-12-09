Sam Dalby delivers verdict on ‘punch’ as Dundee United ace draws Arsenal parallel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sam Dalby delivers verdict on ‘punch’ as Dundee United ace draws Arsenal parallel

The team of officials was unmoved by the collision.

Sam Dalby appears to get a fist to the side of the face from O'Hara
Dalby appears to get a fist to the side of the face from O'Hara. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Sam Dalby is adamant Dundee United should have been awarded a penalty after he was “taken out” by Kilmarnock goalkeeper Kieran O’Hara.

United were leading 1-0 – Dalby nodding home his sixth goal of the season from close-range – when he challenged the Killie stopper for a high ball.

O’Hara appeared to make no contact with the ball, and Dalby insists the keeper made plenty with him. However, VAR Alan Muir did not advise referee Steven McLean to attend the monitor for a second look.

And Dalby spotlighted the similarities with Lukasz Fabianksi’s clumsy connection with Arsenal defender Gabriel during the Gunners’ win over West Ham United on November 30. On that occasion, a penalty was awarded.

Sam Dalby applauds the Dundee United fans at full-time
Dalby applauds the fans at full-time. Image: SNS

Dalby laughed: “Where did he punch me? On my head! I got a knee in the back as well.

“He’s taken me out in the box. I’m not sure if he got a fist on me, or if it was his arm or what. But I know he took me out.

“I thought it was a penalty. I don’t know what everyone else thinks.

“If it’s anyone else in the box, I’m pretty sure it gets given – but there was an incident in the West Ham v Arsenal game, and they got a penalty. That’s why I thought he’d end up giving it.”

Swings and roundabouts

And United’s failure to add to their lead proved costly when Richard Odada was deemed guilty of a foul on Bobby Wales in the box. Bruce Anderson smashed home the 94th-minute leveller from the spot.

Wales is impeded by Odada in the box
Wales is impeded by Odada in the box. Image: SNS

Dalby, however, was circumspect, adding: “Especially after last week, you win some, you lose some. It’s a case of that.

“We could have even nicked another goal to finish the game off, so it’s a bit disappointing. But’s still a point – not a bad result – and I’m looking forward to next week.”

Award pride

Dalby was addressing the press corps for the first time since being named Premiership player of the month for November.

His three goals in four matches last month saw him become the first United player to pick up a top-flight gong since Ian Harkes in September 2021.

Sam Dalby with his November prize. And he now has his first December goal
Dalby with his November prize. And he now has his first December goal. Image: SNS

“That’s something I’m very proud of,” added Dalby. “I’ll try to build on that for the rest of the season.

“On and off the pitch, it definitely helps when you’re playing every week. As a footballer, you always want to be playing; you don’t want to just be training every week. I’m happy here. I see it as an opportunity every time I go out on the pitch.

“It’s an opportunity to score, play well and help the team out.”

Conversation