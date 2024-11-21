Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perthshire Planning Ahead: Controversial burger shack seating plan and movie star’s lodge bid

Planning Ahead is the weekly round-up of Perth and Kinross Council applications and approvals.

By Stephen Eighteen
Orkun Cevik, owner of The Craft Diner in Dunkeld. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Orkun Cevik, owner of The Craft Diner in Dunkeld. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The owner of a Perthshire burger outlet has applied for bigger premises.

Chef Orkun Cevik has been running The Craft Diner from a dark green shack behind toilets in the Atholl Street Car Park in Dunkeld for almost 18 months.

It was previously located at Dunkeld & Birnam Railway Station.

He has now applied to increase its size from the current 10ft by 8ft to 10ft by 30ft.

This would ensure a covered seating area can be introduced.

But Mr Cevik faces opposition from at least two local residents.

The burger shack at its previous home at Dunkeld & Birnam Station. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Objector Zoe Scott said: “Introducing such a large, industrial structure risks disrupting the natural charm and aesthetic appeal of the surroundings, as it would appear out of place and detract from the area’s traditional character.

“A 30ft metal container is not the welcome you expect when visiting an ancient city with significant historical landmarks and features.”

Also objecting is Kenneth Burton, who raised concerns about the shack’s impact on red squirrels and owls.

He wrote: “Loss of further green space should be discouraged.”

The local criticisms come almost a year after Mr Cevik called for the public to “respect hospitality” after receiving bad reviews online.

His supporting statement says he is “seeking provide an enhanced experience for his customers.”

It adds: “It is proposed that the new enlarged container be clad in natural timber cladding boards to maintain a suitable level of synergy with the surroundings.

“The container shall be located and orientated between existing established trees.”

The shack currently has planning permission until June 2028.

The latest proposal is for a temporary two-year consent with a view to making it permanent if all goes well.

Blairgowrie angler lodges allowed – despite 20 grounds for refusal

Two new lodges for anglers were permitted for land next to the River Tay near Blairgowrie – despite objectors raising 20 grounds for refusal.

Islamouth Fishing LLP was given consent to erect two short-term lets on land 80m northwest of Cargill Inn Farm, near the former railway viaduct over the river.

Perth and Kinross Council planners supported the scheme, saying it would introduce “quality bespoke-designed timber lodges to blend and enhance the rural character of the site.”

But there were five objectors.

The location of the lodges. Image: Islamouth Fishing LLP/Perth and Kinross Council

These included Rowan and Eileen Seabrook, who cited poor infrastructure, traffic increases and harm to the countryside.

They wrote: “Having already lost the green belt status are the residents of Cargill now going to be subject to mass development and suburbanisation?”

The council listed objectors’ 20 grounds for refusal, which also included out-of-character design and potential for further development.

The two and three-bedroom lodges will accommodate 10 people in total.

The applicant’s design and access statement said they are “vital” for the business to remain viable.

It said: “[They] offer potential to provide economic value outside of the fishing season, which extends from February to October, to holiday goers who want to experience the tranquil location and proximity to the river and nature.”

Latest Ewan McGregor planning application

Trainspotting star Ewan McGregor plans to renovate a lodge which sits on the grounds of his £2 million Perthshire mansion.

The Perthshire actor has submitted a planning application to do up the building at his Carse of Gowrie property.

He has applied to refurbish the existing windows of the B-listed gate lodge and to install new double glazing units.

McGregor, 53, has also applied to remove the existing PVC windows and replace them with new timber sash to match what is already in place.

Former church in Dowally may become home

The owner of a former rural church in Highland Perthshire has applied to convert it from a holiday let to a dwellinghouse.

Linda Gillon bought St Anne’s Church in Dowally – off the A9, between Dunkeld and Pitlochry – after the Church of Scotland put it on the market for £20,000 in 2019.

St Anne’s Church as viewed from the A9. Image: Google Street View

She posted on social media last year: “We bought this wee beauty, set back from A9, no trouble from the neighbours.

“Covid set us back two years and the bat’s in the belfry, but nearly there now.

“We don’t surprisingly hear much noise from the road.

“We feel blessed to have saved St Anne’s from dilapidation, preserving her history, stained glass windows, etc.

“Not for the fainthearted but we love her and the peace she brings.”

Now Linda wants the B-listed building to become a regular home.

Perth townhouse could become six luxury holiday lets

A couple are prepared to pump £500,000 into a project to convert a Perth city centre townhouse into six holiday lets.

Arthur and Norma Hughes have applied to create luxury short-term accommodation to replace office use at a Georgian property at Atholl Place.

The property would have three two-bedroom flats, one three-bedroom flat, one single bedroom flat and one studio.

There would be six dedicated parking spaces – four to the rear, accessed from Blackfriars Wynd, and two to the front on Atholl Place.

Additional space would be available if needed in a private parking area.

The townhouse at Atholl Place. Image: Nova Loca

A supporting statement said: “Luxury short-term let accommodation is now proposed as being a viable economic project – enabling the detailed renovation and upgrading of the property with a 500K investment by the applicants.

“A change of use to mainstream residential was considered but was not a viable option.”

Craigie woman fights council’s fences order

A Perth woman is fighting an order to reduce the height of fences in her front garden.

Perth and Kinross Council [PKC] has issued an enforcement notice after the two structures were erected on both ends of Cheryl McDonald’s home on Glenearn Road, Craigie.

The fences on Glenearn Road. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Planning officers say the 1.8m-high fences are unauthorised and must be removed to 1m.

But Ms McDonald says this would be “unaffordable” and is appealing the enforcement notice.

Here are the links to the planning papers for the Perth and Kinross applications  

Dunkeld burger shack

Cargill lodges

McGregor’s lodge renovation

Dowally church

Perth townhouse

Craigie fences

More from Perth & Kinross

Calum Thom
Perthshire rugby player must compensate teammate for broken ankle assault
Cafe inside Perth Museum. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Controversial Perth Museum cafe still running at a loss as visitor numbers top 200k
Mike Benson arms folded in front of timber building at the new site.
Crannog Centre thrown £50k council lifeline as Perthshire attraction battles 'cash flow challenges'
Amanda McFeat, Balhousie Glazing
Bookkeeper stole £9k from Perth glazing firm to pay off drug debts
Irene Stewart (middle) with son Tony (right), Paul (left) and daughter Stacy in Perth.
Perth siblings 'overwhelmed' after terminally ill mum, 52, receives 300 birthday cards
Thimblerow car park in Perth. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Will lack of water and wrong postcode force PH2O name change for new Thimblerow…
The warning area covers parts of Tayside, Fife and Stirling. Image: Met Office
Heavy snow and rain warning across Tayside, Fife and Stirling
Hundreds of bikes were returned to Nigel Carter in Comrie.
Perthshire man left with container full of 500 old bicycles in row with environment…
4
Police and firefighters at the scene of the A9 crash near Ballinluig. Image: Marieke McBean
Police confirm man, 49, was victim of fatal A9 Perthshire crash
Double decker Stagecoach bus.
Stagecoach reveals Christmas bus timetables for Tayside and Fife

Conversation