How abandoned Camperdown golf course looks now as Caird Park faces same fate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

How abandoned Camperdown golf course looks now as Caird Park faces same fate

The old 18-hole facility shut nearly five years ago.

The overgrown state of the Camperdown Park golf course.
The overgrown former Camperdown golf course with Camperdown House in the background. Image: Paul Reid
By Neil Henderson

New photographs have revealed the state of the abandoned Camperdown golf course in Dundee – as another public facility faces the same fate.

Once pristine white-sanded bunkers are now covered with weeds as nature continues to reclaim the course.

Meanwhile the once-lush fairways on the former municipal course are now ankle-deep in grass.

The course was closed down in April 2020 due to costs in what was described as a “very sad day for the people of Dundee”.

The first tee at Camperdown in 2019. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson
The course was once home to lush fairways and greens. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson
The 18th green the year before it closed. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson

Since then, it has not been maintained – meaning the once-famous 18 holes are now virtually unrecognisable.

Only some small reminders of its past remain, such as tee markers, signs directing golfers to the next hole and ball washers.

Earlier this year, then-council leader John Alexander agreed with claims that the wider Camperdown Park – including the former golf course – needed improvements but said it was down to finances.

The photos have been taken by The Courier as Caird Park faces a similar fate under Leisure and Culture Dundee plans, backed by the city council.

New photos show rundown state of Camperdown golf course

The former first tee at Camperdown. Image: Paul Reid
Overgrown bunker at the former Camperdown Golf Course.
A weed-filled former bunker. Image: Paul Reid
The Camperdown course was closed in 2019.
A golf ball washer is one of the few reminders of the course. Image: Paul Reid
The course is almost unrecognisable five years on.
The course is almost unrecognisable nearly five years on. Image: Paul Reid
One of many overgrown bunkers at Camperdown.
One of many overgrown bunkers at Camperdown. Image: Paul Reid
A signpost to where the second tee used to be.
A sign directing golfers to where the second tee used to be. Image: Paul Reid
A sign is still up at Camperdown for the golfers’ cafe. Image: Paul Reid
Another view of the former Camperdown Golf Course.
The once tree-lined fairways are now wild grasslands. Image: Paul Reid
An overgrown fairway.
Another overgrown fairway. Image: Paul Reid
Weeds and thick grass now covers much of the course.
Weeds and thick grass now cover much of the course. Image: Paul Reid
The Camperdown course was closed for good in 2019.
The Camperdown course was closed for good in 2020. Image: Paul Reid
Some former tee box markers are still in place. Paul Reid

The two golf courses at Caird Park – both the 18-hole and nine-hole facilities – will shut in April 2025.

The move is designed to save the operator hundreds of thousands of pounds a year and will leave Dundee without a publicly run golf course.

Members of Caird Park have expressed their shock at the news.

A petition asking for the courses to be saved has also been launched.

More from Dundee

Three fire appliances were called to the Dens Road flat. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Three fire crews called to blaze in Dundee flat
Isolated Heroes boss Samantha Paton
Dundee fashion brand with clients including Miley Cyrus being 'paused' after 13 years
Bruce Lawson alleges that two people captured on his home CCTV were teenage vandals. Image: Bruce Lawson.
VIDEO: 'Girls with knife' vandalise Dundee cars causing thousands of pounds of damage
Kyle Falconer to release new solo album
Dundee singer Kyle Falconer set to release 'romantic' third solo album
Luke Digby and Ana Vaipan-Law
Dundee figure skating stars reach remarkable British Championship milestone after sealing more glory in…
Yellow warning for rain
21-hour Storm Darragh rain warning issued for Tayside, Fife and Stirling
Ryan Byrne
Dundee sex attacker STILL not sentenced 80 months after terrorising student in university grounds
Nethergate taxi rank
Perth man jailed for Dundee taxi rank assault
The former Argos store in the Overgate could be transformed. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson
Luxury fashion retailer Flannels plans £1.1 million Dundee Overgate store
The former Robertson's building in the aftermath of the fire in 2022. Image: DC Thomson.
Student flats plan for fire-hit former Dundee furniture store site set for approval
8

Conversation