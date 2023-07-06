Ian Harkes explains Dundee United exit as former Tannadice man makes ‘surreal’ MLS return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Harkes explains Dundee United exit as former Tannadice man makes ‘surreal’ MLS return

Harkes is following in the footsteps of his father John

By Alan Temple
Ian Harkes pictured in Dundee United training wear at Tannadice
Ian Harkes has joined New England Revolution after leaving Dundee United. Image: Shutterstock

Ian Harkes insists he achieved all he could at Dundee United.

Harkes, 28, departed Tannadice last month in the aftermath of the club’s lamentable relegation to the Championship.

Despite being part of a dire 2022/23 campaign, the American enjoyed plenty of highs during his time in Tayside.

I felt I’d done everything I could with Dundee United.

Ian Harkes

Harkes made 165 outings for the club — 72nd in United’s ALL-TIME appearance list — and lifted the second tier title before helping the Tangerines secure European qualification in 2022.

But Harkes made the decision to return home after his United contract expired and has penned a deal with MLS outfit New England Revolution.

Ian Harkes poses in Dundee United training wear at St Andrews
Harkes played more than 150 times for United. Image: SNS

“It was good,” said Harkes, reflecting on his time in Scotland. “It definitely hardens you as a player. The style of play is a little different: more direct, more physical. It helped me grow as a player.

“It was a little bit of a change in terms of the demands of the game – physically what you had to do – in Scotland. It was a little bit of an adjustment, but I added that in quickly.

“You have to get up to speed or you get left behind with the speed and playing forward quickly.

“I want to bring energy, I want to bring quality in the final third.”

He added: “I really enjoyed my time in Scotland. I came to the end of my contract, and I felt I’d done everything I could with Dundee United. They treated me so well; they’re a great team.”

Family matters

Harkes, meanwhile, admitted linking up with the Revs felt surreal.

He becomes the second generation of the Harkes family to play under their head coach Bruce Arena, following in the footsteps of his dad John.

Ian's father, John Harkes, in action for the U.S. national team
Ian’s father, John Harkes, in action for the U.S. national team. Image: Shutterstock

“It’s great to be back,” Harkes told the club’s official website. “With how much time I spent here before, it’s now coming full circle.

“Virginia was always our home base, but I came up [to Boston] with my mom in the summers when we were off school. I probably lived here from June to August.

“It is surreal. I’ve been away for four-and-a-half years in Scotland. I really enjoyed it over there – it was a great challenge; my wife and I enjoyed life over there – but being from the States, we’re so happy to be back.”

