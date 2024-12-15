5 Dundee United talking points: What went wrong against Motherwell?

Dundee United fell to a third defeat against Motherwell this season as the sides played out a 4-3 thriller at Fir Park on Saturday.

The Steelmen overran their visitors in the first period, running up a 3-1 advantage at the interval courtesy of an Apostolos Stamatepoulos double and Andy Halliday’s close-range finish. Sam Dalby scored from the penalty spot for United.

The Tangerines were much improved after the break, with Dalby getting another goal back before Louis Moult cracked the bar with a ferocious drive.

However, Tom Sparrow restored Motherwell’s cushion, rendering Moult’s late header futile.

The victory sees Stuart Kettlewell’s men leapfrog United into fourth spot.

United are outflanked

Motherwell visibly sought to exploit Will Ferry’s absence through suspension – and Marvin Kaleta teed up two of the Steelmen’s goals from the right wing-back position.

Then again, he was also withdrawn at the 69-mark because Glenn Middleton was giving him a torrid time going in the other direction (Middleton put in 10 crosses and created three scoring chances, as per Opta).

Neither man covered themselves in glory defensively, albeit Middleton has the excuse of not being a defender.

From a United perspective, not enough deliveries were stopped at source.

That was a theme of United’s recent 2-0 win over St Mirren, when the Buddies whipped in 35 crosses. However, it did not prove a major concern because the Terrors’ centre-backs dealt with EVERYTHING that day.

That was not the case at Fir Park.

Kevin Holt and Declan Gallagher – nothing short of outstanding during United’s early success this term – endured their weakest outings in a while, and Emmanuel Adegboyega had a couple of nervy moments.

This was the first time a United side managed by Jim Goodwin had conceded four goals.

Following what promises to be a video nasty of an analysis session at the start of next week, one suspects it will be back to basics for the visit of Celtic next Sunday.

Midfield battle lost

If United’s iffy defending was uncharacteristic, their midfield was similarly out of sorts.

David Babunski was booked after three minutes and proceeded to commit another two fouls in the space of 15 minutes. For a period in the first half, the Macedonian looked like a walking red card.

While he regrouped and regained his composure, he didn’t affect the game enough. Not even close. During an hour on the pitch, he only touched the ball 27 times and made 17 accurate passes.

Luca Stephenson also struggled to make his mark. Plenty of endeavour, as always, but it wasn’t his day. Vicko Sevelj was the best of the bunch in the United midfield but was largely swamped by his Motherwell counterparts.

Compare it to Motherwell’s engine room trio; Harry Paton was involved in two goals, Halliday scored, and Lennon Miller pulled the strings all afternoon.

On occasion, Tawanda Maswanhise would also drop back to the ‘No.10’ pocket and there seemed to be confusion regarding who should pick him up – illustrated perfectly with his assist for Stamatepoulos to make it 3-1.

It wasn’t just the boys at the back who struggled. There are no scapegoats. As Goodwin said after the match, “we win and lose as a team”. And this was an off day for quite a few in purple.

Gone in 51 seconds

For all United’s failings and frailties at Fir Park, they produced a decent attacking performance; just not quite good enough to account for a four-goal handicap.

The visitors were the width of the woodwork away from levelling at 3-3.

Middleton produced a fine angled cut-back to Moult following another intrepid burst down the flank. United’s No.9 met it sweetly from the edge of the box, only to see his shot crash against the bar.

The clock read 65 minutes and 59 seconds.

And as it hit 66 minutes and 50 seconds, Motherwell were 4-2 up.

A defining 51 seconds.

Stamatepoulos controlled the ball in the box – United players screamed for a handball – before feeding Sparrow, who poked a neat finish into the bottom-corner.

From the three players standing with their arms in the air (below), to Sparrow being allowed to burst through from a deep position largely unchecked; another entirely avoidable goal.

If Moult’s strike had been an inch lower, United had all the momentum. They might have left with three points. Shoulda, woulda, coulda. As it was, they left with nothing.

The Motherwell hoodoo

Motherwell 4-3 Dundee United.

The scoreline is enough to send a shiver up the spine of any United fan of the right vintage to recall arguably the greatest Scottish Cup final of all time, back in May 1991.

Then again, this fixture alone is increasingly enough to have Arabs breaking out in a cold sweat.

Motherwell have now won the last FOUR games between these sides – the longest losing run against the men in claret-and-amber since 1975.

Just one point separates them in the Premiership standings but, for the moment, Motherwell have United’s number.

Sam Dalby: Top of the charts

It will be somewhat lost in the disappointment of defeat – and the player himself would no doubt happily swap the brace for three points – but Dalby is now two goals clear in the race to be crowned the Scottish Premiership’s top scorer.

He boasts eight goals in 13 appearances and is averaging a goal every 121 minutes.

Allied with his nerveless penalty and towering headed effort against Motherwell, Dalby ran the channel, held up possession and showed heartening signs of a good partnership with Moult.

Only a wonderful Oxborough save denied the on-loan Wrexham man his hat-trick after a sumptuous Moult cross.

Dalby’s reputation continues to grow. His list of suitors is likely to grow with it.