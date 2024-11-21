The owner of a Perthshire burger outlet has applied for bigger premises.

Chef Orkun Cevik has been running The Craft Diner from a dark green shack behind toilets in the Atholl Street Car Park in Dunkeld for almost 18 months.

It was previously located at Dunkeld & Birnam Railway Station.

He has now applied to increase its size from the current 10ft by 8ft to 10ft by 30ft.

This would ensure a covered seating area can be introduced.

But Mr Cevik faces opposition from at least two local residents.

Objector Zoe Scott said: “Introducing such a large, industrial structure risks disrupting the natural charm and aesthetic appeal of the surroundings, as it would appear out of place and detract from the area’s traditional character.

“A 30ft metal container is not the welcome you expect when visiting an ancient city with significant historical landmarks and features.”

Also objecting is Kenneth Burton, who raised concerns about the shack’s impact on red squirrels and owls.

He wrote: “Loss of further green space should be discouraged.”

The local criticisms come almost a year after Mr Cevik called for the public to “respect hospitality” after receiving bad reviews online.

His supporting statement says he is “seeking provide an enhanced experience for his customers.”

It adds: “It is proposed that the new enlarged container be clad in natural timber cladding boards to maintain a suitable level of synergy with the surroundings.

“The container shall be located and orientated between existing established trees.”

The shack currently has planning permission until June 2028.

The latest proposal is for a temporary two-year consent with a view to making it permanent if all goes well.

Blairgowrie angler lodges allowed – despite 20 grounds for refusal

Two new lodges for anglers were permitted for land next to the River Tay near Blairgowrie – despite objectors raising 20 grounds for refusal.

Islamouth Fishing LLP was given consent to erect two short-term lets on land 80m northwest of Cargill Inn Farm, near the former railway viaduct over the river.

Perth and Kinross Council planners supported the scheme, saying it would introduce “quality bespoke-designed timber lodges to blend and enhance the rural character of the site.”

But there were five objectors.

These included Rowan and Eileen Seabrook, who cited poor infrastructure, traffic increases and harm to the countryside.

They wrote: “Having already lost the green belt status are the residents of Cargill now going to be subject to mass development and suburbanisation?”

The council listed objectors’ 20 grounds for refusal, which also included out-of-character design and potential for further development.

The two and three-bedroom lodges will accommodate 10 people in total.

The applicant’s design and access statement said they are “vital” for the business to remain viable.

It said: “[They] offer potential to provide economic value outside of the fishing season, which extends from February to October, to holiday goers who want to experience the tranquil location and proximity to the river and nature.”

Latest Ewan McGregor planning application

Trainspotting star Ewan McGregor plans to renovate a lodge which sits on the grounds of his £2 million Perthshire mansion.

The Perthshire actor has submitted a planning application to do up the building at his Carse of Gowrie property.

He has applied to refurbish the existing windows of the B-listed gate lodge and to install new double glazing units.

McGregor, 53, has also applied to remove the existing PVC windows and replace them with new timber sash to match what is already in place.

Former church in Dowally may become home

The owner of a former rural church in Highland Perthshire has applied to convert it from a holiday let to a dwellinghouse.

Linda Gillon bought St Anne’s Church in Dowally – off the A9, between Dunkeld and Pitlochry – after the Church of Scotland put it on the market for £20,000 in 2019.

She posted on social media last year: “We bought this wee beauty, set back from A9, no trouble from the neighbours.

“Covid set us back two years and the bat’s in the belfry, but nearly there now.

“We don’t surprisingly hear much noise from the road.

“We feel blessed to have saved St Anne’s from dilapidation, preserving her history, stained glass windows, etc.

“Not for the fainthearted but we love her and the peace she brings.”

Now Linda wants the B-listed building to become a regular home.

Perth townhouse could become six luxury holiday lets

A couple are prepared to pump £500,000 into a project to convert a Perth city centre townhouse into six holiday lets.

Arthur and Norma Hughes have applied to create luxury short-term accommodation to replace office use at a Georgian property at Atholl Place.

The property would have three two-bedroom flats, one three-bedroom flat, one single bedroom flat and one studio.

There would be six dedicated parking spaces – four to the rear, accessed from Blackfriars Wynd, and two to the front on Atholl Place.

Additional space would be available if needed in a private parking area.

A supporting statement said: “Luxury short-term let accommodation is now proposed as being a viable economic project – enabling the detailed renovation and upgrading of the property with a 500K investment by the applicants.

“A change of use to mainstream residential was considered but was not a viable option.”

Craigie woman fights council’s fences order

A Perth woman is fighting an order to reduce the height of fences in her front garden.

Perth and Kinross Council [PKC] has issued an enforcement notice after the two structures were erected on both ends of Cheryl McDonald’s home on Glenearn Road, Craigie.

Planning officers say the 1.8m-high fences are unauthorised and must be removed to 1m.

But Ms McDonald says this would be “unaffordable” and is appealing the enforcement notice.

