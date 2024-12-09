Sam Dalby delivers verdict on ‘punch’ as Dundee United ace draws Arsenal parallel

Sam Dalby is adamant Dundee United should have been awarded a penalty after he was “taken out” by Kilmarnock goalkeeper Kieran O’Hara.

United were leading 1-0 – Dalby nodding home his sixth goal of the season from close-range – when he challenged the Killie stopper for a high ball.

O’Hara appeared to make no contact with the ball, and Dalby insists the keeper made plenty with him. However, VAR Alan Muir did not advise referee Steven McLean to attend the monitor for a second look.

And Dalby spotlighted the similarities with Lukasz Fabianksi’s clumsy connection with Arsenal defender Gabriel during the Gunners’ win over West Ham United on November 30. On that occasion, a penalty was awarded.

Dalby laughed: “Where did he punch me? On my head! I got a knee in the back as well.

“He’s taken me out in the box. I’m not sure if he got a fist on me, or if it was his arm or what. But I know he took me out.

“I thought it was a penalty. I don’t know what everyone else thinks.

“If it’s anyone else in the box, I’m pretty sure it gets given – but there was an incident in the West Ham v Arsenal game, and they got a penalty. That’s why I thought he’d end up giving it.”

Swings and roundabouts

And United’s failure to add to their lead proved costly when Richard Odada was deemed guilty of a foul on Bobby Wales in the box. Bruce Anderson smashed home the 94th-minute leveller from the spot.

Dalby, however, was circumspect, adding: “Especially after last week, you win some, you lose some. It’s a case of that.

“We could have even nicked another goal to finish the game off, so it’s a bit disappointing. But’s still a point – not a bad result – and I’m looking forward to next week.”

Award pride

Dalby was addressing the press corps for the first time since being named Premiership player of the month for November.

His three goals in four matches last month saw him become the first United player to pick up a top-flight gong since Ian Harkes in September 2021.

“That’s something I’m very proud of,” added Dalby. “I’ll try to build on that for the rest of the season.

“On and off the pitch, it definitely helps when you’re playing every week. As a footballer, you always want to be playing; you don’t want to just be training every week. I’m happy here. I see it as an opportunity every time I go out on the pitch.

“It’s an opportunity to score, play well and help the team out.”