Dunkeld burger shack owner says critics of his expansion plan ‘think they own the town’

The owner of a Dunkeld burger shack says critics of his proposed expansion “think they own the town”.

Orkun Cevik owns The Craft Diner shack stationed in the Atholl Street Car Park in Dunkeld.

The green shed was previously located at Dunkeld & Birnam Railway Station.

Last month he applied for an expansion to ensure a covered seating area could be introduced.

Orkun has now received seven objections to his planning application.

On an Instagram post, the chef said: “7 objections so far and it’s getting ugly!

“27 support & 35 support letters … I thank you all … I guess we are going for boarding meeting again!

“What a waste of tax payers time & money!

“Council people could use that time for something else valuable but certain people in Dunkeld they think they own the town!

“I have just started it !!!!!”

Proposal to expand Dunkeld burger shack business

Consultation on his planning application ends on December 20.

One letter hailing the success of the business said: “The dedication from the owner is clear as demonstrated by the long hours that he works.

“A slightly bigger premises with the prospect of additional local jobs should be rewarded.”

There have been 35 similar letters of support so far.

One objection letter stated: “This is a protected area and a historic battle site.

“The diner takes away from the look of the area and is not suitable.”

The planning proposal is for a temporary two-year approval with the aim to make it permanent if it is a success.