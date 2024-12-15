5 Dundee United talking points: What went wrong against Motherwell?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

5 Dundee United talking points: What went wrong against Motherwell?

From uncharacteristic defending to a defining 51 seconds, Courier Sport analyses the Tangerines' latest defeat against the Steelmen.

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin shows his frustration
Jim Goodwin shows his frustration. Pic: Stuart Wallace / Shutterstock
By Alan Temple

Dundee United fell to a third defeat against Motherwell this season as the sides played out a 4-3 thriller at Fir Park on Saturday.

The Steelmen overran their visitors in the first period, running up a 3-1 advantage at the interval courtesy of an Apostolos Stamatepoulos double and Andy Halliday’s close-range finish. Sam Dalby scored from the penalty spot for United.

The Tangerines were much improved after the break, with Dalby getting another goal back before Louis Moult cracked the bar with a ferocious drive.

However, Tom Sparrow restored Motherwell’s cushion, rendering Moult’s late header futile.

Jack Walton, left, looks on after being beaten for a fourth time.
Jack Walton, left, looks on after being beaten for a fourth time. Image: SNS

The victory sees Stuart Kettlewell’s men leapfrog United into fourth spot.

Courier Sport was at Fir Park to analyse the action.

United are outflanked

Motherwell visibly sought to exploit Will Ferry’s absence through suspension – and Marvin Kaleta teed up two of the Steelmen’s goals from the right wing-back position.

Then again, he was also withdrawn at the 69-mark because Glenn Middleton was giving him a torrid time going in the other direction (Middleton put in 10 crosses and created three scoring chances, as per Opta).

Neither man covered themselves in glory defensively, albeit Middleton has the excuse of not being a defender.

Motherwell's Apostolos Stamatelopoulos celebrates with Marvin Kaleta
Apostolos Stamatelopoulos celebrates with Marvin Kaleta. Image: SNS

From a United perspective, not enough deliveries were stopped at source.

That was a theme of United’s recent 2-0 win over St Mirren, when the Buddies whipped in 35 crosses. However, it did not prove a major concern because the Terrors’ centre-backs dealt with EVERYTHING that day.

That was not the case at Fir Park.

Kevin Holt and Declan Gallagher – nothing short of outstanding during United’s early success this term – endured their weakest outings in a while, and Emmanuel Adegboyega had a couple of nervy moments.

This was the first time a United side managed by Jim Goodwin had conceded four goals.

Following what promises to be a video nasty of an analysis session at the start of next week, one suspects it will be back to basics for the visit of Celtic next Sunday.

Midfield battle lost

If United’s iffy defending was uncharacteristic, their midfield was similarly out of sorts.

David Babunski was booked after three minutes and proceeded to commit another two fouls in the space of 15 minutes. For a period in the first half, the Macedonian looked like a walking red card.

While he regrouped and regained his composure, he didn’t affect the game enough. Not even close. During an hour on the pitch, he only touched the ball 27 times and made 17 accurate passes.

David Babunski, centre, in action for Dundee United
The gifted David Babunski, No.10, didn’t affect the game as he can. Image: SNS

Luca Stephenson also struggled to make his mark. Plenty of endeavour, as always, but it wasn’t his day. Vicko Sevelj was the best of the bunch in the United midfield but was largely swamped by his Motherwell counterparts.

Compare it to Motherwell’s engine room trio; Harry Paton was involved in two goals, Halliday scored, and Lennon Miller pulled the strings all afternoon.

On occasion, Tawanda Maswanhise would also drop back to the ‘No.10’ pocket and there seemed to be confusion regarding who should pick him up – illustrated perfectly with his assist for Stamatepoulos to make it 3-1.

It wasn’t just the boys at the back who struggled. There are no scapegoats. As Goodwin said after the match, “we win and lose as a team”. And this was an off day for quite a few in purple.

Gone in 51 seconds

For all United’s failings and frailties at Fir Park, they produced a decent attacking performance; just not quite good enough to account for a four-goal handicap.

