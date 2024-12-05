How abandoned Camperdown golf course looks now as Caird Park faces same fate

New photographs have revealed the state of the abandoned Camperdown golf course in Dundee – as another public facility faces the same fate.

Once pristine white-sanded bunkers are now covered with weeds as nature continues to reclaim the course.

Meanwhile the once-lush fairways on the former municipal course are now ankle-deep in grass.

The course was closed down in April 2020 due to costs in what was described as a “very sad day for the people of Dundee”.

Since then, it has not been maintained – meaning the once-famous 18 holes are now virtually unrecognisable.

Only some small reminders of its past remain, such as tee markers, signs directing golfers to the next hole and ball washers.

Earlier this year, then-council leader John Alexander agreed with claims that the wider Camperdown Park – including the former golf course – needed improvements but said it was down to finances.

The photos have been taken by The Courier as Caird Park faces a similar fate under Leisure and Culture Dundee plans, backed by the city council.

New photos show rundown state of Camperdown golf course

The two golf courses at Caird Park – both the 18-hole and nine-hole facilities – will shut in April 2025.

The move is designed to save the operator hundreds of thousands of pounds a year and will leave Dundee without a publicly run golf course.

Members of Caird Park have expressed their shock at the news.

A petition asking for the courses to be saved has also been launched.