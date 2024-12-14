The forgotten third Caird Park golf course already abandoned and left overgrown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

The forgotten third Caird Park golf course already abandoned and left overgrown

New photos show the land the course occupied nearly three decades ago.

A discarded trolley at the former nine-hole golf course in Caird Park. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
A discarded trolley at the former nine-hole golf course in Caird Park. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
By Finn Nixon

Two golf courses at Caird Park in Dundee are facing closure.

But the park was once home to a third course – which has become long forgotten and consumed by nature.

At one time, Caird Park boasted three popular courses – two nine-holers and the main 18-hole facility.

The nine-hole courses were given different colours – red and yellow.

In 1996, however, the red course was “amalgamated” with the yellow to leave a single nine-hole course.

As with the latest Caird Park decision, the move was motivated by a lack of cash.

Golfers on the remaining Caird Park 18-hole course. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A spokeswoman for the city council at the time: “The two nine-hole courses have been amalgamated into one better nine-hole course.

“The rest of the area is not being maintained and is being left as open space, as the council does not have the funds for anything else.”

Players complained about the closure of a course that had been popular with inexperienced golfers.

Calls for the ground to be used as a practice area also went unheard.

The land was left to grow wild and has been that way ever since.

Photos taken this week by The Courier show the land in the north-west corner of Caird Park is almost unrecognisable from its past as a golf course.

It is now home to lots of trees, grass, other plants and even a discarded trolley.

The scenes echo those at Camperdown Park, where the golf course shut in 2020 and has been left to overgrow since.

Photos show long-forgotten third Caird Park golf course

All images by Kim Cessford/DC Thomson:

The untamed former golf course.
Not many reminders of the course remain.
The land is in the north-west corner of Caird Park.
Two nine-hole courses were once popular with golfers.
Trees in the area surrounding the long-closed course. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
There are fears the remaining Caird Park courses could end up looking like this.
The area has been targeted with fly-tipping.

The remaining Caird Park golf courses will shut in April 2025 if no outside investors come forward to save them.

The land will be left to become wild grassland.

Thousands of people have signed a petition backing a U-turn on the closure decision, with the council vowing to consider any ideas to keep the courses running while saving money.

More from Dundee

Grove Pool at Leisureactive gym in Dundee.
Dundee school pool closure proposals labelled 'devastating' by Scottish Swimming chief
4
Missing Dundee man Craig Taylor
Concern grows for Dundee man, 39, missing for three weeks
Mural Artist Diane Selbie with her favourite side showing the daffodils.
Broughty Ferry's Braw Tea gets top-up with beautiful mural
4
The Olympia in Dundee is set to reopen. Image: Kim Cessford/DC ThomsonC
Dundee Olympia pools set to reopen as maintenance work completed
3
Scott Robertson with wife Sam, and daughters Harper and Ella.
Wife's tribute to 'incredibly witty' former Dundee FC and Carnoustie footballer who died after…
Downfield Primary held a special event to mark the milestone. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Best pictures as Downfield Primary pupils celebrate 150 years of Dundee school
Dundee woman, Jade Cosgrove, 27.
Dundee woman left 'stranded in Malaysia' after being thrown off plane due to nut…
4
mum's search for missing Dundee man
Mum of Dundee man missing for 3 weeks 'praying he'll be home safe for…
George Low
Social club row leads to Dundee pensioner curfew
Ailsa Suttie
V&A Dundee HR manager banned from roads for Fife drink-drive

Conversation