The visitors were the width of the woodwork away from levelling at 3-3.

Middleton produced a fine angled cut-back to Moult following another intrepid burst down the flank. United’s No.9 met it sweetly from the edge of the box, only to see his shot crash against the bar.

The clock read 65 minutes and 59 seconds.

And as it hit 66 minutes and 50 seconds, Motherwell were 4-2 up.

A defining 51 seconds.

Stamatepoulos controlled the ball in the box – United players screamed for a handball – before feeding Sparrow, who poked a neat finish into the bottom-corner.

From the three players standing with their arms in the air (below), to Sparrow being allowed to burst through from a deep position largely unchecked; another entirely avoidable goal.

United players claim for a handball, as play continues and Sparrow enters the frame from the right.
United players claim for a handball, as play continues and goalscorer Sparrow enters the frame from the right. Image: BBC Screencap.

If Moult’s strike had been an inch lower, United had all the momentum. They might have left with three points. Shoulda, woulda, coulda. As it was, they left with nothing.

The Motherwell hoodoo

Motherwell 4-3 Dundee United.

The scoreline is enough to send a shiver up the spine of any United fan of the right vintage to recall arguably the greatest Scottish Cup final of all time, back in May 1991.

Apostolos Stamatelopoulos celebrates after finding the net
Apostolos Stamatelopoulos celebrates after finding the net. Image: SNS

Then again, this fixture alone is increasingly enough to have Arabs breaking out in a cold sweat.

Motherwell have now won the last FOUR games between these sides – the longest losing run against the men in claret-and-amber since 1975.

Just one point separates them in the Premiership standings but, for the moment, Motherwell have United’s number.

Sam Dalby: Top of the charts

It will be somewhat lost in the disappointment of defeat – and the player himself would no doubt happily swap the brace for three points – but Dalby is now two goals clear in the race to be crowned the Scottish Premiership’s top scorer.

He boasts eight goals in 13 appearances and is averaging a goal every 121 minutes.

Sam Dalby outjumps everyone to pull a goal back for Dundee United against Motherwell.
Dalby outjumps everyone to pull a goal back for United. Image: SNS

Allied with his nerveless penalty and towering headed effort against Motherwell, Dalby ran the channel, held up possession and showed heartening signs of a good partnership with Moult.

Only a wonderful Oxborough save denied the on-loan Wrexham man his hat-trick after a sumptuous Moult cross.

Dalby’s reputation continues to grow. His list of suitors is likely to grow with it.

More from Dundee United

Jack Walton, left, looks on after being beaten for a fourth time.
Jim Goodwin to 'take medicine' as Dundee United boss rues defensive failings in Motherwell…
Vicko Sevelj shows off Dundee United's new third kit that they will sport against Motherwell
Vicko Sevelj: In Croatia you would go to prison for that tackle!
Jim Goodwin addresses the Dundee United fans
Jim Goodwin 'blown away' by Dundee United fan event as Tannadice boss makes 'one…
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United boss' VAR stand is 100% correct AND good use of…
Danny Armstrong's tackle, pictured, was not referred to the monitor.
SFA panel delivers VAR verdict on 3 huge Dundee United decisions amid talks over…
8
Sam Dalby in action for Dundee United against Motherwell at Fir Park.
Motherwell vs Dundee United: Team news, head-to-head record and who is the card-happy ref?
Dundee United players celebrate against Killie
Dundee United: 'Best 90 minutes of season' against Kilmarnock is blueprint for Motherwell clash
Luca Stephenson strides forward in possession for Dundee United
Could Dundee United loan success attract more Liverpool starlets?
Dundee United players mob manager Jim McLean.
Jim McLean glory years began with Dundee United's 1979 League Cup win
Dundee United defender Emmanuel Adegboyega roars with delight
Emmanuel Adegboyega loan plan outlined by Norwich as Dundee United progress hailed

Conversation