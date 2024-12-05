Boss of Crieff firm on decision to sell business with 50 staff

A Crieff forestry firm with 50 staff across four offices has been acquired.

SWL Ltd, the parent company of Scottish Woodlands Ltd, has announced the acquisition of RTS Forestry Ltd.

It said the deal makes it the UK’s largest forest management, consultancy and timber harvesting business.

As well as its Crieff headquarters, RTS Forestry has bases in Inverness, Inverurie in Aberdeenshire and Hexham, Northumberland.

It offers wide-ranging services in forest management, consultancy, wood fuel, timber harvesting and utilities.

Crieff forestry firm boss on decision to sell

RTS Forestry managing director Norman O’Neill said the sale to SWL Ltd will provide growth opportunities and more career progression for its staff.

He said: “When we took the decision to investigate a sale process, the requirement to secure a stable future for RTS staff and our clients was the primary objective.

“Scottish Woodlands was by some distance our preferred choice.

“The sale provides long-term stability for the RTS team and an opportunity to develop their careers within a larger group.

“Scottish Woodlands Ltd is an employee-owned business of remarkable financial strength and highly regarded within the industry.

“The senior management team within RTS look forward to continuing our stewardship of RTS within the expanded group.”

Scottish Woodlands MD on attraction of RTS

Scottish Woodlands Ltd has 20 offices and is headquartered at Riccarton, Edinburgh.

The combined business will have more than 300 employees.

It is 80% employee-owned and provides a comprehensive range of forest, estate and land-related services.

Ian Robinson, managing director of Scottish Woodlands Ltd, said: “RTS brings to the group a respected and highly skilled team of staff who have grown the company significantly in recent years.

“We are pleased that the existing senior management team are remaining within RTS to continue to develop the business.”

The purchase also provides SWL Ltd with a direct introduction to the UK biomass industry where RTS is a leading wood fuel supplier to small and medium-scale biomass boilers.