Dunkeld burger shack owner says critics of his expansion plan ‘think they own the town’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Dunkeld burger shack owner says critics of his expansion plan ‘think they own the town’

A planning row has been ignited in the Perthshire town.

By Lucy Scarlett
Orkun Cevik standing in his shack surrounded by food and appliances.
Orkun Cevik says things are 'getting ugly' in Dunkeld. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The owner of a Dunkeld burger shack says critics of his proposed expansion “think they own the town”.

Orkun Cevik owns The Craft Diner shack stationed in the Atholl Street Car Park in Dunkeld.

The green shed was previously located at Dunkeld & Birnam Railway Station.

Last month he applied for an expansion to ensure a covered seating area could be introduced.

Orkun has now received seven objections to his planning application.

On an Instagram post, the chef said: “7 objections so far and it’s getting ugly!

“27 support & 35 support letters … I thank you all … I guess we are going for boarding meeting again!

“What a waste of tax payers time & money!

“Council people could use that time for something else valuable but certain people in Dunkeld they think they own the town!

“I have just started it !!!!!”

Proposal to expand Dunkeld burger shack business

Consultation on his planning application ends on December 20.

One letter hailing the success of the business said: “The dedication from the owner is clear as demonstrated by the long hours that he works.

“A slightly bigger premises with the prospect of additional local jobs should be rewarded.”

There have been 35 similar letters of support so far.

An image of the green shed in summer time at its previous location.
The burger shack at its previous home at Dunkeld & Birnam Station. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

One objection letter stated: “This is a protected area and a historic battle site.

“The diner takes away from the look of the area and is not suitable.”

The planning proposal is for a temporary two-year approval with the aim to make it permanent if it is a success.

More from Perth & Kinross

Greggory Odjig
TV star says he acted 'as a warrior' to protect Perthshire woman allegedly raped…
How the Blairgowrie estate could look.
152 new Blairgowrie houses could get go-ahead next week
Nuwan Weerasekara holding a pizza at his new takeaway.
Former Dundee student opens Perth takeaway offering 'different' menu
Yellow warning for rain
21-hour Storm Darragh rain warning issued for Tayside, Fife and Stirling
The former clubhouse at Glenisla Golf Course, near Alyth, where the allotment may be established. Image supplied
Perthshire Planning Ahead: 30% expansion of village and town allotments idea
Christopher Dickson.
Dicksons of Perth boss dodges jail sentence for driving while banned for fourth time
Chester McMillan with his mum, Vicky, Dad David and brother Cooper.
Perthshire boy, 6, hailed a hero after A9 mobile call saves mum's life
2
Flooding in Kinross in 2020
Two landowner objections could delay Kinross £15m flood prevention scheme
Nethergate taxi rank
Perth man jailed for Dundee taxi rank assault
Perth tracker map showing the empty and occupied units on the high streets
How have Perth's high streets changed over a year of tracking?

Conversation