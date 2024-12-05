Boss of Crieff firm on decision to sell business with 50 staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Boss of Crieff firm on decision to sell business with 50 staff

Norman O’Neill said the sale “secures a stable future” for workers.

By Rob McLaren
RTS Forestry headquarters in Crieff. Image: Google Maps
RTS Forestry headquarters in Crieff. Image: Google Maps

A Crieff forestry firm with 50 staff across four offices has been acquired.

SWL Ltd, the parent company of Scottish Woodlands Ltd, has announced the acquisition of RTS Forestry Ltd.

It said the deal makes it the UK’s largest forest management, consultancy and timber harvesting business.

As well as its Crieff headquarters, RTS Forestry has bases in Inverness, Inverurie in Aberdeenshire and Hexham, Northumberland.

It offers wide-ranging services in forest management, consultancy, wood fuel, timber harvesting and utilities.

Crieff forestry firm boss on decision to sell

RTS Forestry managing director Norman O’Neill said the sale to SWL Ltd will provide growth opportunities and more career progression for its staff.

He said: “When we took the decision to investigate a sale process, the requirement to secure a stable future for RTS staff and our clients was the primary objective.

“Scottish Woodlands was by some distance our preferred choice.

“The sale provides long-term stability for the RTS team and an opportunity to develop their careers within a larger group.

Sandy Pringle (RTS Forestry Ltd), Harry Wilson (RTS Forestry Ltd), Ian Robinson (MD, Scottish Woodlands Ltd), Norman O’Neill (MD, RTS Forestry Ltd), Ross Kennedy (RTS Forestry Ltd), Mike Thomson (RTS Forestry Ltd), Richard Walker (Scottish Woodlands Ltd). Image: Scottish Woodland Ltd

“Scottish Woodlands Ltd is an employee-owned business of remarkable financial strength and highly regarded within the industry.

“The senior management team within RTS look forward to continuing our stewardship of RTS within the expanded group.”

Scottish Woodlands MD on attraction of RTS

Scottish Woodlands Ltd has 20 offices and is headquartered at Riccarton, Edinburgh.

The combined business will have more than 300 employees.

It is 80% employee-owned and provides a comprehensive range of forest, estate and land-related services.

Ian Robinson, managing director of Scottish Woodlands Ltd, said: “RTS brings to the group a respected and highly skilled team of staff who have grown the company significantly in recent years.

“We are pleased that the existing senior management team are remaining within RTS to continue to develop the business.”

The purchase also provides SWL Ltd with a direct introduction to the UK biomass industry where RTS is a leading wood fuel supplier to small and medium-scale biomass boilers.

