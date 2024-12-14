Vicko Sevelj: In Croatia you would go to prison for that tackle!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Vicko Sevelj: In Croatia you would go to prison for that tackle!

Sevelj has his say on the high challenge that got United fans talking.

Vicko Sevelj shows off Dundee United's new third kit that they will sport against Motherwell
Vicko Sevelj shows off United's new third kit that they will sport against Motherwell. Image: Richard Wiseman / Dundee United FC
By Alan Temple

Vicko Sevelj has a few things to get off his chest.

A week has passed since the Dundee United midfielder was left black-and-blue by the flying studs of Kilmarnock winger Danny Armstrong.

The SFA’s Key Match Incident panel have since dismissed the suggestion a red card should have been recommended, backing the officials by a margin of 5-0. No reasoning was offered with the verdict.

As Sevelj rubs the affected area, he can still feel a slight ache around his knee –  “it’s a little bit sore” – compelling him to have the final word on an incident that he earnestly believes could have resulted in a broken leg.

Danny Armstrong's tackle, pictured, was not referred to the monitor.
Danny Armstrong’s tackle, pictured, was not referred to the monitor. Image: SNS

“I have a mark from my ankle to my hip and there should have been a punishment for it,” said Sevelj. “I couldn’t believe that he (referee Steven McLean) didn’t stop the game – he just let Kilmarnock counterattack.

“The referee was in my path when I tried to get to the ball, then it was a bad challenge. I could have left with a broken leg, easily.

“When I felt the tackle, I was worried that it was a serious injury because the impact was from my ankle all the way up my leg. I had a lot of bruising there. My leg was all purple! I am relieved that I did not have serious problems.

“I said to the referee, “did you not see anything? You are so close.” But I cannot say anything; he is in charge. I would only get myself booked.”

Sevelj: Tackle is worse than I first thought

The contentious challenge on Sevelj initially flew under the radar, with VAR Alan Muir choosing not to refer whistler McLean – who had an impeccable view of the incident – to the monitor for a second look.

It also wasn’t analysed on any highlight programmes, in sharp contrast to all three talking points in United’s win over St Mirren a week prior; something that irked Tannadice insiders.

However, footage has since emerged online, leaving many onlookers baffled that a red card was not recommended.

Asked whether he has seen the footage, Sevelj said: “I have. It’s even worse than I remember! When you are in the match, you don’t have time to think about anything. It happens and then you move on.

“But I saw it again and thought, “that was really bad!””

Sevelj picked the brains of former Radomlje teammate Ester Sokler – now at Aberdeen – prior to joining United, so fully expected crunching tackles and physicality when he swapped the technical style of Croatia and Slovenia for Scotland.

“Yes, but maybe not so much as that,” he laughed. “In Croatia, you would go to prison for that! It was out of the game; it was not fair play.”

Steeled for the Steelmen

Despite the cuts, bumps and bruises, battle-scarred Sevelj returned to full training on Tuesday and is fit to face Motherwell this afternoon.

That is welcome news for the Tangerines, with the versatile midfielder emerging as one of the club’s most consistent performers in recent weeks, breaking up play, circulating possession and snapping into tackles.

And he has paid tribute to the influence of boss Jim Goodwin – a man who knew a thing or two about surviving in the cauldron of an SPFL engine room.

Dundee United's Vicko Sevelj runs forward with the ball
Vicko Sevelj in full flow in United’s last outing against Motherwell. Image: SNS

“I knew that Scottish football was one of the harshest leagues in the world,” said Sevelj. “The football is very physical, but I have got used to the strong duels and adapted. I can handle this.

“The manager has spoken to me a lot and given me great advice – because when I arrived, I had not played a lot in this midfield role. I have taken those instructions and, as I keep playing, I can get even better.”

‘It is time for revenge’

United are seeking to make amends for two successive defeats against Motherwell, with their most recent reverse – a late sucker-punch securing a 2-1 win for the Steelmen at Tannadice – particularly galling after a decent display.

Should any further incentive be needed, the Tangerines would move five points clear in fourth spot with a win.

“The last match against them was very painful because I think we were the better team,” added Sevelj. “But that’s football. Sometimes the better team doesn’t win. But I think it is time for revenge and we will go there believing we can win.”

Conversation