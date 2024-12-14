The forgotten third Caird Park golf course already abandoned and left overgrown

Two golf courses at Caird Park in Dundee are facing closure.

But the park was once home to a third course – which has become long forgotten and consumed by nature.

At one time, Caird Park boasted three popular courses – two nine-holers and the main 18-hole facility.

The nine-hole courses were given different colours – red and yellow.

In 1996, however, the red course was “amalgamated” with the yellow to leave a single nine-hole course.

As with the latest Caird Park decision, the move was motivated by a lack of cash.

A spokeswoman for the city council at the time: “The two nine-hole courses have been amalgamated into one better nine-hole course.

“The rest of the area is not being maintained and is being left as open space, as the council does not have the funds for anything else.”

Players complained about the closure of a course that had been popular with inexperienced golfers.

Calls for the ground to be used as a practice area also went unheard.

The land was left to grow wild and has been that way ever since.

Photos taken this week by The Courier show the land in the north-west corner of Caird Park is almost unrecognisable from its past as a golf course.

It is now home to lots of trees, grass, other plants and even a discarded trolley.

The scenes echo those at Camperdown Park, where the golf course shut in 2020 and has been left to overgrow since.

Photos show long-forgotten third Caird Park golf course

All images by Kim Cessford/DC Thomson:

The remaining Caird Park golf courses will shut in April 2025 if no outside investors come forward to save them.

The land will be left to become wild grassland.

Thousands of people have signed a petition backing a U-turn on the closure decision, with the council vowing to consider any ideas to keep the courses running while saving money.