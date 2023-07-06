Ian Harkes explains Dundee United exit as former Tannadice man makes ‘surreal’ MLS return

Ian Harkes insists he achieved all he could at Dundee United.

Harkes, 28, departed Tannadice last month in the aftermath of the club’s lamentable relegation to the Championship.

Despite being part of a dire 2022/23 campaign, the American enjoyed plenty of highs during his time in Tayside.

I felt I’d done everything I could with Dundee United. Ian Harkes

Harkes made 165 outings for the club — 72nd in United’s ALL-TIME appearance list — and lifted the second tier title before helping the Tangerines secure European qualification in 2022.

But Harkes made the decision to return home after his United contract expired and has penned a deal with MLS outfit New England Revolution.

“It was good,” said Harkes, reflecting on his time in Scotland. “It definitely hardens you as a player. The style of play is a little different: more direct, more physical. It helped me grow as a player.

“It was a little bit of a change in terms of the demands of the game – physically what you had to do – in Scotland. It was a little bit of an adjustment, but I added that in quickly.

“You have to get up to speed or you get left behind with the speed and playing forward quickly.

“I want to bring energy, I want to bring quality in the final third.”

He added: “I really enjoyed my time in Scotland. I came to the end of my contract, and I felt I’d done everything I could with Dundee United. They treated me so well; they’re a great team.”

Family matters

Harkes, meanwhile, admitted linking up with the Revs felt surreal.

He becomes the second generation of the Harkes family to play under their head coach Bruce Arena, following in the footsteps of his dad John.

“It’s great to be back,” Harkes told the club’s official website. “With how much time I spent here before, it’s now coming full circle.

“Virginia was always our home base, but I came up [to Boston] with my mom in the summers when we were off school. I probably lived here from June to August.

“It is surreal. I’ve been away for four-and-a-half years in Scotland. I really enjoyed it over there – it was a great challenge; my wife and I enjoyed life over there – but being from the States, we’re so happy to be back.”